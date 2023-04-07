The fantasy genre reached an all-time low during the 1990s. After a drought in the '70s and an experimental interlude in the '80s, the '90s saw the genre go through a campy, erratic phase that didn't amount to much. Fantasy would roar back to life in the noughties thanks to the popularity of The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, but it was slim pickings during the '90s.

That said, the 90s did have their fair share of fantasy gems, most of which flew under the radar with audiences. From quaint entries to pitch-black comedies, these fantasy movies of the 90s deserve more praise from modern fans.

10 'Dragonheart' (1996)

Dennis Quaid stars in 1996's fantasy-adventure Dragonheart. The plot centers on a disgraced knight and the last dragon, who run a scamming operation across their land. When the knight learns a secret about the land's despotic king, he feels compelled to act against his tyrannic rule.

RELATED: Best Movies About Dragons, From Shang-Chi To Reign Of Fire

With an entertainingly exaggerated voice performance from Sean Connery as the originally-named dragon Draco and quaint visual effects, Dragonheart is a delightful '90s film. Lighthearted but charming enough to satisfy, Dragonheart perfectly blends 90s sensibilities with a classic, medieval tale of chivalry and fantasy.

9 'What Dreams May Come' (1999)

The late Robin Williams stars opposite Cuba Gooding Jr. in Vincent Ward's fantasy drama What Dreams May Come. The story centers on a recently deceased man sent to heaven who travels to hell to rescue his wife, who committed suicide after his passing.

The film admittedly deals with many old-fashioned concepts about heaven and hell that might put some people off. However, What Dreams May Come is a visual marvel featuring spectacular, surreal landscapes that will make it worth the audience's time. Coupled with a winning performance from Williams, What Dreams May Come is among those films that get better with age.

8 'The Swan Princess' (1994)

Disney isn't the only studio capable of making charming animated classics. 1994's The Swan Princess adapts the popular ballet Swan Lake and tells the story of a beautiful princess cursed to turn into a swan by an evil exiled magician who lusts after her.

RELATED: 12 Non-Disney Animated Movies That Could Have Live-Action Or CGI Remakes

Charming, elegantly animated, and with a great voice cast, The Swan Princess is a sweet and romantic fairy tale. The film meets most criteria for a great animated film, including memorable characters, a wicked but endlessly entertaining villain, and a suitably sweeping theme in the overly-sentimental "Far Longer Than Forever."

7 'Truly, Madly, Deeply' (1990)

Anthony Minghella directs Juliet Stevenson and the late Alan Rickman in the 1990 fantasy romance Truly, Madly, Deeply. The plot revolves around a grieving woman who gets visited by the ghost of her recently-deceased partner. However, when a new chance at love presents itself, she must reconcile her feelings about her past and potential future.

Truly, Madly, Deeply is a joyous and thought-provoking wonder elevated by one of the great Alan Rickman's most charming and winning performances. Sweet without being overly saccharine, the film is a thoughtful portrayal of grief, love, and the painful realities of romance in the modern age.

6 'Switch' (1991)

Ellen Barkin gives a riotous, unforgettable performance in the 1991 fantasy comedy Switch. The film centers on a sexist womanizer who gets killed by his former lovers. After making a deal with God, he gets sent back to Earth to win a woman's true love and earn redemption in the body of a thirty-something woman.

Switch's premise could've easily gone south, but the film never goes all-in with it. Still, Barkin gives such an infectious, irreverent performance that the single-handedly carries and elevates the film, turning it into a hilarious and original entry into the fantasy canon of the 90s.

5 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' (1999)

Michael Hoffman's 1999 adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic play A Midsummer Night's Dream stars a slew of A-listers, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Kevin Kline, Stanley Tucci, and Christian Bale. The plot concerns four lovers and their romantic entanglements with the King and Queen of the fairies.

A Midsummer Night's Dream features a spectacular cast, but Pfeiffer and Flockhart dominate the film as the seductress Titania and the spirited Helena. Maintaining the whimsy of Shakespeare's original text, the film is a lush and delightful tale of romance and fantasy, although the excessive bicycles are a peculiar and somewhat distracting choice.

4 'The 13th Warrior' (1999)

Image via Touchstrone Pictures

Antonio Banderas stars as a Muslim ambassador exiled from his land in John McTiernan's epic fantasy film The 13th Warrior. The plot draws influence from the epic poem Beowulf to tell Ahman ibn Fadlan's story with the Vikings and their fight against a legendary and powerful dark force.

Looking beyond the questionable casting of Banderas, The 13th Warrior is a rather impressive epic. The film has some of the most memorable portrayals of Vikings, especially in the 20th century, and spectacular action setpieces that justify its now-infamous stratospheric budget. Immersive and with rich production values, The 13th Warrior is an unfairly-maligned epic on its way to becoming a classic.

3 'Death Becomes Her' (1992)

Image via Universal

Robert Zemeckis' delightfully wicked satirical black comedy, Death Becomes Her, might be a modern cult classic, but that's still not enough. Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn play two rivals who drink magical potions that grant them eternal youth; however, their envy and bickering over the affections of a soft and meek doctor, played by Bruce Willis, lead to unexpected consequences.

Hilariously cruel and featuring two fabulous performances from Streep and Hawn, Death Becomes Her is camp humor at its finest. Although the film is an outright classic in the LGBTQ+ community, Death Becomes Her deserves mainstream recognition as a biting and uproarious commentary on youth, envy, and society's obsession with perfection.

2 'A Little Princess' (1995)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Alfonso Cuarón's 1995 fantasy masterpiece A Little Princess might be his most underrated film. The plot concerns Sarah, a girl working as a maid in the prestigious boarding school she once attended after her father seemingly dies at war. Forming a friendship with a fellow girl working at the school. Sarah escapes to a world of fantasy to cope with her harsh reality.

Magical realism takes flight aided by Cuarón's camera, turning A Little Princess into a magical and awe-inspiring journey to childhood fantasies. Delightful but surprisingly dark, A Little Princess is a mature fairy tale about the hardships of life and the power of innocence and youth dreams.

1 'Pleasantville' (1998)

Image via New Line Cinema

A pre-Spider-Man Tobey Maguire and a pre-Election Reese Witherspoon star alongside several other A-listers in the 1998 teen fantasy Pleasantville. The plot follows two brothers who get accidentally trapped in Pleasantville, a '50s-themed tv show, and their arrival causes unforeseen trouble.

Pleasantville captures Americana like few other films, subverting the traditional 1950s values rampant throughout the decade to deliver a thoughtful and original challenge of conventions. With striking black-and-white visuals and excellent performances from veterans like Joan Allen and Jeff Daniels, Pleasantville is a one-of-a-kind picture that every fantasy fan must see.

KEEP READING: Tim Burton's Best Fantasy Movies, Ranked