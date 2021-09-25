Everyone wants to find something new. Something unique, impactful, and underappreciated to enjoy and share. But with limited time and knowledge, zeroing in on something spectacular and untapped is tricky. The deluge of titles hidden behind each category can make judging the quality of each specific movie difficult without watching them. Prime Video boasts a daunting selection size, and it doesn’t show any signs of shrinking. To save weary subscribers from sifting through an almost endless series of titles and pictures, here are the best hidden gems and underrated movies currently on Prime Video.

‘Beast’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Written and directed by Michael Pearce, Beast is a British psychological thriller film. The movie stars Jessie Buckley as Moll, a young woman who discovers that the charming poacher she’s falling in love with is a suspect in a string of murders and rapes. Besides Buckley, the film also stars Johnny Flynn and Geraldine James. Beast had its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and later screened at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The movie received great reviews from critics. It’s a bleak but captivating film with some great performances and visceral cinematography. The movie is inspired by true events, specifically the crimes of serial rapist Edward Paisnel, which further elevates the film’s complex psychological exploration. The film may not be as well known as some of Jessie Buckley’s other work, but Beast is a great example of the layered character work that has made her such a critical darling.

‘Summer ’03’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% | IMDb: 5.5/10

Summer '03 Run Time 1 hr 35 min Director Becca Gleason Release Date September 28, 2018 Actors Joey King, Jack Kilmer, Andrea Savage, Erin Darke, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Stephen Ruffin, Paul Scheer, June Squibb

Summer '03 is a comedy-drama film that was the feature directorial debut of Becca Gleason, who went on to become one of the writers of Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty series. Gleason wrote and directed this film, which stars Joey King as a 16-year-old girl struggling to cope with family secrets while navigating the difficulties of teenage love. The movie also stars Jack Kilmer, Andrea Savage, Erin Darke, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Stephen Ruffin, Paul Scheer, and June Squibb. Summer ‘03 premiered at the 2018 South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival. At the time, the movie received mixed but largely positive reviews. Though the film didn’t make a strong impression on audiences of the time, Summer ‘03 is a delightfully entertaining coming-of-age movie. A surprisingly realistic work of YA romance dramedy, the movie has some solid performances and a relatable story. Though the writing does hit some uneven patches, Summer ‘03 is ultimately an enjoyable romp that deserves more credit than it gets.

'Cyrano' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.4/10

'Afternoon Delight' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 5.7/10

Afternoon Delight Run Time 1 hr 37 min Director Joey Soloway Release Date August 30, 2013 Actors Kathryn Hahn, Juno Temple, Josh Radnor, Jane Lynch

'Thirteen Lives' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.8/10

'Suspiria' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 65% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Suspiria Remake Release Date October 11, 2018 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Dakota Johnson , Tilda Swinton , Mia Goth , Angela Winkler , Ingrid Caven , Elena Fokina Runtime 145

'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 8.1/10

The Handmaiden Release Date June 1, 2016 Director Chan-wook Park Cast Min-hie Kim , Tae Ri Kim , Jung-woo Ha , Jin-woong Jo , Hae-suk Kim , So-ri Moon Runtime 145

'All the Old Knives' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64% | IMDb: 6.1/10

'The Voyeurs' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 44% | IMDb: 6.1/10

'Val' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Val Release Date August 6, 2021 Director Ting Poo , Leo Scott Cast Val Kilmer Runtime 1hr 49min

'American Animals' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 7.0/10

'Annette' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 6.3/10

'Candy' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes: 47% | IMDb: 7.2/10

'Dead and Buried' (1981)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Dead and Buried Release Date May 29, 1981 Director Gary Sherman Cast Melody Anderson , Jack Albertson , Robert Englund Runtime 1 hr 32 min

'Paterson' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Paterson Release Date November 17, 2016 Director Jim Jarmusch Cast Adam Driver , Golshifteh Farahani , Nellie , Rizwan Manji , Dominic Liriano , Jaden Michael Runtime 113

