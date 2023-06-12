For decades, the James Bond movies have stood as the pinnacle of spy blockbuster entertainment, featuring enthralling action, stunning locales, gripping narratives, and some of the most iconic villains cinema has ever seen. A great antagonist is almost an expectation in a Bond film, from the earliest films which gave us Dr. No (Joseph Wiseman) and Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe) to recent hits armed with bad guys like Skyfall’s Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem).

In a film saga spanning some 60+ years with 25 movies (or 27, including non-Eon entries), though, it stands to reason that not all the great villains earned their due. From great bad guys in forgotten Bond films to underappreciated antagonists in franchise classics, these 10 villains are among the franchise's best and deserve more recognition.

10 Aristotle Kristatos — 'For Your Eyes Only' (1981)

In a saga where so many antagonists are defined by their eccentric villainy from the outset, Aristotle “Aris” Kristatos (Julian Glover) is presented as a breath of fresh air. With For Your Eyes Only working as a more serious action thriller (by Bond standards, at least), Kristatos is introduced as something of an ally to Bond before being revealed as the major villain.

A former war hero turned smuggler; he has a calm demeanor and a commanding reputation which helps him to conduct business as he passes on information to the KGB. Substituting the Bond villain’s typical grandiosity for an understated, cold intensity, Kristatos was essential to making For Your Eyes Only work as the more grounded Bond film that it was.

9 Dominic Green — 'Quantum of Solace' (2008)

In many regards, Quantum of Solace was bereft of a certain layer of gleam which has always elevated the Bond franchise above other spy thriller movies. That lack of eccentric flair extended to its major antagonist, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing with Mathieu Amalric's Dominic Greene, an interesting change of pace for the franchise.

A billionaire head of an environmental enterprise, Greene was ambitious, intelligent, and cunning while being a total creep. Arguably the most interesting element of the character was how his environmentalist mission was used to define his villainy and how his understated evil was different from so many other Bond antagonists. He also uses oil to kill someone in a callback to the famous golden death scene in Goldfinger.

8 Karl Stromberg — ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977)

The vast majority of the franchise’s underrated villains have been great characters who appeared in otherwise forgotten movies. Given that The Spy Who Loved Me is widely regarded as the best of Roger Moore’s Bond films, Karl Stromberg (Curt Jurgens) presents as something of an anomaly.

The character had the perfect amount of camp to excel as a Moore-era Bond villain, as he was a wealthy Swedish entrepreneur who plotted to eradicate human life and start a new civilization under the sea. Whether he was overshadowed by the debut of Jaws (Richard Kiel) or simply lost among 007’s antagonistic plot with Anya Amasova (Barbara Bach), Stromberg seems to be the most forgotten element of the film despite being a brilliant, nefarious villain.

7 Hugo Drax — 'Moonraker' (1979)

Amid the campy ridiculousness of 1979’s Moonraker, the film had an eccentric and enjoyable villain while simultaneously being a man of pure evil. The billionaire industrialist hatches a scheme to hijack a Moonraker space shuttle to eviscerate all human life on Earth so his proposed master race can reign supreme.

Whereas so many franchise villains are obsessed with killing or making an ally of 007, Hugo Drax (Michael Lonsdale) couldn't be more dismissive of the MI6 spy. Viewing Bond as a persistent inconvenience, Drax consistently ridicules him with hilariously snappy one-liners while occupying an air of arrogance and evil that made him such a contemptible villain.

6 Dr. Kananga / Mr. Big — 'Live and Let Die' (1973)

As the owner of the fictional Caribbean island San Monique with a strong pull in the UN who also happens to be a major American crime lord under the alias Mr. Big, Dr. Kananga (Yaphet Kotto) is one of Bond’s most ruthless enemies. Using his political immunities to his advantage, he plans to flood the U.S. drug market with two tons of heroin in a bid to increase the number of addicts while running rival dealers out of business.

The double life he leads sees Kananga sometimes present as an unflustered politician and, at other times, as a ruthless, cold-blooded criminal. No matter which guise he presented, the villain was always a commanding presence and remains one of the few characters to cut off 007 mid-introduction.

5 Mr. Hinx — 'Spectre' (2016)

With that same lens of modernization that the Daniel Craig Bond movies re-imagined many famous franchise tropes with, Dave Bautista’s Mr. Hinx was a throwback to the physically imposing evil henchmen of the earliest Bond films. An assassin working closely with SPECTRE mastermind Ernst Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), he was a powerful combatant but also an intelligent and calculating villain.

It would be fair to say that Spectre, as a film, didn’t realize the character’s full potential, giving him a striking introduction before undermining him with a premature death. Still, Mr. Hinx was a wonderful villain that many diehard Bond fans enjoyed on a sentimental level and remains an underrated figure of the Craig era and the franchise at large.

4 Baron Samedi — 'Live and Let Die' (1973)

While many Bond villains have flaunted an improbable survivalist instinct, none have been so death-defying as to be labeled supernatural, that is none except for Baron Samedi (Geoffrey Holder). The second underrated antagonist to come from Live and Let Die, Samedi presents as Kananga’s theatrical henchman and, steeped in voodoo mysticism, makes for a striking figure.

Able to outwit 007 with clay figures of himself, Samedi seemed a goner when Bond heaved him into a coffin full of snakes. However, the villain reappears in the final shot of the film, laughing maniacally at the camera and seemingly proving his bold claims of immortality.

3 Elektra King — 'The World is Not Enough' (1999)

Across the Bond saga’s 25 movies, it is quite astounding that Sophie Marceau’s Elektra King is the only major antagonist to be a woman. She makes for a great villain as well, being introduced as the targeted daughter of an assassinated oil tycoon who Bond must protect, only to discover she plotted her father’s death and plans to blow up her family’s pipeline in a bid to steal her father’s fortune.

While the movie was met of mixed reviews, Marceau’s performance was widely praised by critics who lauded her deft performance as the complicated character. Part sympathetic villain, part femme fatale, Elektra King is arguably the most underrated female character in the entire Bond franchise.

2 Elliot Carver — 'Tomorrow Never Dies' (1997)

In a franchise where villains have long been defined by their megalomaniacal plots, striking eccentricity, and immense power, it is fascinating that Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce) met all of those standards and still felt like he was years before his time.

An egomaniacal media mogul, Carver attempts to incite war between England and China, hoping to topple the Chinese government, which would obtain exclusive international broadcasting rights for his news company. Essentially, Succession's Logan Roy spruced up with eccentric Bond villainy, Carver has come to be viewed in higher regard retrospectively as the film’s focus media manipulation has more topical.

1 Franz Sanchez — 'Licence to Kill' (1989)

The films spawned from Timothy Dalton’s brief tenure as 007 boasted a toughness their predecessors lacked but still had a healthy appetite for flamboyance when the opportunity arose. While this resulted in an underwhelming villain in The Living Daylights, the franchise struck gold in Licence to Kill with Robert Davi’s Franz Sanchez.

A violent and ruthless drug dealer, Sanchez attracts the ire of Bond when he had Felix Leiter maimed and his wife brutally murdered on their wedding day. Sanchez is one of the most violent villains Bond has ever encountered, and yet the intimidating criminal was made all the more compelling thanks to his moral code and the value he placed on loyalty.

