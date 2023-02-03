Martial arts movies in general are fairly underrated to begin with. Most of the classic examples of the genre are produced in places like Hong Kong, Japan, and China, and while many have cult followings in the West, few achieve mainstream appeal. For every Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Enter the Dragon, or a movie like Kill Bill (that serves as a homage to the genre), dozens - maybe even hundreds - of lesser-known great martial arts movies remain underappreciated.

The following movies are among the most underrated classic martial arts movies out there. They're ranked below according to how many viewers have watched and rated them on the film-themed social media site Letterboxd, in descending order from most to least views.

1 'Blind Woman's Curse' (1970)

4500 Letterboxd Viewers

With samurai action and a prominent blind character, Blind Woman's Curse might sound comparable to the long-running Zatoichi series, which depicts the adventures of a blind samurai who doubles as a masseuse. Blind Woman's Curse is a good deal darker, though, incorporating some horror and Yakuza movie elements with the samurai action.

The plot follows the leader of a Yakuza clan, and the consequences that come from her blinding an opponent during a fight. As the act happens, a black cat appears, and seems to empower the blinded woman with a violent thirst for revenge on the Yakuza leader and her followers. It all admittedly sounds ridiculous on paper, but it somehow comes together to be reasonably coherent, working simultaneously as a martial arts movie, a horror movie, and a Yakuza movie.

2 'Crazy World' (2014)

3800 Letterboxd Viewers

Crazy World is a rare martial arts movie that doesn't come out of a country in Asia, as it was produced and filmed in Uganda by the legendary Wakaliwood film studio. The filmmakers at Wakaliwood gained popularity when the trailer for their 2010 movie Who Killed Captain Alex? became a viral hit, with their subsequent films - Bad Black and Crazy World - being arguably even better.

Crazy World is their least viewed on Letterboxd, as Who Killed Captain Alex? and Bad Black have 27,000 views and 5300 views respectively. This makes it greatly underrated as a very entertaining low-budget action/comedy, and it probably contains the most martial arts of any Wakaliwood film, with a plot concerning a gang of kung-fu masters banding together to rescue a group of kidnapped children. It's a glorious movie and a blast to watch, and it's a sign that this world's going crazy when so few people have experienced Crazy World.

3 'Dragon Lord' (1982)

3200 Letterboxd Viewers

Jackie Chan is best known in the West for his Hollywood movies, which he began doing in the mid to late 1990s after 20+ years of almost exclusively making movies in Hong Kong. As such, he's well known worldwide for his comedic timing, on-screen charisma, likability, and his stomach-churning, death-defying stunts that need to be seen to be believed.

Seeing as he's made so many movies, a few naturally slip under the radar, and Dragon Lord is one such movie. Many Jackie Chan movies reach more than 3200 views on Letterboxd, and while it's not one of his absolute best, this action-comedy about two friends teaming up to take down a group of nefarious smugglers is well worth a watch for fans of martial arts movies.

4 'The Boxer from Shantung' (1972)

2700 Letterboxd Viewers

Few production studios are as closely linked to the martial arts genre as Shaw Brothers. While the company produced a decent number of famous martial arts movies (The 36th Chamber of Shaolin and The Eight Diagram Pole Fighter likely being the most well-known), many Shaw Brothers productions remain underappreciated by modern viewers.

The Boxer from Shantung is one such movie, and movies like it may well get buried under the sheer quantity of titles (close to 300). This 1972 film takes a rise-and-fall gangster movie narrative and combines it with plenty of stunning - and brutal - martial arts action sequences. The final fight is particularly astonishing, and is one of the bloodiest and longest in any classic martial arts movie.

5 'Five Shaolin Masters' (1974)

2300 Letterboxd Viewers

Five Shaolin Masters is one of those action movies that hits the ground running and never lets up. Some viewers may find the relentless action overwhelming, as the film begins with five young fighters fleeing their burning temple, pursued by those who want them and their way of life extinguished.

From there, they plot a counter-attack against those who destroyed their home, with this resulting in copious martial arts fight sequences that all have life-or-death stakes. It's exciting, violent, and a nonstop thrill ride of action, with its almost total lack of downtime making it easy to recommend to those who can't get enough action cinema in their life.

6 'Shaolin Temple' (1976)

1800 Letterboxd Viewers

Serving as a prequel to Five Shaolin Masters, which was released two years earlier, Shaolin Temple depicts the events that led up to that film's dramatic opening. Naturally, this means it has a slightly slower pace, given that it spends roughly two-thirds showing life at the titular temple for the students and monks staying there, and then the remaining third depicting the infamous attack that saw much of it get burned to the ground.

The good news is that there are plenty of training sequences for much of the movie's first 90 minutes, and they can be fun. Maybe there are a few too many at a point, but at least the action toward the end delivers. It might not match the level of excitement found in Five Shaolin Masters, but it remains a solid prequel.

7 'Vengeance!' (1970)

1300 Letterboxd Viewers

Despite Vengeance! being an action movie that's well over 50 years old, it's still able to get the adrenaline pumping. It delivers on what its one-word title promises, centering on a young man who declares revenge on the people responsible for killing his older brother.

It's unafraid to tackle the dark side of revenge, as its protagonist ends up being surprisingly brutal, with the level of bloodshed shown on-screen matching his fury and savagery. It's strange that it barely has more than 1000 views from Letterboxd users, as it's a very accessible martial arts movie with superb action and a simple - yet satisfying - story at its core.

8 'Masked Avengers' (1981)

1200 Letterboxd Viewers

Not to be mixed up with The Avengers, Masked Avengers beat those heroes to the big screen by about 30 years. It's about a group of young men - all trained in martial arts - who vow to destroy another gang that they used to be affiliated with, only to find that there's a chance one member of their group may not have actually left the gang behind entirely.

Like many Shaw Brothers movies, it does save its very best action scenes until the very end of the movie, meaning Masked Avengers isn't the most consistent watch when it comes to martial arts movies. But ultimately, it's still not bad, and it's worth sticking with for the final smackdowns, and it's deserving of more than 1200 Letterboxd viewers in any event.

9 'The Duel' (1971)

1100 Letterboxd Viewers

The Duel is another martial arts movie that tells viewers all they need to know about the plot from one very simple title. But while the title and premise are simple - two fighters are manipulated by exterior forces into fighting each other to the death - the narrative beats are surprisingly complex.

It's best not to get too bogged down in all the double-crosses the film throws at its audience, because it's the kind of movie where few characters can be trusted, and a new sort of betrayal seems to happen every 10 to 15 minutes. The way its story unfolds is at least ambitious, but if some viewers would rather switch their brains off and just focus on the brutal action scenes, then that's also okay.

10 'Have Sword, Will Travel' (1969)

716 Letterboxd Viewers

If anything, Have Sword, Will Travel might feel a little more like an adventure film than a strictly action-focused one. The plot revolves around three people getting wrapped up in a plot that involves a large transportation of 200,000 taels of silver, and given their value - and the way these taels are vulnerable while being transported - various other groups are after them.

It's a little rough around the edges - especially in its middle third - but the narrative is solid, and the action towards the end is strong. It's a good, solid martial arts movie, yet surprisingly only has about 700 views in total on Letterboxd.

