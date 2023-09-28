Anime became increasingly popular in the early 2000s. The decade saw the release of the so-called Big Three–Bleach, Naruto, and One Piece – taking anime to new heights. More audiences began to embrace it, leading to a new dawn where more and increasingly experimental anime came out.

Although anime was gaining popularity, many great shows still flew under audiences' radar. Either because of their unconventional art styles or laid-back storytelling, these worthy anime slipped between the cracks. These shows deserve far more love from audiences, and it's high time they earn the recognition they always deserved.

10 'Paradise Kiss' (2005)

Paradise Kiss follows beautiful and arrogant high school student Yukari, who is approached by fashion design students under the brand "Paradise Kiss." They ask her to showcase their newly designed clothes as a model; despite her reservations, Yukari decides to give modeling a shot.

Though it has some questionable moments, Paradise Kiss is a fun anime that emphasizes the decade it came out in, from the realistic intro and music to the animation style and dialogue choices. It has a slow start, which might explain its underrated status, but for those who love humor and romance, Paradise Kiss is not to be slept on.

9 'Darker Than Black' (2007)

Hei is an infamous contractor working for the Syndicate. Like most contractors who came about with the sudden appearance of Hell's Gate in Tokyo, Hei has given up his humanity for supernatural powers. He can appear ordinary to any other person, but Hei is a ruthless killing machine.

Darker Than Black is one of those animes that gets the viewer intrigued from the get-go. Although it has a slow start–and can be hard to follow, much of the confusion clears up as the episodes advance. Darker Than Black knows how to set up a good mystery and takes the viewer for a ride, making it an underrated masterpiece worthy of more mainstream praise.

8 'Eden of the East' (2009)

Eden of the East follows Saki and the enigmatic Akira as they escape the police and head back to Japan. Though strangers at first, they become closer as they journey back home. Although Akira lost his memory, it's clear he isn't a normal guy, and there's a certain mystery about him that viewers will eagerly learn.

Fun and lighthearted, Eden of East is ideal for viewers who want to take it easy. There are plenty of enjoyable moments that will make fans laugh out loud, anchored by a strong and compelling story full of intrigue. Eden of East is visually appealing and interesting, deserving of audiences' time.

7 'Hell Girl' (2005)

Enma Ai is known as Hell Girl, a rumored mysterious girl who, along with her assistants, will drag any person to hell as long as their name is introduced onto a mysterious website. However, there's a hefty price for such a service: eternal suffering in Hell.

Hell Girl is among the best horror anime series. It features entertaining, self-contained stories that, although not outright scary, are rather creepy. The show explores several thought-provoking themes, including anger, jealousy, greed, and human nature, through an accessible approach. Atmospheric and intriguing, Hell Girl is a triumph of modern anime.

6 'Mushi-Shi' (2005-2006)

Mushi-Shi follows Ginko as he investigates and protects people from the Mushi, a supernatural lifeform. Although he knows quite a bit already, he is interested in learning more about them. This anime is episodic, examining the many characters and their stories and connections to the Mushi.

Another show with an interesting concept, Mushi-Shi beckons the viewer's curiosity. It features impressive worldbuilding, and the story plays out beautifully as Ginko investigates the Mushi. Mushi-Shi is among the best sci-fi anime, and fans of ambitious plots rich in lore will doubtless enjoy it.

5 'Monster' (2004)

Monster follows genius neurosurgeon Tenma as he faces repercussions of going against the hospital director's orders and operating on a young boy instead of the mayor. Almost a decade later, his past comes back to haunt him when his path crosses that of a deranged serial killer.

Monster recently earned traction on TikTok, but not enough not to consider it underrated. Unlike other anime, Monster is a psychological thriller dealing with the darker sides of human nature. It features a thrilling, twisting narrative resembling David Fincher's best movies, making it a must-watch for anime fans.

4 'Planetes' (2003-2004)

Set in 2075 in space, Planetes follows upbeat Ai Tanabe, who joins the debris section, the most underfunded department in the Technora Corporation. From there, viewers follow the character in the exploration of normal life in space.

RELATED: The 10 Best Anime Series From the Past 5 Years, Ranked

One of the better sci-fi series out there, Planetes is more on the relaxing side when it comes to sci-fi anime, examining the ordinary lives of those who choose to pursue their dreams in space. It has a slow pace, but the story builds up over time by focusing on the characters and their relationships.

3 'Paranoia Agent' (2004)

Paranoia Agent follows the residents of Musashino City, who are being terrorized by a kid on rollerskates known as Lil' Slugger. Detectives Keiichi Ikari and Mitsuhiro Maniwa investigate the attacks, and paranoia settles on the town and its citizens.

One of the most interesting aspects of Paranoia Agent is the cast. They are all unique and intriguing, even if Lil' Slugger is the most interesting. Although this anime only has one season, it easily captivates with its curious mystery, easily keeping the viewer's attention. Exploring themes of delusion, doubt, and fear, Paranoia Agent is a superior entry into the medium.

2 'BECK' (2004)

Beck follows a young boy named Yukio' Koyuki' Tanaka, who saves a dog named Beck from delinquent kids. He then meets Ryusuke, who teaches Koyuki guitar and invites him to join his band, Beck. An interesting take on the traditional anime formula, Beck features compelling main characters and refreshing animation.

Slice-of-life anime might not be everyone's cup of tea, but Beck is definitely among the best. Even more, music fans will adore this anime, as it depicts life as a struggling musician with an earnest yet loving approach that isn't found in many projects - anime or otherwise.

1 'The Twelve Kingdoms' (2002)

The Twelve Kingdoms is about Yoko Nakajima, who appears unhappy with her life. An odd and mysterious man appears before her at school, taking her to a different world where she is the empress. Struggling to become a worthy leader, Yoko must grow up faster than she ever imagined.

Being as old as it is, The Twelve Kingdoms' art style might seem dated. However, it's worth the watch, especially for fans of Isekai anime. It has an interesting story that will keep viewers invested, and its fantastical characters will make it easier to fall in love with the intricate plot.

