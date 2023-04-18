Since launching in 2007 as a television streaming app, Hulu has expanded its catalog to include documentaries, miniseries, and movies. With the content boom of the last decade, it can be easy to miss some of the best movies on Hulu. Let’s dive into some of the lesser-known titles and underrated gems available to stream. There are a plethora of good movies on Hulu — let’s examine the truly great ones hidden amongst them.

‘Eileen’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.0/10

Eileen Release Date December 8, 2023 Director William Oldroyd Cast Thomasin McKenzie , Shea Whigham , Siobhan Fallon Hogan , Tonye Patano Runtime 97 minutes

This twisted mystery is set in 1960s Boston and follows the titular Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie), a worker at a juvenile detention center whose life has started to stall. Fearing for her ambition, the introduction of a colleague in the form of psychologist Rebecca (Anne Hathaway) opens the door for an unexpected relationship to blossom. Directed by William Oldroyd, Eileen deserves much more credit than it initially received, especially considering the movie’s nuanced central performances. Two actresses with opposing levels of experience, McKenzie and Hathaway shine in every second they share, with their waltzing relationship that ebbs and flows between the good and bad well worth your time. - Jake Hodges

‘The Contestant’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.2/10

The Contestant Release Date September 8, 2023 Director Clair Titley Run Time 1 hr 30 min Actors Tomoaki Hamatsu, Toshio Tsuchiya, Fred Armisen

This truly fascinating documentary, written and directed by Clair Titley, follows the almost inconceivable experience of aspiring comedian Tomoaki Hamatsu, nicknamed Nasubi, who one day became the guinea pig to a social experiment. Expecting to attend an audition, Nasubi was instead stripped naked and led into a room. Met with both solitude and some magazines, Nasubi was made to fill out magazine sweepstakes to try and win food and money. Put bluntly, his desperate fight for survival was broadcast to over 15 million people. A dark example of the frightening fears of reality television, the treatment of Nasubi raises many questions about the state of media — especially when put into the context of our modern-day online lives. A twisted, gripping doc that uncovers layers of truth that feel more and more impossible, The Contestant is a brilliantly crafted movie. - Jake Hodges

‘Yes, God, Yes’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.1/10

Yes, God, Yes Release Date June 24, 2020 Director Karen Maine Run Time 1 hr 18 min Actors Natalia Dyer, Timothy Simons, Wolfgang Novogratz, Francesca Reale, Susan Blackwell

A Special Jury Award winner at SXSW 2019, this comedy-drama follows teenager Alice (Natalia Dyer) in the early noughties who, after an online chat turns somewhat NSFW, discovers masturbation for the very first time. The only catch is that she is part of a particularly Catholic family, with her racing urges battling with her fears of eternal damnation. It is first worth noting that director and writer Karen Maine impressively captures this movie’s setting. Bathed in the styling and colloquialisms of the early 2000s, Yes, God, Yes feels like a short trip in a time machine, packed with a story of coming-of-age that feels awfully relatable. The film is short and sweet, wasting no time in flying into its central theming, with the awkward anxieties of a young woman’s life perfectly amalgamated in Dyer’s lead performance. - Jake Hodges

‘American Woman’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 6.8/10

American Woman Release Date June 14, 2019 Director Jake Scott Run Time 1 hr 52 min Actors Sienna Miller, Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul, Will Sasso, Pat Healy, Amy Madigan

Told over the course of 11 years, American Woman depicts many people’s biggest fear — their child going missing. The film follows a Pennsylvania mother who, after her teen daughter one day vanishes, is left to look after her new grandson. As time passes, her grief turns to desperation and a will for truth as the long road to acceptance and answers is traveled. This pensive feature takes time with its delicate story, with the human experience and journey clearly writer Brad Ingelsby and director Jake Scott’s priority. A touching tale soaked in the desperate reality of millions of parents, American Woman feels like representation for those who have lost — and a stark reminder of just how precious life can be. - Jake Hodges

‘Slums of Beverly Hills’ (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Slums of Beverly Hills Release Date August 14, 1998 Director Tamara Jenkins Run Time 1 hr 31 min Actors Alan Arkin, Marisa Tomei, Natasha Lyonne

Written and directed by Tamara Jenkins, Slums of Beverly Hills follows Natasha Lyonne’s Vivian and her family of nomads who scrape together a life so that Vivian and her brothers can attend school. However, as Vivian begins to unlock the curiosities of adolescence, she is thrust into maturity with the task of looking after her adult cousin who is struggling with addiction. A genuinely intriguing comedy/drama that feels both of its time and strangely refreshing, Slums of Beverly Hills is simply a great story. Not only does it encapsulate many of life’s fallibilities, but it also neatly summarizes the desperate and confusing urges that come with being a teenager — especially surrounded by an adult world that forces you to grow up. As far as ‘90s movies on Hulu are concerned, this is one of the most underrated. - Jake Hodges

‘Sanctuary’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Sanctuary (2023) Release Date May 19, 2023 Director Zachary Wigon Cast Margaret Qualley , Christopher Abbott Runtime 96 Minutes

This thrilling feature follows Rebecca (Margaret Qualley), a dominatrix who engages in a role-playing game with enormous potential consequences alongside one of her clients, the wealthy Hal (Christopher Abbott). With Hal’s fortunes changing, he wants to let go of his ties to Rebecca, with their struggle for power becoming an intense one-night affair. Thrilling from minute one, Sanctuary thrives when viewers are on the edge of their seats. At the very heart of the movie is a dysfunctional relationship that makes for one of the more intriguing love stories in quite some time. Whether it’s a fight for power, influence, or simply romance, Sanctuary unpacks the ever-changing dynamic of a truly fascinating relationship. - Jake Hodges

‘All of Us Strangers’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.7/10

This awards darling from Andrew Haigh follows Andrew Scott’s screenwriter Adam, a man who lives in solitude after the passing of his parents many years ago. However, on one seemingly normal night, a neighbor by the name of Harry (Paul Mescal) knocks on Adam‘s door, with the two quickly becoming romantically involved. However, things take a turn for the strange when, whilst looking for inspiration for his writing, Adam heads back to his family home — only to be greeted by his parents as they were when they had sadly died all those years ago. This twisted tale is both life-affirming and terrifying, with a central story that keeps viewers constantly on their toes. Scott and Mescal have incredible chemistry, with Mescal’s calming influence neatly juxtaposing the broken Scott’s winding journey. With an ending that will keep you up at night, All of Us Strangers is a gorgeous, gut-wrenching movie that stands as one of the year’s most underrated. - Jake Hodges

‘BlackBerry’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Simply put, Blackberry is the story of the world’s first-ever smartphone. In a completely unexpected turn on the tech market, Blackberry depicts the unlikely rise of its titular company, as well as its eventual fall against the impossible might of its giant global competitors. A fascinating tale made even more so because of its rooted truth, Blackberry is a fast-paced, cutthroat comedy that feels tonally akin to the high-profile business world it’s based in. Featuring an array of sparkling talent, Blackberry more than deserved its many award wins and nominations but sadly got lost among the dense world of 2023 movie biopics. Now that it's on Hulu, it finally has the chance to be caught by those it passed by. - Jake Hodges

‘Monica’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Monica Release Date May 12, 2023 Director Andrea Pallaoro Cast Trace Lysette , Patricia Clarkson Emily Browning , Joshua Close , Adriana Barraza Runtime 106 minutes

Co-written and directed by Andrea Pallaoro, Monica follows Trace Lysette’s titular young woman, who is required to come home following tragic news. With her mother dying and her family falling apart, Monica must help to make her mother’s final days as comfortable as possible whilst also patching together her own life. Truly a gut-wrenching tale, Monica shines thanks to its grounded nature, with each scene feeling ripped from the darkest moments of each of our lives. Perfectly capturing the realities of caregiving, the movie is also a wonderfully nuanced portrait of a dysfunctional family, with hope somehow finding a way out of despair. Gorgeous and impactful, Monica feels like a must-watch. - Jake Hodges

‘Crush’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Crush Release Date April 29, 2022 Director Sammi Cohen Cast Rowan Blanchard , Auli'i Cravalho , Isabella Ferreira , Tyler Alvarez Runtime 93 minutes

This LGBTQ+ teen comedy stars Rowan Blanchard as Paige Evans, a teenager whose academic talents lie firmly in the creative department. However, when she is forced to join the school’s track team despite her many protests, it does give her the chance to impress the girl she has long had a crush on. But there’s another teammate ready to take Paige’s eye against all the odds. For those who love their teen comedies, this is the perfect viewing experience. Crush is exactly what fans of the genre could want and also provides some much-needed representation. What is so perfect about the LGBTQ+ portrayal in this movie is that it doesn’t feel the need to provide answers — it just is. The destiny of movies will hopefully see LGBTQ+ relationships become as normal as any other, with Crush flying the rainbow flag for the future. - Jake Hodges

'Summer of Soul' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, best known for his hip-hop band The Roots, makes his directorial debut diving into the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. This Oscar-winning documentary presents never-before-seen footage from the huge festival that showcased Black excellence in music during the height of the Civil Rights movement. Featuring interviews with music legends like Gladys Knight and activists including Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, Summer of Soul bathes the film in a rich historical context that paints a colorful soundscape for audiences to get lost in from start to finish. Despite its accolades, this amazing documentary remains a hidden gem that more people should experience.

'No One Will Save You' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.3/10

No One Will Save You Release Date September 22, 2023 Director Brian Duffield Cast Kaitlyn Dever , Ginger Cressman , Zack Duhame , Geraldine Singer Runtime 93 minutes

A terrifying mixture of Signs and Home Alone, No One Will Save You follows Kaitlyn Dever’s Brynn, whose home is under siege from a mysterious extra-terrestrial threat, leading to a fight for both her life and sanity. Cinematographer Aaron Morton masterfully teases the viewer as the tension builds methodically into a wild ride of a third act, with its thrilling finale beautifully juxtaposed by the rest of the movie’s tactile atmosphere. A prime example of show-don’t-tell filmmaking, No One Will Save You only has five words of dialogue throughout its entire run time, with Kaitlyn Dever excelling in the silence with a captivating lead performance. Oozing tension, No One Will Save You is certainly an underrated film from 2023. - Jake Hodges

'Bad Hair' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% | IMDb: 5.6/10

Black horror is having a renaissance with bangers like Get Out, Nope, and Candyman breaking through to wide audiences with deep messages about the human experience from a fresh perspective. Bad Hair, though lesser known, falls into the canon of films made to embody a distinctly Black issue and present it in a surreal yet prescient format that everyone can enjoy. Writer/director Justin Simien (Dear White People) mixes comedy, horror, and social commentary into a cinematic blender creating a riveting story about fighting against a society that wants to change who you are down to the roots. This underrated film also has a star-studded cast, including Lena Waithe (Master of None), Jay Pharoah (SNL), Vanessa Williams (Desperate Housewives), and James Van Der Beek (Dawson's Creek).

'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.6/10

This reboot prequel to the classic Planet of the Apes franchise is a refreshing new look into the origins of the ape world that Charlton Heston falls upon in the original film. A marvel of motion capture and visual effects, the film is a prime vehicle for Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings), who gives an emotional and heartfelt performance as Caesar, a chimpanzee who is the main subject of a new Alzheimer's treatment. Serkis plays opposite James Franco (The Disaster Artist) and John Lithgow (3rd Rock from the Sun), who are given a chance to be grounded and vulnerable in ways we had yet to see. Rise of the Planet of the Apes is an especially interesting watch now that audiences have gone through a worldwide pandemic and truly understand how devastating a virus can be to the human race.

'Rye Lane' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Rye Lane Release Date March 31, 2023 Director Raine Allen-Miller Cast David Jonsson , Vivian Oparah , Poppy Allen-Quarmby , Simon Manyonda Runtime 82 minutes

The feature directorial debut from Raine Allen-Miller, Rye Lane is a fantastically fresh take on the romantic comedy genre following two young Black South Londoners who bond over their recent break-ups. Allen-Miller’s cinematography is wonderful and kinetic while allowing for longer contemplative shots when needed to capture the internal emotions of the characters as they bubble to the surface. David Jonsson (Industry) and Vivian Oparah (Class) are endlessly watchable and light up the screen together — their chemistry and banter are utterly delightful while feeling so naturally light. Seeing Black-led romance that allows the characters to be messy and flawed is rare and is something that should be celebrated — especially when it’s done this well.

'The Valet' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 6.7/10

The Valet Release Date May 20, 2022 Director Richard Wong Cast Eugenio Derbez , Samara Weaving Runtime 2 hr 3 min

The Valet elevates the well-known “Fake Relationship” trope in rom-coms that you’ve seen in movies like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Proposal, and Can't Buy Me Love by introducing a clash of cultures to the mix. The story’s focus is broader than just the romantic arc of the main characters, tackling themes of naturalization, immigration, and gentrification. But make no mistake — the two leads bring the romance! Eugenio Derbez (How to Be a Latin Lover) plays the perfect humble sweetheart to bounce off of Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), who’s giving a delightful performance as a self-involved celebrity forced to drag this loveable idiot through the crucible of Hollywood stardom.

