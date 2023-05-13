The magical worlds of the fantasy genre have been showcased in some of the most iconic films to date. The possibilities for bringing a fantasy film to life are endless, and the 2000s brought more than its fair share. With some of the most unforgettable movies in their roster, it is easy to see how the era that brought the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings series missed a few gems.

While the 2000s are known for its over-the-top comedies, popcorn action flicks, and family-friendly fun, it is most notable for being the age of advanced special effects. The fantastical adventures of some of the era's most popular heroes are well-known for their influence on the genre.

9 'The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus' (2009)

Thousands of years ago, Dr. Parnassus, the leader of a traveling show, traded his daughter Valentina's (Lily Cole) soul to the devil, and now the devil has come to collect. Out of time, the doctor bets he can collect five souls first to win Valentina. In comes Tony (Heath Ledger), a man saved from hanging by Doctor Parnassus's troupe agrees to help collect the souls needed to win Valentina's heart.

Directed by Terry Gilliam, the film received generally favorable reviews, with many complimenting the director on the beautifully dark and imaginative movie and its performances. Sadly, Ledger's death temporarily suspended the film early into production, forcing a recast of his character through transformations. Marking his final performance, the film was dedicated to the actor and co-producer William Vince.

8 'Peter Pan' (2003)

Wendy Darling (Rachel Hurd-Wood) embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with her brothers John (Harry Newell) and Michael (Freddie Popplewell) after their story time is interrupted by Peter Pan (Jeremy Sumpter) himself. Peter, who magically never ages, invites Wendy and her brothers to the island of Neverland, where they soon encounter the Lost Boys. However, things take a turn when Wendy and her brothers are kidnapped by Captain Hook (Jason Issacs), Peter, with the assistance of the fairy Tinkerbell (Ludivine Sagnier), faces off with Hook to save his new friends.

The film garnered positive reviews, with many complimenting the film's visuals, romantic feel, and standout performances, but that didn't bring in audiences making the film a box office failure. This version of the beloved classic is widely regarded as the most faithful adaption to its source material.

7 'Stardust' (2007)

Tristan (Charlie Cox) ventures into the realm of fairies to receive a fallen star for his beloved Victoria (Sienna Miller) but instead finds a woman named Yvaine (Claire Danes). He soon learns that the woman is in danger as the king's sons need her power to secure the throne, but an evil witch (Michelle Pfeiffer) wants to use Yvaine to achieve eternal youth and beauty.

Critics were so impressed by director Matthew Vaughn and his faithful interpretation of the novel of the same name they gave the film generally positive reviews. The film was in fourth place on its opening day, and while many think it's a classic, it is not as known as other movies in the genre.

6 'Zathura' (2005)

Zathura follows brothers Walter (Josh Hutcherson) and Danny (Jonah Bobo), left in the care of their older sister (Kristen Stewart) after their father (Tim Robbins) is called into work. The boys are understandably bored when told to stay inside, but things change when they discover the space-themed board game Zathura. Things get messy as the game is not as it seems, and the boys are launched into space, where they attempt to make it home with the help of an astronaut (Dax Shepard).

Based on the book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, the movie is a spin-off from Jumanji, which was also based on Allsburg's books. While the film received positive reviews from critics, it is considered a box office flop, with the budget being $65 million and only making a little over $13 million on its opening weekend.

5 'Kate and Leopold' (2001)

Kate McKay (Meg Ryan), a modern-day executive, is a career-driven woman trying to succeed in the corporate world, and 19th Century Leopold (Hugh Jackman) is the third Duke of Albany. The two live different lives but are brought together by Stuart (Liev Schreiber), an ex-boyfriend of Kate and descendant of Leopold, when he accidentally creates a time portal sending the man forward in time and creating a modern-day love story.

The film received mixed reviews, with many charmed by Hugh Jackman but found the story to be "bland and predictable" with a time travel plot that lacks logic. Despite the scathing comments, Hugh Jackman was nominated for a Golden Globe, the film winning in the Best Song category.

4 'The Fountain' (2006)

In another time travel film, Hugh Jackman stars as Tomas, a man traveling through time on a quest for immortality to save Izzi (Rachel Weisz), the woman he loves. The two are bonded through centuries as Tom is always trying to find a way to save his love from death. With three stories intertwined, the film shows the lengths Tom goes through time again.

The Darren Aronofsky film was supposed to star Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett but was shut down when Pitt withdrew from the project, and Warner Bros. shut down the film. Even with a new script, the film received mixed reviews, with many calling it unfocused as the story repeats itself. In the following years, the film has gained a cult following.

3 'The Brothers Grimm' (2005)

The scheming Brothers Grimm, Wilhelm (Matt Damon), and Jacob (Heath Ledger) are con artists who go from town to town and convince people they are getting rid of demons. When the mysterious Cavaldi (Peter Stormare) bring the brother to a French general, they are persuaded to battle the evil that has kidnapped ten girls from a small village. As their journey continues, the brothers are convinced that real magic must be at work.

The film received mixed reviews from critics who thought it was beautiful visually but lacked any plot. Having fought with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and his brother during the film's production, Terry Gilliam was forced to delay the original theatrical release for ten months.

2 'Penelope' (2006)

Penelope Wilhern (Christina Ricci) is a prisoner in her home after being born with a snout of a pig. With the belief she has to break the curse by marrying one of her kind, Penelope goes out on many dates but is repeatedly rejected. When two men, one with a grudge against her family, hire a man (James McAvoy) to act as one of her dates, complications arise when he slowly falls in love with her.

Praised for its charming cast and appealing message, Penelope still garnered mixed reviews and was far from a box-office success. Classed as a modern-day fairytale, the film was a hit among audiences despite the less-than-favorable reviews from critics.

1 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events' (2004)

Left orphaned by a fire in their mansion, the Baudelaire siblings meet their distant relative, Count Olaf (Jim Carrey). Seemingly concerned for the siblings, Olaf's intentions are made clear as his scheming ways begin to show, and it is made clear he only wants the fortune the eldest sibling, Violet (Emily Browning), is set to inherit. The children escape Olaf living with their quirky Uncle Monty (Billy Connolly) and phobic Aunt Josephine (Meryl Streep), but the villain is always one step ahead.

While it has no hard fantasy elements, the movie plays out like a Brothers' Grimm fairytale. Praising the production and Jim Carrey's performance, the film received positive reviews from critics, although some criticized the comedic tone and short length. It was the highest-grossing Nickelodeon movie until it was surpassed in 2010 and received Academy Award nominations with one win for Best Makeup. In 2017 Netflix released a television adaptation that garnered high praise.

