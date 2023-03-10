With the relentless march of the MCU, it can often feel like every other movie is a Marvel property, and some big problems face the world of superhero movies. But what other options are there? Are there any good action films that don't involve Infinity Stones or Motherboxes?

The answer is yes, and the good news is that streaming services are rife with hidden gems and underappreciated blockbusters. Fans have never had more options which can, unfortunately, mean that some excellent films aren't more widely seen. From Nazi zombies and cyberpunk mayhem to suburban dads and vampires, these action films deserve more love.

1 'Overlord' (2018)

Overlord follows a squad of American paratroopers on a covert mission. They need to disable German communications on the night before D-Day. However, when they reach their mission objective, it becomes clear that the stakes are higher than they could have imagined.

How could the stakes be higher than D-Day? Because there is a secret Nazi immortality lab. The carnage starts in a hail of antiaircraft gunfire and ends in a bloodbath in the underground Nazi lab, a thrill ride from start to finish. The scares are surprisingly shocking, and the practical effects are horrifically great. This is how you make a modern-day, white-knuckle action-horror movie.

2 'Nobody' (2021)

Nobody was critically and commercially successful upon release but unfairly labeled a John Wick ripoff by some. Yes, the general story beats are similar. Yes, they share some of the same writing and production talent. But the decision to make Nobody's world smaller and more intimate ultimately allows it to stand on its own.

John Wick features an established action star inside a sleek, fully-realized international assassin community. But Nobody swaps all that for Bob Odenkirk in a middle-class suburb, a strained marriage, and a dead-end job. Does that sound exciting? No? You will change your mind once you see Odenkirk charge a bad guy with a bomb strapped to a slab of bulletproof glass.

3 'Upgrade' (2018)

Upgrade is another Blumshouse diamond in the rough starring Logan Marshall-Green stars as Grey Trace. After a brutal mugging takes his wife's life and leaves him paralyzed, Grey is given an experimental chip named STEM that may be more than it appears.

Upgrade is just as self-aware as the chip in Logan Marshall-Green's head with fierce and entertaining fights. Watching Marshall-Green interact with the chip mid-fight as he relinquishes control of his body and allows STEM to take the wheel is great. Part revenge thriller, part cyberpunk horror, Upgrade deserves a watch if you somehow missed it.

4 'The Northman' (2022)

It may sound strange to call a film with nearly 90% approval on the review site Rotten Tomatoes "underrated": for all its star power in front, and behind the camera, The Northman was considered a box office failure.

The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgård as a Viking prince on a quest to avenge his father. The cinematography is perfect, managing to convey the grandeur and brutality of the story. The action is as bone-crunching as you would expect from a Viking revenge tale, with the final (naked) showdown taking place inside an active volcano. And director Robert Eggers somehow maintains his signature dedication to period accuracy.

5 'Valley of the Dead' (2020)

Valley of the Dead is another well-made entry into the World War II/zombie genre. Utilizing the creative choice to allow the main characters to bond over differences rather than splinter because of them is a welcome genre change. It isn't quite as gruesome as its "immortal Nazi army" cousin Overlord, but It's just as fun. Valley even finds space for much-needed comedic relief.

Valley of the Dead is set during the Spanish Civil War, so it moves back and forth between being a war movie and a zombie movie. There are plenty of memorable kills, a thrilling final fight against the zombie horde, and even a post-credits scene.

6 'The Night Comes for Us' (2018)

In an excellent example of the "hitman grows a conscience" genre, The Night Comes for Us follows a Triad hitman after he makes a decision that will have ramifications for him and everyone he loves. Director Timo Tjahjanto, known for some of the most kinetic violence on Netflix, continues that streak with The Night Comes for Us.

Fight in a nightclub? Check. Fight in the meat locker of a butcher shop? Check. Fight in a sleazy warehouse down by the docks? Check. The Night Comes for Us serves up some of the most electrifying action sequences in recent years. And somehow finds the time to add quiet, humanizing moments to elevate this over other ultra-violent gangster flicks.

7 'Gunpowder Milkshake' (2021)

The action genre, unfortunately, does not have many female leads. Enter Gunpowder Milkshake. The top-shelf cast (Michelle Yeoh, Lena Headey, Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, and Angela Basset) makes a strong case for being as much fun (if not more) than its male-centric counterparts.

Karen Gillan, best known for her role as Nebula in the MCU, plays the lead, Sam, and proves she can carry an action film when given the chance. The movie is a flaming powder keg of over-the-top action, making it a must-watch.

8 'Day Shift' (2022)

Day Shift arrived in 2022 to add a dose of originality to the vampire genre. Starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, Day Shift asks: what if killing vampires was just another day job? The answer is that you get an entertaining horror-action-comedy.

In addition to the vampiric fisticuffs, there is a surprising amount of world-building, which adds a little extra depth to an otherwise light film. Memorable moments include the discovery of a vampire "hive," Snoop Dogg saving the day with a Gatling gun, and an opening fight scene featuring a remarkably agile grandmother.

9 'Terminator: Dark Fate' (2019)

Terminator fans have had it rough since 1991. Terminator 2: Judgement Day is considered one of the best sequels/action films ever. The following sequels are remembered much less fondly. But how can you match the success of the first two films? Was anyone ever going to be able to?

Terminator: Dark Fate is hotly debated as a Terminator film for various reasons, but that doesn't mean that it automatically has to be considered a lousy action movie? Thankfully, if the viewer is willing to set aside fierce franchise loyalty, there is some effective, enjoyable mechanized mayhem. Director Tim Miller should, at the very least, get credit for trying to introduce new characters and stakes.

10 'Cold Pursuit' (2019)

Liam Neeson has had a career revival out of neo-noir detective films and action films, even recently starring in his 100th film. Thankfully it doesn't look like Neeson plans on stopping anytime soon.

Cold Pursuit is an incredibly sharply written action movie. After being suspicious of the official story behind his son's death, Neeson's character, Nels Coxman, decides to get justice on his own. The bodies pile up from sawed-off shotguns and even a snow plow. All the action set-pieces you have come to expect from a Neeson film are here, but with a dash of dark humor.

