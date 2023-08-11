For as long as film has been around, comedies have been an important part of the medium, providing a great deal of levity and laughs for audiences of all kinds. The 2010s especially were filled with a wide variety of creative and inventive comedies, coinciding with the rise of the digital era and streaming services as a new method of distribution.

But for every massive comedy hit like Pitch Perfect or Booksmart, the 2010s were also home to comedies that simply didn't receive the recognition or praise that they deserved upon release. Especially with the massive increase in availability and choice from streaming services and digital storefronts, many more great comedies found themselves overlooked in favor of the best of the best of the decade.

10 'Mascots' (2016)

Mascots is a mockumentary film by the legendary icon of the genre, Christopher Guest, that follows an extensive cast of colorful and conflicting professional mascots as they compete for the title of World's Best Mascot. The tensions are raised as we see each the preparation and routines for a variety of competitors, from standard animal mascots to more bizarre choices, such as a giant fist.

While not as amazing as some of Guest's previous work, Mascots still features his classic filmmaking style translated to the modern era in a way that still brings forth a multitude of hilarious moments. Guest has always done an amazing job at bringing a quirky, lovable yet flawed cast of characters to the big screen, and Mascots is filled with a wide variety of hilarious characters to fall in love with.

9 'MacGruber' (2010)

Adapted from the popular SNL sketch, MacGruber is an '80s action movie parody that follows the titular special operative MacGruber, who is called back into action to take down his arch-enemy. He will have to assemble an all-star team and put all of his skills to the test in order to stop a nuclear warhead from destroying Washington, DC.

MacGruber is complete with all the comedic zaniness that comes from the SNL sketch, as well as leaning more into being a direct satire of the tropes and conventions of macho 80s action flicks. Will Forte's performance especially is what is able to make the MacGruber character work so well, perfectly balancing an overwhelming action-star premise with the incompetence the character is famous for.

8 'Brittany Runs a Marathon' (2019)

Brittany Runs a Marathon follows the story of Brittany (played by Jillian Bell), who in an attempt to make some actual positive changes in her life, begins training to run in the New York City Marathon. However, she is still battling with her own self-doubt, as she struggles to find it within herself to commit to these positive changes, too afraid of regressing to her old self.

Part of what makes Brittany Runs a Marathon's comedy work so well is just how well it is able to tackle its realistic and relatable topic of self-doubt and self-destructive tendencies. The film's honest portrayal and understanding of these issues gives it the ability to create that much more creative jokes surrounding the topic at hand, especially with such a great feel-good ending to wrap it all up. The film is easily one of the most underrated and underappreciated original films to come from Amazon Prime Video.

7 'American Ultra' (2015)

American Ultra follows the story of Mike, a seemingly worthless and good-for-nothing stoner who simply lives his life day to day with his live-in girlfriend Phoebe. Mike's simple life is soon turned upside down when his secret past begins rearing its head, revealing that Mike has actually been a highly trained lethal secret agent this entire time. With Mike suddenly being thrust into the middle of a deadly government operation, he is forced to reexamine his entire life and relationship and become a hero if he wants to survive.

Jesse Eisenberg has always done a great job at playing neurotic and nerdy characters throughout his career, and American Ultra allows him to channel his strengths while also exploring the complete opposite. American Ultra perfectly mixes the stoner comedy energy and the action-packed government thriller energy that defined the late 2000s/early 2010s to create a comedy match made in heaven.

6 '50/50' (2011)

Inspired by a true story, 50/50 follows the story of Adam Lerner, a 27-year-old guy whose life is flipped upside down when he is diagnosed with cancer, and given only a 50/50 shot at surviving. As Adam faces the reality of his own mortality, his relationships and friendships begin to suffer as a result, as Adam attempts to make sure he is living his best life while he still has it.

For a serious and heartbreaking topic such as cancer, it can be difficult to find the humor within, a task that 50/50 is able to succeed in finding with flying colors. The film's tonal approach to the topic of cancer is one that is highly commendable, as it is able to find the comedic potential within the situation while still treating the sickness with the gravitas that it deserves. The film also features one of the best performances in Joseph Gordon-Levitt's career.

5 'Ingrid Goes West' (2017)

Ingrid Goes West follows the story of Ingrid, a woman who becomes obsessed with the life of social network star Taylor Sloane, who is seemingly living the perfect life that Ingrid wishes that she had. In an effort to live this life herself, Ingrid drops everything and moves to California in order to become Taylor's friend, but her behavior soon turns more and more dangerous when she doesn't get her way.

Ingrid Goes West is able to provide a shining dark comedy light on one of the most terrifying evolutions of the digital age, the prospect of cyberstalking. The leading performance from Aubrey Plaza especially makes the film worth the watch, as she perfectly balances the comedic tone of the film with the darker serious side of the character required to make the story work. The film from the first moments makes it clear that Ingrid as a character is not one that the audience should be rooting for, so it is able to use its runtime to allow the character to completely go off the deep end in an amazingly entertaining way.

4 'Greener Grass' (2019)

Greener Grass follows a tight-knit community of suburban soccer moms who find themselves constantly competing with one another in just about every aspect of their personal daily lives. Although, their suburban community is the farthest thing from normal, as the families find themselves in increasingly strange and difficult situations that are treated as if they are standard suburban affairs.

Greener Grass's biggest claim to fame is its ability to not hold back on its most creative yet nonsensical jokes, going beyond the point of insanity and coming back out the other side both bewildered and unable to stop laughing. Whether it's a subplot about a man's obsession with drinking pool water, or a young boy transforming into a golden retriever yet is still treated as if he's a normal boy, Greener Grass's signature absurdity makes it an unpredictable joy to watch unfold.

3 'Tag' (2018)

Tag tells the strange yet true real-life story of a group of friends who for the month of May every year, compete in a no-holds-barred game of tag that has gone on ever since they were children. Although, even though they've been playing for 30 years, one friend, Jerry, still has never been tagged, so the other members of the friend group band together to make this the year when he is finally tagged.

Tag is a comedy that works so well thanks in part to its all-star cast, as the film wouldn't work nearly as well with a different cast not giving it 100%. The likes of Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Isla Fisher, and Ed Helms all make Tag a charm-filled joy to watch from the very first sequence. The film has an infectious energy surrounding its theming about the importance and power of long-lasting friendships, and it's hard not to feel all warm inside by the end of the film.

2 'Dolemite Is My Name' (2019)

Dolemite Is My Name is a comedy biopic that follows the story of Rudy Ray Moore, the creator of the famous blaxploitation character Dolemite, and his rise to fame with the character throughout the 70s. From his humble beginnings as a struggling artist to his journey of creating the perfect film for a starved audience, Moore's legacy is contained and finally told in the film.

While having a much more dramatic angle than his usual works, Dolemite Is My Name is still easily one of the best comedic performances that Eddie Murphy has had in decades. Murphy excellently exudes the pitch-perfect energy and stature that Moore presided, with the entire supporting cast as well doing an amazing job bringing the crew of real people to life. The film does a great job leaning into the comedic nature of Moore's filmmaking in order to make the biography fit in a similar comedic tone.

1 'Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping' (2016)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is a mockumentary film that follows the rise and fall of superstar sensation Conner4real (played by Andy Samberg). While he initially seems at the top of the world in the music industry, he falls into a downward spiral he can't escape. His attempts to revive his career only continue to place him in more hot water, as he continuously ignores his humble roots as a part of The Style Boyz.

The music industry of the 2010s was rife with jokes and parodies, yet years later and after the dust has settled, Popstar has emerged as the clear best satire and commentary on the era of music as a whole. The film is filled with hilarious moments left and right, and even features a number of equally hilarious songs on the soundtrack, channeling the comedic strengths of The Lonely Island as a trio.

