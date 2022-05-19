Walt Disney Animation is the most famous animation studio in the world. This entertainment powerhouse has gone through some of the highest highs of the entertainment history, and some low lows. Yet, their greatest films bring that level of magic that only Mickey Mouse and friends can provide. But for all the significant successes to come out of the animated canon, many don’t get nearly as much attention or recognition.

Some try to deviate somewhat from the traditional Disney formula, and while met with critical and/or box-office disappointment, they age like wine and shine in the company crown with time. Many of them have seen a cult resurgence, while others deserve more of a second look.

10. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Easily the most underrated princess movie out there. Working girl Tiana meets a Casanova prince turned into a frog by the sinister Dr. Facilier. When she tries to break the spell by kissing him, she turns into a frog herself and is forced onto a whirlwind adventure to change the two of them back to normal.

Along the way, as much as Tiana resists, she and her prince begin to find true love. Catchy songs, hilarious characters, one of the absolute best villains, and the very first African-American princess. What’s not to love?

9. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

A film that’s often cited as one of the best cult comedy films of the last 30 years. Emperor Kuzco is a selfish, breathtakingly self-absorbed dictator, ruling with little regard for others. Behind his back, however, his evil advisor Yzma and her rather dense assistant Kronk plot to usurp the throne by poisoning him.

But thanks to Kronk, he gets turned into a llama instead and taken to the other side of the kingdom by mistake, so he teams up with local peasant Pacha to return home. With Kuzco and Pacha making a delightful odd couple, Yzma and Kronk being an even more mismatched dynamic duo, both groups help make perhaps the funniest film the house of mouse has made before or since.

8. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

This one takes more out of action-adventure than fairy tales. Smithsonian linguist Milo Thatch is recruited on an expedition to find the lost city of Atlantis, joining a crew that wouldn’t be entirely out of place in a 1910s Fast and Furious film.

Not only does Milo find the lost city is indeed very real, but the crew has more sinister intentions with the land than he knew. With breathtaking animation and a unique visual aesthetic unlike any other Disney film seen before or since, Atlantis cannot be forgotten anytime soon.

7. Bolt (2008)

John Travolta lends his voice to Bolt, the dog star of a hit TV show where he plays a super-powered hero fighting bad guys to save his owner, Penny. The trouble is, Bolt thinks everything that happens on set is real, so when he accidentally gets shipped to the other side of the country, he must find a way back while learning the truth.

Along the way, he meets up with cynical cat Mittens and fanboy hamster Rhino, who help teach him how to become a regular, happy dog. Something of a lighter The Truman Show for dogs, it’s a film with a lot of heart as Bolt and Penny keep up hope for each other, building towards an action-packed and heart-affirming climax.

6. Robin Hood (1973)

This retelling of the thief who stole from the rich and gave to the poor recasts the story with what the narrator describes as the "animal kingdom version." Robin Hood is a sly fox, Little John is a large bear, Maid Marian is a beautiful vixen, the Sheriff of Nottingham is a somewhat oafish wolf, and Prince John is an extremely cowardly lion.

While it moves at a slow and steady pace with not much of an overarching story until the last third, the characters are charming, the music is simple but fun, and the climax is action-packed with brave heroics and cartoony slapstick.

5. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

A somewhat unusual film in the Disney catalog, two short films based on classic stories are combined into one feature. Basil Rathbone narrates the classic tale of The Wind in the Willows, while Bing Crosby croons The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Each short is different from the other, and both narrators lend their unique degree of character to their stories. While Mr. Toad’s story is charming, light-hearted, fast-paced, and funny, Ichabod’s is full of music, suspense, and terror, coupled with one of the most intense climaxes in Disney history.

4. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

The original Rescuers film was already well-regarded by Disney fans, but this sequel is far more epic in scope and character than its predecessor. This time, Bianca and Bernard travel to Australia to save a young boy and his rare giant eagle Marahute, from an evil, sadistic poacher and his pet snake.

Utilizing a mixture of traditional hand-drawn animation and experimental CGI, this early but often overlooked entry in the animated canon and easily a step-up from most of the house of mouse’s other animated sequels.

3. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

A film that came right before the Disney Renaissance of the late 80s/early 90s but developed as a precursor. Basil of Baker Street is a famous mouse detective living underneath the flat of Sherlock Holmes in Victorian London. When he is approached by young mouse girl Olivia to find her missing father, he uncovers a sinister plot to steal the thrown of Mousedom by his arch-nemesis, Professor Ratigan.

Ratigan himself is one of the best Disney villains, voiced with devilish delight by the great Vincent Price. But he is just one of several colorful characters in a Sherlock Holmes spoof that remains true to the spirit of the original stories while providing a fun and whimsical new twist.

2. Meet the Robinsons (2007)

Meet the Robinsons can be argued as the film that sparked a resurgence in quality in the late 2000s, but remains sorely overlooked. Young orphaned inventor Lewis is working on a machine that will change his life. But when it gets ruined, time-traveling troublemaker Wilbur Robinson brings him to the future to get it fixed.

While there, Lewis meets Wilbur’s somewhat eccentric family and attempts to foil the evil plans of a mysterious bowler hat guy. This film has a simple message: keep moving forward. And yet this message is showcased through Lewis’ life and his future to the point where it becomes remarkably profound.

1. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

It is perhaps the most epic Disney film apart from The Lion King. While the Disney version, as expected, toned more of the darker elements of the book down, it still has one of the darker settings and atmospheres of their films. Quasimodo is the titular bellringer and hunchback of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

His cruel master Judge Claude Frollo has taught him to fear the world outside, but with the help of his gargoyle companions and new friends Esmeralda and Phoebus, he aims to finally join the world outside. It truly is an underrated gem with truly epic music, one of the best Disney baddies, and breathtaking animation.

