The massive cinematic empire known as Disney and Marvel Studios' MCU has dominated the blockbuster scene for years now, showing minimal signs of slowing down, if any. With well over a decade's worth of films released, fans have begun to re-assess the studio's catalog as a whole.

This reflection and hindsight on the MCU's prior releases has allowed some overlooked films in Marvel's archives to shine, like The Incredible Hulk or Ant-Man. Whether it was bad timing or comparison to more successful releases within the franchise, the following MCU entries are some of the most overlooked, underappreciated and worthy of reappraisal.

'The Incredible Hulk' (2008)

After gamma radiation curses him with the occasional transformation into a giant green monster, scientist Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) travels the world, evading authorities and attempting to find a cure. He races against time to create a solution before the military closes in on him, or before he causes harm to the ones he loves.

The Incredible Hulk had the unfortunate task of following up the game-changing Iron Man, before that film would be used as a tonal template for future MCU films. The rough nature of the formula is apparent here, but in hindsight, it's a film with a gritty undercurrent and focused narrative that would later be rare to find in the comic book movie circuit.

'Iron Man 2' (2010)

After willingly exposing his alter-ego to the world, billionaire Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) struggles to adjust to life as a public superhero. With pressure from the military to share his technology, he refuses, unknowingly creating new enemies.

Iron Man 2 is the first of many MCU entries that is bogged down by having to do the legwork to set up future movies. Add in offbeat villains and a story with lower stakes than the surrounding films, it's no wonder the sequel garnered mixed reviews. Regardless, the film introduced fans to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Don Cheadle's charismatic take on James Rhodes, and provided a fun sequence where Tony drunkenly fumbles around in an Iron Man suit.

'Thor' (2011)

Banished to Earth by his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins), god of thunder Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is a fish out of water among the realm of men. Meanwhile, his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) plots to take over their home realm of Asgard.

In Marvel's Phase One, the films each had a distinct tone and look, for better or for worse. In the case of Thor, Kenneth Branagh directs the film with Shakespearean theatrics, adding a melodramatic gravitas to the proceedings. Though the character of Thor is fairly standard here compared to later iterations, Hemsworth steps onto the scene as a worthy leading man, and what would later become an MCU fan-favorite portrayal.

'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

In the midst of World War 2, American army recruit Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is deemed too small in frame for combat. However, he is sought out for a project to become a "Super Soldier", which turns him into a living weapon. Now, Rogers must use his new abilities to stop a Nazi officer from harnessing the power of an ancient artifact.

Despite being overshadowed by its sequels, Captain America: The First Avenger remains a strong entry with plenty of defenders. While the franchise's early growing pains are clearly apparent, director Joe Johnston carries over his aesthetic and sensibilities from his cult hit, The Rocketeer, imbuing every frame with a vintage flare.

'Iron Man 3' (2013)

Billionaire Tony Stark (Downey Jr.) struggles with an identity crisis in the fallout of the battle of New York City. Meanwhile, a terrorist threat known as The Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) begins wreaking havoc using a new technology.

Leave it to action-comedy maestro Shane Black to direct one of the most divisive and controversial MCU films to date. Not only does Black pack the film with his cynically comedic touch, but he also completely re-imagines a popular villain from the comics, much to the dismay of thousands of fans. Still, there's no other Marvel film like it, and its offbeat tone and standalone nature make it the perfect action comedy for a movie night at home.

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

When Tony Stark (Downey Jr.) creates a program meant to keep the peace, the system (known as Ultron) deduces that the only way to keep humans from causing harm is to wipe them out. The Avengers must once again band together to fight this new ruthless force.

Avengers: Age of Ultron is often overlooked, lacking both the novelty of 2012's The Avengers and the fever pitch-level hype of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. While certainly flawed, the film sets itself apart in interesting ways, including a dark tone, surprising character deaths, heady themes and an opportunity for Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye to finally stand out.

'Ant-Man' (2015)

Recruited by Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), professional thief Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is given a suit that allows him to shrink in size in order to stop Pym's nefarious former colleague from using the same technology for evil.

With a litany of production troubles and a director change leading up to its release, it was a shock Ant-Man turned out as good as it did. Though its straight-forward narrative and small scale (pun partially intended) caused it to fly under the radar, it remains a light and breezy romp compared to the rest of the Marvel library.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

When caught in a skirmish with an elite race of aliens, Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), and company find themselves on a mysterious planet. The plot thickens, however, when it appears the planet's sole resident is connected to Peter's past.

Director James Gunn returns to his motley crew of space pirates-turned-superheroes to double down on the bizarre humor and colorful action of the first film. While the result is a bit on the uneven side, Gunn takes some large narrative swings that, when they hit, are a joy to witness. It also remains of the few Marvel films to consistently force tears from each new viewer by the end.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

Recruited by former mentor Hank Pym (Douglas), Scott Lang (Rudd) must once again take up the mantle of Ant-Man to help Pym and his daughter Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) recover Hope's mother (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the Quantum realm. Complicating matters is the unexpected arrival of a super-suited woman known as Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has her own motives.

Released after the jaw-dropping cliffhanger of Avengers: Infinity War, fans were perhaps far too distracted to enjoy another stripped-down low-level Ant-Man entry. When viewed separately from that phenomenon, the film has much of the same fun seen in the first film with a standalone story that expands on the chemistry and levity shared between its charismatic ensemble.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

While on a personal journey to find himself, thunder god and superhero Thor (Hemsworth) is shocked when he encounters old flame Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Even more surprising is that she now wields his old hammer Mjolnir, complete with her own set of god-like powers. Now, they must team up to stop a scorned man known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) before he obtains an unspeakable power.

Immediately dissected upon its release by fans and critics alike, Thor: Love and Thunder mostly repeated the successful formula of Thor: Ragnarok, but failed to connect with audiences in the same way. While its tonal shifts are jarring at times, director Taika Waititi's offbeat humor is fast and furious and the emotional beats land when least expected. The film also avoids many of the MCU's common pitfalls, with both a unique third act and a memorable villain.

