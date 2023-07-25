The depth and diversity of the world of anime are just too wide and wild to fully grasp within a few titles. Once you get hooked, you find yourself falling through an endless library of shows; it is difficult to wrap your head around this bottomless pit. From rom-com to sci-fi to fantasy, and even bizarre mixes of all three, anime has something for everyone. However, even the most hardcore anime lovers cannot scan through every manga or watch every show on the planet, and sometimes a number of underrated hidden gems fly by without ever getting picked up by your radar. Thankfully, Crunchyroll has a vast library of such titles to explore. Let’s have a look at some of these underdogs, one of which might become your “next best anime” or “next favorite anime” that you’d love to share with your friends and family.

The Promised Neverland (2019–2021)

Produced by: CloverWorks | Genre: Sci-fi, Dark Fantasy Cast: Sumire Morohoshi, Mariya Ise, Shinei Ueki The Promised Neverland is a sci-fi dystopian fantasy set in the year 2045, where a disturbing agreement between humans and demons from another plane of existence keeps the world from plunging into an endless war. The "promise", as it is called in the series, keeps demons from entering the human world and causing havoc, and requires humans to set up breeding centers in the guise of orphanages in the demon world where little children are farmed to be fed to high ranking demon lords. An orphan from one of these centers, an 11-year-old girl named Emma, finds the truth about her existence and tries to escape the hellish "Neverland" with some of her friends, however, their path is full of fiends and monsters of all shapes and sizes. read more

Gintama (2006–2018)

Image via TV Tokyo

Animated by: Sunrise/Bandai Namco | Genre: Sci-fi Cast: Tomokazu Sugita, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Rie Kugimiya Perhaps one of the greatest anime shows that you might’ve never heard of, Gintama speaks of an alternate history of Japan in the late-Edo era, where humanity is attacked by aliens, and the shogunate is turned into a puppet government. The samurais are stripped of their iconic swords and are forced to do odd jobs to make a living. However, the eccentric samurai Gintoki Sakata is not someone who follows the rules set up by this puppet government, and together with his new friends, sets out on a path to eventually become the hero who would save humanity once and for all. read more

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (2015-2020)

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced by: J.C. Staff | Genre: Comedy Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Minami Takahashi If cooking shows are your thing, but you are also a fan of anime, Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma is the perfect show for you. Students at Tōtsuki Culinary Academy aspire to be the best chefs in the world, and to accomplish that they often hold shokugeki (food war) to prove their worth. In this highly competitive and dramatic world, teenager Soma Yukihira strives to be the best at the elite culinary academy, and one day surpass his father, who once used to be one of the top chefs in the country. read more

Moriarty the Patriot (2020)

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced by: Production I.G | Genre: Crime, Mystery Cast: Sôma Saitô, Aaron Dismuke, Theo Devaney One of the many adaptations of Sherlock Holmes, Moriarty the Patriot focuses on the famous nemesis of the world’s greatest detective. Set in the late 19th century, it tells the story of a corrupt British government through the eyes of Moriarty and his brothers, as they plan to take down the failed system through terrorist activities, going as far as to frame Sherlock for murder. The familiar battle of minds gets a fresh new take in this hidden gem. read more

Noragami (2014–2015)

Image Via Funimation

Produced by: Bones | Genre: Action, Supernatural Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Maaya Uchida, Yûki Kaji Before getting into a bus accident while attempting to save a stranger, Hiyori Iki was a typical middle school student. Noragami tells the story of what happens after that fateful accident, which leaves her spirit drifting out of her body. She learns that there are two parallel worlds: the Near Shore, which is populated by humans and animals, and the Far Shore, which is home to phantoms (demonic creatures) and human souls. Through her soul, she finds Yato, a bizarre, unnamed deity without a shrine who is seeking to establish his reputation. They are accompanied by Yukine, Yato's "Regalia" made from the soul of a dead person. Together, they struggle with their relationships, identities, and pasts over various adventures. read more

The Ancient Magus' Bride (2017)

Produced by: Wit Studio/Studio Kafka | Genre: Dark Fantasy Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Ryôta Takeuchi, Dani Chambers The Ancient Magus' Bride follows orphaned Japanese high school girl Chise Hatori, who chooses to sell herself at an auction in order for someone else to take her in and have a new place to call home, after being shunned by both her family and society. She is bought by Elias Ainsworth, a seven-foot-tall humanoid with an animal skull for a head, for five million pounds at the London auction. In her new homeland, Great Britain, the magus—who resembles a demon more than a human—will either lead her to the light she so desperately craves or engulf her in the darkness that becomes progressively worse. read more

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! (2013-2023)

Image via White Fox

Produced by: White Fox | Genre: Fantasy, Comedy Cast: Josh Grelle, Felecia Angelle, Tia Lynn Ballard The Devil Is a Part-Timer! came back after a long break in 2022 after airing its first season in 2013. The plot follows Satan trying to take over the peaceful land of Ente Isla. He is stopped by Emilia, the hero, and is forced to flee via a gate that takes him to contemporary Tokyo, Japan. Satan takes on the name Sadao Maou and works part-time at a fast food joint named MgRonald's, a spoof of McDonald's, in order to live and find a means to get back to Ente Isla. read more

Overlord (2015)

Produced by: Madhouse | Genre: Dark Fantasy Cast: Satoshi Hino, Chris Guerrero, Yumi Hara Overlord starts with every 2000s gamer’s sad reality, alone on a server missing the friends they once used to play with. Set in 2126, when video game technology reached new heights, a skeletal Lich "Overlord" character named Momonga continues to play as the guild leader in the once massively popular video game YGGDRASIL. Before the game’s server is shut down, he invites his friends to meet up for the last time, but no one arrives. However, as the server is shut down, he is instead sucked into an alternate reality where NPCs from the game have come alive, and he is stuck in his character’s body. read more

Tokyo Revengers (2021)

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced by: Studio Puyukai | Genre: Sci-fi, action Cast: Griffin Puatu, Darren O'Hare, Nicolas Roye In the anime series Tokyo Revengers, 26-year-old Takemichi Hanagaki discovers one day that the Tokyo Manji Gang has murdered his ex-girlfriend from middle school, Hinata Tachibana, along with her younger brother Naoto. Takemichi unknowingly teleports to the year 2005 when he is shoved in front of a train, precisely 12 years in the past. He meets with Naoto and shares the precise day that he and Hinata would pass away while reliving his middle school years. When they shake hands, Takemichi abruptly returns to the present, causing a temporal paradox in which Naoto lives and becomes a detective. Takemichi is allegedly transported into the previous 12 years each time they hold hands, according to Naoto. Using this knowledge from the future, he swears to save Hinata. read more

Assassination Classroom (2013–2016)

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced by: Brain's Base | Genre: Sci-fi, Comedy Cast: Jun Fukuyama, Mai Fuchigami, Bryce Papenbrook A mysterious and massively powerful creature destroys 70% of the moon and threatens to destroy the Earth next. However, he gives humanity a fighting chance by offering to teach a bunch of children to find a way to kill him within a year in his Assassination Classroom. However, this proves to be a nigh impossible task as he is stronger than they had even imagined, and it is further revealed that everything is not what it seems on the surface with this bewildering alien. read more

FLCL (2000–2001)

Image via Adult Swim

Produced by: Gainax, Production I.G, and King Records | Genre: Sci-fi, Comedy Cast: Jun Mizuki, Mayumi Shintani, Izumi Kasagi FLCL begins with the story of 12-year-old Naota Nandaba, who lives with his widower father and grandfather. His life is turned upside down by the arrival of a mysterious and eccentric Vespa-riding girl called Haruko Haruhara. She accidentally injures him and then hits him again after reviving him, an event that generates a portal. Through that portal, giant robots produced by a company known as Medical Mechanica emerge periodically. read more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles (2023)

Image via Prime Video

Produced by: A-1 Pictures | Genre: Adventure Cast: Chiaki Kobayashi, Katsuyuki Konishi, Reina Ueda The story of Mashle: Magic and Muscles might remind you of another popular anime, where the story takes place in a world where every human is born with innate magical capabilities. The protagonist in both cases does not possess any magical skill, but is extremely brawny and can often get things done with their muscles alone. However, in Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Mash Burnedead, the hero, has different ambitions than Asta in Black Clover. His main goal is to prove that pure muscle might and a strong will can beat any kind of magic. read more

Eyeshield 21 (2005–2008)

Produced by: Production I.G | Genre: Sports, Comedy Cast: Liam O'Brien, Roger Craig Smith, Sam Riegel In Eyeshield 21, Sena Kobayakawa is a shy teenager who initially joins an American football team as a secretary but later changes his position under pressure from the quarterback Yoichi Hiruma, donning the number 21 jersey and an eyeshield to hide his identity. Yoichi Hiruma, the captain of the school's American football team, notices Sena's running speed and agility as his sole notable physical traits and forces him to become the team's running back. However, things don't turn out the way he first expected. read more

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse (2012)

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced by: ixtl and Satelight | Genre: Rom-Com, Sci-fi Cast: Krystal LaPorte, Kara Greenberg, Corey Hartzog Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse is based on the graphic novel of the same name and is set in 2001. Human society has been on the verge of collapse since the BETA invasion began in 1973. In retaliation, humans create giant humanoid weapons called Tactical Surface Fighters and placed them on the planet as a line of defense. All those efforts, however, failed to halt BETA, and as a result, mankind was compelled to depart a sizable portion of the Eurasian Continent. Humanity has been mired in a fight against BETA for 30 years with no prospect of success. However, in 2001, a new hope emerges in the form of next-gen Tactical Surface Fighters (TSF) made in collaboration with the UN. read more

Eden of the East (2009)

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced by: Production I.G | Genre: Political thriller, Mystery Cast: Ryohei Kimura, Saori Hayami, Jason Liebrecht One of the greatest political mystery shows that is often overlooked because of its lack of flashy action scenes, Eden of the East is the kind of anime you would watch if you are looking for a series close to realism and has a lot of depth in its story. After a fake missile threat alarms Japan in 2010, a young grad student in the US, Saki Morimi, finds herself in trouble in front of the White House, Washington DC. However, she is saved by the intervention of a strange man, who seems to belong to her homeland of Japan, but has no memory of his past. read more

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 (2023)

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced by: Madhouse | Genre: Rom-com Cast: Inori Minase, Kôki Uchiyama, Ai Kakuma My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 chronicles the daily life of Akane Kinoshita, a college student. After her lover dumps her for another woman, she continues to play the MMORPG Forest of Saviour (FoS) that they used to play together and attends an offline event for the game. There, she meets Akito Yamada, an emotionless and attractive high school student. Yamada happens to be a member of the same guild as Akane in the game, and following this interaction, Akane begins to develop feelings for Yamada. read more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (2018)

Image Via Tokyo MX

Produced by: Eight Bit | Genre: Fantasy Cast: Miho Okasaki, Megumi Toyoguchi, Brittney Karbowski Satoru Mikami, a 37-year-old corporate worker, lives in Tokyo. Despite the fact that he does not have a partner, he is pleased with his humdrum existence. An assassin appears out of nowhere and stabs him during a casual interaction with his coworker. While he's succumbing to his injuries, a mysterious voice echoes in his head and recites a sequence of directives that he can't understand. Satoru regains consciousness and realizes that he has been reborn as a Slime in a strange world. He does, however, have a new ability that allows him to swallow someone in order to take their appearance and powers. One of the best isekai anime of recent years, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a great beginner show for the anime newbie. read more

Birdie Wing: Golf Girls' Story (2022)

Image via Bandai Namco Pictures

Produced by: Bandai Namco Pictures | Genre: Sports Cast: Akari Kitô, Asami Seto, Ami Koshimizu Birdie Wing: A Golf Girls' Story follows a young woman named Eve who works as a ringer and wins cash from opponents in unauthorized golf games in the imaginary European country of Nafrece. She hopes to make enough money to support her adopted family and their bar. On one of her challenges, she encounters Japanese golfing prodigy Aoi Amawashi after defeating another opponent, but she loses to her in a one-hole battle. After that setback, Eve develops a fresh obsession with the goal of challenging Aoi to a full 18-hole match and defeating her, while Aoi develops a crush on Eve due to her attitude and tenacity. read more

Psycho-Pass (2012-2013)

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced by: Production I.G | Genre: Crime, Cyberpunk Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Miyuki Sawashiro, Noriko Hidaka Psycho-Pass is set in a futuristic Japan governed by the Sibyl System, which is a powerful biomechatronic computer network that endlessly measures the biometrics of Japanese citizens' brains and mentalities. Every citizen is assigned a Crime Coefficient using the assessment called the Psycho-Pass. Akane Tsunemori, a rookie Inspector, initially follows the set of rules coded by the said supercomputer, however, after a series of incidents, she begins to doubt Sibyl and questions whether the metrics used are really a just system of judging an individual. read more

