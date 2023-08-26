Convincing and well-crafted performances are surely not an easy thing to do. Although several different actors have managed, over time, to conquer big titles thanks to their undeniable talents, other stars who have delivered believable performances have slightly fallen into oblivion over the years, whether that is because they were overshadowed by a big co-star or simply given the film's poor marketing or badly-timed release date.

From Aaron Eckhart in The Dark Knight to Shelley Duvall in The Shining, these are some of the most underrated performances that did not get the proper appreciation they deserved by general audiences and big award ceremonies, according to Reddit users on the website.

10 Aaron Eckhart in 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

In Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, Aaron Eckhart brought the iconic DC supervillain, Two-Face (real name Harvey Dent) to life to incredible results. Some viewers thoroughly believed that the actor deserved more recognition for his work in the film.

According to the user twisg814, "Aaron Eckhart did a phenomenal job... in The Dark Knight and deserved a lot more recognition." The user also noted that Eckhart's acting often "gets overshadowed by Heath Ledger’s even better performance and the tragedy surrounding that."

9 Tom Cruise in 'Rain Man' (1988)

While Tom Cruise is not to everyone's tastes, his talents are undeniable. In Barry Levinson's inspiring drama Rain Man, Cruise plays the supporting role of Charlie Babbitt alongside Dustin Hoffman's protagonist.

When asked what is a performance in a movie that did not get as much praise as it deserved, the user MeesaDarthDarthBinks argued that even though all the attention went to Hoffman (the actor won a deserved Academy Award), Cruise delivered a "great performance as well" in the movie. In a reply, the user Greg0_Reddit added that "Tom Cruise is a TERRIFIC actor in general, and this was, and is, always overlooked."

8 Oscar Isaac in 'Inside Llewyn Davis' (2013)

Even before his Dune, Marvel, and Star Wars days, Oscar Isaac has always been quite the talented actor, and the Coen brothers' Inside Llewyn Davis is a project of his that proves that. The movie follows a week in the life of the titular character, a young singer who navigates the Greenwich Village folk scene in 1961.

"I think Oscar Isaac not getting nominated for best actor is one of the biggest snubs I've seen by the Academy," snobbysnob said. "That whole movie got snubbed really. When you consider that pretty much all the music was performed live, and not done in a booth and then edited it, it's pretty incredible."

7 Ethan Hawke in 'Sinister' (2012)

As a rule, horror movies have an unfortunate tendency not to be acknowledged in big award ceremonies, and Ethan Hawke's performance in the creepy Sinister is no exception. In the 2012 feature, Hawke plays Ellison Oswalt, a struggling true-crime writer who finds a box of terrifying Super 8 snuff movies in his new home.

When a Reddit user made a post titled "Name a truly underrated acting performance," haunthorror mentioned Hawke's masterclass acting in Scott Derrickson's film, to which they later added, "very underrated actor. He makes any movie he is in instantly better."

6 Hugh Jackman in 'Prisoners' (2013)

Whether we're talking about Jake Gyllenhaal's Detective Loki or Hugh Jackman's concerned father desperate to find his daughter, Denis Villeneueve's gritty crime drama is filled with amazing performances. Still, Gyllenhaal has managed to get more recognition for his work in the movie, with diverse award nominations up his sleeve.

On Reddit, it is clear that users believe Jackman should've gotten more credit for his acting skills in Prisoners, which is easily among the star's best performances to date alongside Logan. "That performance was Oscar worthy," Protanope commented.

5 Rebecca Hall in 'Resurrection' (2022)

Although Resurrection is far from being a flawless film, there is no denying that Rebecca Hall delivers a very solid and believable performance — considered, by many, her career-making one — in Andrew Semans' enticing thriller, which ends up elevating it by a great amount. The film depicts a woman as she attempts to maintain control of her life when her abusive ex-boyfriend steps into the picture again.

To the question "What is a performance in a movie that did not get as much praise as it deserved?" a user highlighted not one but two Hall performances: Resurrection and The Night House (another haunting film that also tackles trauma). "Her performance was off the charts," skonen_blades said regarding the former.

4 Sam Rockwell in 'Moon' (2009)

Sam Rockwell has always been a beloved actor in the industry with many people believing he is one of the best and most underrated stars of his generation. The actor portrays a man who has a personal crisis as he approaches the end of a three-year solo assignment mining helium-3 on the far side of the moon in this space science fiction film.

Although Rockwell's work pretty much everywhere has been severely praised (in the user marvelac4's words, he excels "in everything"), Moon is a project that stands out given how challenging of a performance it was, and how the actor absolutely nailed it. "What Sam Rockwell had to do in Moon was so challenging, but he pulled it off flawlessly. He gives one of the best performances I think I've ever seen in a movie full stop, yet no one seems to [talk] about it," Reddit user Yudd1 commented.

3 James McAvoy in 'Filth' (2013)

Before his X-Men days, James McAvoy was already a well-established actor. Although he gained gigantic popularity by starring in the franchise, it was some of his later works — including Split — that got him even more recognition as an actor. In 2013, Filth was assuredly a strong showcase of McAvoy's talents as well. In the crime film, the actor played a corrupt cop with bipolar disorder.

When asked what is a truly underrated acting performance, a Redditor quickly mentioned "James Mcavoy in Filth," a comment with which a different user agreed: "Fantastic actor, great rollercoaster-ride movie," the user anoleo201194 wrote.

2 Adam Sandler in 'Punch Drunk Love' (2002)

Even though Adam Sandler is mostly known for his comedic roles, there is no doubt that he also excels in dramatic ones as well. Before Uncut Gems, for example, the actor had already delivered a fantastic performance as Barry Egan in Paul Thomas Anderson's absurdist romantic drama Punch Drunk Love.

Sandler was the user oifella's top choice when it comes to truly underrated acting performances. "I don't really understand how either. Must have been Paul Thomas Anderson rubbing his magic over him," they wrote.

1 Shelley Duvall in 'The Shining' (1980)

Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is regarded as one of the most influential and unforgettable horror movies of all time, and while Jack Nicholson's performance as Jack Torrance is indeed remarkable, Shelly Duvall, who has undergone a hellish time filming the iconic movie (even starting to lose hair and having anxiety attacks), did not get half the love she deserved for her truly award-worthy performance at the time.

The now 72-year-old actress — who is set to return to acting 20 years after her last film role — is undoubtedly an incredible talent in the industry, and Redditors seem to agree. "Shelly Duvall as Wendy, she went from being called a bad actress that just screams and blubbers, to now patronizingly having basically all of her performance attributed to bad working conditions and abuse," Grumpchkin said. "Even with [cut-down] lines, her performance is plenty deep and you can very clearly see the difference in how her character acts when she is walking on eggshells around Jack [versus] when she is talking to normal people."

