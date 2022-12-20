It's plain to see that the crime genre has been one of the most popular throughout cinema history. It can be thrilling or eye-opening to see a criminal lifestyle play out on-screen, given it's fair to assume that most viewers don't live that sort of lifestyle. Gangster movies were big in the 1930s and 1940s, film noir was often linked to the crime genre and dominated the 1940s and 1950s, and then some of the most critically acclaimed films of the 1970s (The Godfather, Chinatown) and the 1990s (Goodfellas, Pulp Fiction) belonged to the crime genre.

The genre has stayed strong well into the 21st century, as the following 10 movies will hopefully demonstrate. These aren't the most well-known crime movies of the 2010s, but they deserve to be, and are all somewhat underrated. If you're someone who likes crime-dramas, action-packed gangster stories, or crime-thrillers, all the following are worth checking out.

'Gangs of Wasseypur' (2012)

Spanning five hours in total, and encompassing just about every genre under the sun, Gangs of Wasseypur might be the best epic crime film of the 21st century so far. It follows three different generations through a story that spans almost 70 years, and is primarily about the rivalry between two crime families in the Indian city of Dhanbad.

It makes every scene count, ensuring that even though this film is long, it never feels like it's boring or wasting time. With plenty of action, dark humor, plot twists, and shocking moments, it succeeds in keeping viewers on edge throughout. Through its ambition, scope, and dense drama, it genuinely rivals comparably long, decades-spanning crime sagas like Once Upon a Time in America and The Godfather trilogy.

'Snow on tha Bluff' (2011)

While most found footage movies tell stories within the horror genre, the underappreciated Snow on tha Bluff uses the format to tell a crime-drama story. It plays out like a mockumentary, documenting the life of Curtis Snow, and showing how and why he participates in certain crimes, with things spiraling out of control as the film continues.

It's an intense movie that's hard to watch at times, but the grittiness and insight it provides into the life of a modern criminal in the USA are eye-opening and oftentimes empathetic. For anyone burnt out on found footage horror movies, this unique found footage crime movie might well feel like the breath of fresh air you're after.

'The Two Escobars' (2010)

There are so many true-crime documentaries out there; some might say too many. With miniseries and documentary films on crime proving reliable moneymakers for streaming giants like Netflix, the market is saturated with documentaries about crime, meaning that older films - like The Two Escobars - get effectively buried and forgotten about.

The Two Escobars is as much a sports documentary as it is a crime documentary, which is the main thing that makes it so interesting. It simultaneously covers the life of infamous Colombian drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar, as well as the life of Andres Escobar, a famous Columbian soccer player who shared Pablo's surname, though the two weren't genuinely related. Still, their two respective professions crossed paths in multiple interesting ways, which is what this documentary sets out to explore in an engaging, remarkably informative way.

'Point Blank' (2010)

Point Blank (2010) isn't to be mixed up with the other three movies called Point Blank - released in 1967, 1998, and 2019 - and nor should it be confused with 1991's Point Break. 2010's Point Blank is a French crime-thriller about a nurse who gets blackmailed by a gang of criminals to help their boss escape from a hospital, with plenty of drama and thrills being milked from this premise.

It's a very fast-paced movie that doesn't give the audience a lot of time to breathe, given it runs for just 84 minutes. Still, if you like your crime movies speedy and thrilling, Point Blank is a satisfying watch, and manages to get a good deal of suspense from its simple premise and lean runtime.

'Ruben Brandt, Collector' (2018)

There aren't too many animated crime movies out there, given that most animated films - for better or worse - are intended for families. This helps the underrated Ruben Brandt, Collector stand out, seeing as it's a heist movie about stealing famous artworks, all told with a remarkable and unique style of animation.

It is a strange-looking movie, meaning that the art style could take a little while to adjust to for some. But the world of the film soon becomes more intoxicating than off-putting, and its bold take on the heist genre makes for a thrilling watch, even more so because there's very little else out there like it.

'Headhunters' (2011)

Headhunters probably got a slight bump in popularity, thanks to it coming out just as Game of Thrones started airing, and featuring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a prominent role. Even so, this tense Norwegian crime-thriller still feels underrated, because it deserves to be counted as one of the decade's best crime movies.

It centers on a man who's a full-time human resources manager, but works "part-time" as an art thief. His life is thrown out of control when he steals from the wrong person, with the movie being one of those nerve-wracking watches where you continually watch things go from bad to worse, scene after scene. Maybe it's the film equivalent of a slow-motion car crash, but if that's the case, then Headhunters is one entertaining car crash.

'Hounds of Love' (2016)

An Australian crime/horror/drama movie, Hounds of Love is an intense and thoroughly engaging watch. Its premise is a dark one, though, meaning it's not a movie for everyone, as it centers on a couple who abduct a young girl for their own entertainment, with said girl needing to do all she can if she's ever going to escape their house with her life.

It's a confined, claustrophobic movie, with a house becoming a prison for the main character, and the audience is made to feel that sense of being trapped, thanks to the camera scarcely going outside. Scariest of all is the idea that this crime/horror story happens in what, on the outside, looks like an ordinary suburban house, making you wonder what kind of similar things happen in real life, and go unreported...

'A Hard Day' (2014)

A Hard Day has a title that perfectly summarizes the movie. It centers on a shady police officer in South Korea who has to deal with a truly difficult time in his life, dealing with the funeral of his mother, causing a severe car accident that he subsequently tries to cover up, and getting constant calls from a mysterious individual who says he saw the accident, and uses it as blackmail to get the officer to do his bidding.

It makes for a relentless and always entertaining crime-thriller, which balances its suspense and violence with some great dark comedy. There have been plenty of great thrillers made in South Korea in the past decade or two, with A Hard Day being one of the best of them all.

'Tread' (2019)

Tread is a documentary that combines interviews, archive footage, and some surprisingly not-too-bad dramatizations into its gripping, nerve-wracking story. In 2004, a man named Marvin Heemeyer fortified a bulldozer with concrete, and went on a rampage around the town of Granby, Colorado, with Tread exploring how and why he did such a thing.

It was a widely-publicized story, and Tread does it justice, being a well-presented and paced documentary about a story that proves fact can be stranger than fiction. It makes the idea of having a more standard dramatized film about the story feel redundant, but who knows - Hollywood may well try to tackle it one day...

'Drug War' (2012)

A non-stop crime movie with brief, memorable bursts of action throughout, Drug War is one of the best police vs. criminal gang movies of recent years. It deals with the boss of a drug cartel being coerced into betraying his former colleagues as part of an undercover operation, with plenty of dramatic fallout caused by such actions.

It's a dense and sometimes difficult movie to keep up with, but the intricate plot and numerous characters ensure it's a great one to rewatch, too. It's no-nonsense, unglamorous, and very entertaining all at once, and though Hong Kong director Johnnie To has made a couple-dozen crime films in his career, Drug War would have to be one of his very best.

