Max is still one of the best streaming services money can buy. Most already know that the service features most of the hit films from DC Comics, Harry Potter, and other big-name franchises from Warner Brothers, HBO, and beyond. However, rather than discuss the many massively popular films on the service, we'd like to take some time to shine a light on the more overlooked films on Warner Bros. Discovery's hit streaming platform. So without further ado, here are the best-underrated movies on Max.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best shows and movies on Max.

‘Reality’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Reality Release Date May 29, 2023 Director Tina Satter Cast Sydney Sweeney , Josh Hamilton , Marchánt Davis , Benny Elledge Runtime 83 minutes

Reality is a crime drama film directed by Tina Satter, who also co-wrote the screenplay with James Paul Dallas. The film is based on the FBI interrogation transcript of former NSA translator and whistleblower Reality Winner, who leaked an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections. The movie stars Sydney Sweeney in the title role, appearing alongside Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis. Satter previously staged the story as a play titled Is This a Room. Reality premiered at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival, where it received near-universal critical acclaim. The movie’s reviews have given special praise to the direction and Sweeney's performance as Reality Winner. Indeed, it’s one of Sweeney’s best performances — and an under-watched one at that. The film is a by-the-book true story, valuing accuracy over sensationalism, but it’s that performance and Satter’s masterful direction that make Reality such a thoroughly engaging watch.

Watch on Max

‘Youth’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, Youth is a comedy-drama film starring Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel as septuagenarian best friends, one a composer and the other a filmmaker. As they holiday together in the Swiss Alps at a hotel full of strange characters, these two men reflect on the lives they’ve led and the painful, unavoidable loss of youth. The movie’s ensemble cast also includes Rachel Weisz, Paul Dano, and Jane Fonda. Youth premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, where it received favorable reviews and competed for the Palme d'Or. The movie went on to receive multiple accolades, including Oscar and Golden Globe nominations and three wins at the European Film Awards. With beautiful cinematography, fascinating characters, and a profound story, Youth is a cinematic meditation on humanity brought to life through the legendary talents of its seasoned cast. It’s truly a must-watch for any and all lovers of cinema.

Watch on Max

‘Captain Fantastic’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Written and directed by Matt Ross, Captain Fantastic is a comedy-drama film about a family that has lived years off the grid coming into contact with society at large. The movie stars Viggo Mortensen as a father raising his children in isolation who comes to question his abilities as a parent after the death of his wife prompts them to interact with other people. The film also stars Frank Langella, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Zahn, and more. Captain Fantastic had its world premiere at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and was screened at the Cannes Film Festival the same year in the Un Certain Regard section. The movie was acclaimed by critics and received a ten-minute standing ovation at Cannes. A thought-provoking movie with complex family drama and powerful performances, Captain Fantastic was named one of the top ten independent films of the year by the National Board of Review and earned Mortensen Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Oscar nominations for his performance in the lead role.

Watch on Max

‘Problemista’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Problemista Release Date March 13, 2023 Director Julio Torres Cast RZA , Isabella Rossellini Julio Torres , Tilda Swinton Runtime 98 minutes

Written, starring, and directed by Julio Torres in his feature directorial debut, Problemista is a surrealist comedy film following Alejandro, a struggling toy designer from El Salvador trying to make it in New York City. Besides Torres in the lead role, the film’s ensemble cast includes RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra, James Scully, and Isabella Rossellini, with Tilda Swinton as an eccentric art critic who becomes Alejandro’s employer. The movie chronicles Alejandro’s attempts to realize his dreams before his work visa runs out. Problemista premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest Festival and was released in the US by A24. The film received favorable reviews from critics, who praised Torres’ direction and writing. It approaches real-world problems through a unique, surreal lens that brings humor to the painfully mundane. Anchored by its performances, Problemista is an utterly original and delightfully off-beat meditation on everyday life that ought to be seen by everyone.

Watch on Max

‘The Iron Claw’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Written and directed by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw is a biographical sports drama about the Von Erich brothers, a supposedly “cursed” family of pro wrestlers. The movie stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich and derives its title from the Von Erichs’ signature move. Other cast members include Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany, and Lily James. Released in the US by A24, The Iron Claw received rave reviews at the time of its release and was quite successful at the box office as well. Critics especially lauded Efron’s performance, calling it the best of his career. Of course, Efron’s is just one of many powerhouse performances that make this true story all the more moving. While it has its fair share of inaccuracies, The Iron Claw is a tragic family saga that’s largely true to life and hard-hitting in every way possible.

Watch on Max

‘Kimi’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Kimi Release Date February 10, 2022 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast Rita Wilson , Devin Ratray , Zoe Kravitz Runtime 2h 29m

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Kimi is a thriller film starring Zoë Kravitz, written and produced by David Koepp. Kravitz plays a tech worker with agoraphobia who discovers a recording made by a smart speaker that ties her boss to a violent crime. When the company tries to cover up the case, she is forced to confront her biggest fear: leaving her apartment. Besides Kravitz in the lead role, Kimi also stars Rita Wilson, Jaime Camil, India de Beaufort, Emily Kuroda, and more. Kimi received largely positive reviews at the time of its release, with praise for Soderbergh’s direction and Kravitz’s performance. A highly modern story that takes inspiration from the classics, the film pays homage to the iconic works of Alfred Hitchcock, especially the film Rear Window. Stylish, tense, and well-acted, Kimi is a brilliant work of thriller fiction that will keep you at the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Watch on Max

‘The Assistant’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 6.4/10

The Assistant Release Date January 31, 2020 Director Kitty Green Cast Julia Garner , Kristine Froseth , Noah Robbins , Clara Wong Runtime 87 minutes

Written, directed, produced, and edited by Kitty Green, The Assistant stars Julia Garner as Jane, a junior assistant at a film production company. Set over the course of one day, the movie reveals how Jane struggles with the rampant sexual abuse at her workplace and the unjust systems that perpetuate it. The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh, Kristine Froseth, Jon Orsini, and Noah Robbins. The Assistant premiered at the 2019 Telluride Film Festival, where it received largely favorable reviews from critics. The movie also went on to win several accolades. An oppressive, claustrophobic drama, the film is a timely tale that exposes and critiques an all-too-common culture of sexual harassment. The movie has received praise for its writing and direction, as well as for Julia Garner’s intense, moving performance in the lead role. The Assistant presents a narrative that may be familiar and painfully relatable to audiences, but it’s a story that needs to be heard all the same.

Watch on Max

‘The Tale’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Written and directed by Jennifer Fox, The Tale is a drama film that narrates Fox’s own story of childhood sexual abuse and coming to terms with her trauma later in life. The film stars Laura Dern as Fox and explores how the chance discovery of a school essay helps Fox uncover the half-forgotten abuse she suffered as a teenager. The movie’s ensemble cast also includes Ellen Burstyn, Jason Ritter, Elizabeth Debicki, Isabelle Nélisse, Common, Frances Conroy, and John Heard. The Tale premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where it received universal acclaim from critics. The movie also went on to receive numerous accolades, including nominations for Emmys, Golden Globes, Critics' Choice, Spirit, and Gotham Awards. Anchored by a stellar performance by Laura Dern, The Tale is a deeply personal story told with grace and sensitivity — a devastating look at abuse, buried trauma, and the re-evaluation of one’s childhood experiences.

Watch on Max

‘Conviction’ (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Directed by Tony Goldwyn and written by Pamela Gray, Conviction is a biographical legal drama film That chronicles one woman’s struggle to exonerate her wrongfully convicted brother. The movie stars Hilary Swank as Betty Anne Waters, who spends 18 years trying to prove that her brother Kenny (Sam Rockwell) did not commit the murder he was unjustly imprisoned for. Besides Swank and Rockwell in the lead roles, the film also stars Minnie Driver, Melissa Leo, Peter Gallagher, and Juliette Lewis. Though criticized for some legal inaccuracies and exaggerations, Conviction received largely favorable reviews from critics. Swank and Rockwell, in particular, received great acclaim for their emotionally charged performances, which elevate this already compelling true story to greater heights. A powerful film about enduring familial bonds and the tragic failures of the justice system, Conviction is an intense but thoroughly engaging movie that deserves more credit than it gets.

Watch on Max

‘Bad Education’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Directed by Cory Finley and written by Mike Makowsky, Bad Education is a true story crime dramedy based on Robert Kolker’s 2004 New York magazine article “The Bad Superintendent.” Set in Long Island in the early 2000s, the film stars Hugh Jackman as Dr. Frank Tassone, a school district superintendent who stole millions of dollars from the public school district. The movie’s ensemble cast also includes Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan, Alex Wolff, Rafael Casal, Stephen Spinella, Annaleigh Ashford, and Ray Romano. Bad Education had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received great reviews. The movie’s script and direction have been lauded by critics, as have Jackman and Janney's performances. The film also went on to win numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie. A delightfully entertaining film, Bad Education is absurdly funny yet thoroughly grounded — and one of Jackman’s most underrated performances to date.

Watch on Max

'Evil Dead' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% | IMDb: 6.5/10

The Evil Dead franchise is often revered as one of the most influential and beloved horror franchises ever created. It's also one of the few horror franchises that has never had a bad installment, with each film bringing something new to the table. Despite this, Fede Alvarez's 2013 remake, simply titled Evil Dead, is typically considered to be the weakest in the series, but that doesn't mean the film is bad by any stretch. Much like the recently released Evil Dead Rise, Evil Dead (2013) puts its own spin on the formula, functioning as a compelling allegory for drug addiction with its possessed central character. Through the use of gallons of blood and astonishing practical effects, Evil Dead (2013) is a worthy addition to the saga despite the notable lack of Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell)

Watch on Max

'Tour de Pharmacy' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.1/10

It may be short, but HBO's Tour de Pharmacy is still one of the funniest mockumentaries to release in many years. The on-the-nose premise sees a fictional rendition of the Tour de France become populated by only three cyclists after a massive doping scandal. These five misfit cyclists now consist of South African Blood Diamond heir Marty Hass (Andy Samberg), cocky smack-talker Juju Pepe (Orlando Bloom), disguised woman Adrian Baton (Freddie Highmore), competitive Jackie Robinson nephew Slim Robinson (Daveed Diggs), and roided out strong-man Gustav Ditters (John Cena).

Watch on Max

'Class Action Park' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Class Action Park Release Date August 22, 2020 Director Seth Porges , Chris Charles Scott III Cast Johnny Knoxville , Chris Gethard , Jimmy Kimmel , Jason Scott Sadofsky Runtime 90

If you love theme parks but also love true crime, the documentary Class Action Park is a must-watch. The film details the rise, scandals, and eventual downfall of Action Park - a New Jersey-based amusement park that became infamous for its lack of safety precautions. Through the first-hand accounts of park guests and former employees, we quickly see that not everything was all fun and games at Action Park.

Watch on Max