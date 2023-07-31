While the genres of horror and comedy may appear to be complete opposites, time and time again, films have shown that the two genres complement each other perfectly. The 2000s especially was a decade home to some of the most well-regarded horror comedies of all time, from massive hits like Shaun of the Dead and Zombieland to cult classics like Jennifer's Body.

Although the 2000s were also home to a wide variety of overlooked and underrated horror comedy gems that haven't had the time in the spotlight they deserve. Whether they were box office disappointments that failed to find their audience or low-budget darlings that flew under the radar, there are countless amazing horror comedy films the decade had to offer.

10 'Fido' (2006)

Fido takes place in an alternate world where society has evolved and changed to adapt to the uprising of the living dead, figuring out a way to domesticate zombies after years of bloodshed. Lonely Timmy Robinson soon fosters a deeper connection with his family's new zombie, whom he names Fido, but the difficulties of befriending a killer zombie soon show themselves to Timmy.

Fido's greatest strength is the worldbuilding it builds on throughout the film, perfectly mixing early zombie interpretations with 1950s suburbia, making for a highly engaging backdrop. The film has all the energy and charm from a classic "boy and his dog" story, yet mixed hilariously with the classic blood and gore from a 2000s zombie flick.

9 'Bubba Ho-tep' (2002)

Bubba Ho-tep provides an alternate look at what happened to Elvis Presley, showing him hiding in a retirement home after switching places with an Elvis impersonator years before his death. However, his journey is far from over, as he is forced to team up with the similarly still-alive John F. Kennedy to stop an evil Egyptian mummy from stealing the souls of the retirement home.

What makes Bubba Ho-tep so effective is how much of it is played straight despite the insanity at hand, executed perfectly by Bruce Campbell's lead performance as Presley. The film takes a more reserved and somber approach to its premise, somehow making the execution that much funnier than if they had not taken it seriously, resulting in a much more memorable experience.

8 'Severance' (2006)

Severance tells the story of a collection of sales group employees having arrived in Europe for a team-building exercise, but a roadblock forces them to complete their journey on foot. However, a group of ravenous killers is lurking in the woods, stalking the group and searching for revenge against them and the defense company they work for.

Severance attempts to combine the awkward workplace back-and-forth comedy of a show like The Office with the high-stakes horror of a slasher, making for a beautifully hilarious combination. Every member of the sales team gets their own time to shine and great comedic moments, and while the story itself may not be original, its execution and high laughs per minute make up for it in droves.

7 'Teeth' (2007)

Teeth follows the story of Dawn, a young abstinent high schooler who soon is willing to give up her purity-driven lifestyle for a boy she's fallen for. Dawn soon makes the horrifying discovery that she is a living example of the vagina dentata myth, having been born with protective shark teeth in her genitals. Her encounters soon take a gruesome turn as Dawn attempts to live with her newfound discovery.

Teeth takes a hilariously simple premise and drives home a powerful and important message from it in the same vein as other feminist horror films like Jennifer's Body. The film also greatly delivers in both comedy and gore, being sure to deliver in spades for those that find amusement in seeing terrible men getting their privates eviscerated for their crimes.

6 'Baghead' (2008)

Baghead follows the story of four ambitious actors looking for a big break and deciding to head out to a cabin in the woods to create a horror film to jump-start their careers. While their premise of a killer with a bag over his head seems like a surefire hit, their plans are soon interrupted when an actual bag-wearing stranger appears at the cabin.

Directed by the Duplass brothers, Baghead acts as an example of their signature mumblecore style translated into a horror comedy premise and, as such, relies almost entirely on dialogue and a singular location. The dialogue is highly effective on both ends of the horror comedy spectrum, making for hilarious back and forth between characters and high anxiety and tension during high-strung moments.

5 'Slither' (2006)

Before he went on to run the DC Universe or direct Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn's directorial debut was Slither, a story about an alien parasite taking over a rural town. Starting from just a single unfaithful husband before spreading to the entire town, it soon becomes up to the local police force, a sorrowful wife, and a teenage girl to save their town and the world.

Slither manages to perfectly embody Gunn's filmmaking style seen within his other films and yet feel completely different from anything else he's directed. The film still features a fair bit of his signature comedic style seen in the Guardians films, yet also features a large amount of comedy deriving from horror elements and absurd body horror on display. It makes for an experience and film that could only work and be made in the 2000s and is almost a perfect time capsule for how horror and comedy were changing and evolving during the era.

4 'Murder Party' (2007)

Murder Party tells the story of Chris, a man who receives a random invitation to a Halloween "murder party" and, with nothing better to do, decides to show up in a cheap cardboard costume. He soon realizes that their party theme is literal and is captured by the hosts of the party, who plan to record his murder for their nefarious deeds, and it becomes up to Chris to escape their clutches.

Murder Party surprisingly doesn't feature nearly as much bloodshed as expected, instead focusing heavily on the dialogue and dynamics between the group of murderers at the party. Chris's awkward and lonely demeanor is only one of many wacky and hilarious archetypes in this group, resulting in a string of conversations that are as demented and nonsensical as they are hilarious.

3 'May' (2002)

May tells the story of a lonely and desperate young woman who failed to foster meaningful connections due to a traumatizing childhood. Her loneliness has manifested into a variety of increasingly desperate and pleading attempts for attention and friendship from those around her. While initially only on the strange and unusual side, continuous rejection makes her tone much more dangerous and lethal toward those who have wronged her.

Before films like Joker and Pould show analytical glimpses into the psyche of pained and rejected individuals, May would tell the premier interpretation of this premise nearly 20 years earlier. Similarly to those films, the massive draw of the film comes from the amazing multi-faceted performance from Angela Bettis as May, who manages to be both comedic, terrifying, and sorrowful all at once. While this type of story doesn't seem like it would have laughs, it manages to have several great comedic sequences before fully committing to its emotionally resonating final act.

2 'Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon' (2006)

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon follows a documentary crew as they follow an exclusive look into the life of Leslie Vernon, a man looking to become the next big slasher icon. The crew gets an in-depth look into his philosophy as a killer, how he sets up and executes his prey, and an overall deconstruction as to how and why slasher killers do what they do in the first place.

Horror satire has always had a commanding place in horror comedy, yet at the same time, The Rise of Leslie Vernon has proven itself to be the golden standard for horror satire. The film has a perfect mix of tongue-in-cheek commentary on the tropes and conventions of slashers while also being able to execute these conventions with its original spin effectively. The character of Leslie Vernon also makes for both a great comedic character and an intimidating and terrifying killer, as he perfectly shifts between both throughout the film.

1 'The Happiness of the Katakuris' (2001)

Director Takashi Miike's The Happiness of the Katakuris follows the titular Katakuri family as they open their new mountain guest house to customers. However, they get increasingly bad luck as their tenants find ways to die while sleeping in their home, so to avoid trouble, the family decides to hide these deaths and bury them in their backyard to save their business. The situation grows more and more dire as more and more bodies begin piling up, yet the family still makes sure to stay positive during these difficult times.

The Happiness of the Katakuris accomplishes the seemingly impossible by combining horror with a musical to make a hilarious unpredictable thrill ride that cycles between filmmaking styles on the fly in the name of absurdist comedy. It makes for a viewing experience that has to be seen to be believed, where a good portion of the enjoyment comes from never knowing what will happen next, from high-flying wire stunts to recreating action sequences in claymation.

