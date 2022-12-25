2022 was not the best year for comedies. From Bros to Bullet Train, comedies struggled to find an audience, and the genre has been in trouble for the past couple of years. However, comedies were all the rage during the early years of the new millennium, with hits like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Bruce Almighty becoming certified classics.

Still, not every film was a winner right off the bat, and some comedies from the noughties were unfairly overlooked during their original theatrical run. Luckily, modern audiences can rediscover these underrated gems thanks to streaming and finally give them their dues.

'Down With Love' (2003)

Years before he was part of the MCU, Peyton Reed directed future two-time Academy Award-winner Renée Zellweger and Ewan McGregor in the 2003 pastiche Down with Love. The plot centers on a serial womanizer who poses as a shy astronaut to woo the feminist novelist who criticized his behavior.

An ode to the rom-coms of the '60s, Down with Love is a delight from start to finish. Zellweger and McGregor do their best Doris Day and Rock Hudson, and the plot complements their antics perfectly. The tongue-in-cheek tone might be hard to get used to, but the chemistry between Zellweger and McGregor is more than enough to sell the premise.

'Bandits' (2001)

When talking about the all-time underrated comedies, it's impossible not to mention Barry Levinson's Bandits. A crime comedy with a dark twist, Bandits stars Bruce Wilis, Billy Bob Thornton, and Cate Blanchett and follows a pair of escaped prisoners who fall for the housewife they kidnapped.

A black comedy to the tee, Bandits makes excellent use of its leading trio, crafting a thrilling and often hilarious story with a surprisingly progressive take on polyamorous relationships. Moreover, Thornton and Blanchett give two of their best yet most overlooked performances, making Bandits a must-see.

'Stranger Than Fiction' (2006)

Will Ferrel received a Golden Globe nomination for his tenderly comical performance in 2006's Stranger than Fiction. The film is a fantasy comedy about an IRS agent who begins hearing the voice of an author writing about his life and seemingly leading to his eventual death.

Co-starring Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Queen Latifah and Dustin Hoffman, Stranger than Fiction is one of the most original comedies of the noughties. The film is a unique and clever look at some of life's most challenging concepts, including fate and purpose. Benefiting from an unusually restrained performance by Ferrel, Stranger than Fiction succeeds as a thought-provoking exploration of life with a heavy dose of humor.

'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

Robert Downey Jr.'s renaissance began in 2005 with Shawn Levy's black comedy Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. The story centers on Harry Lockhart, a small-time criminal who travels to Los Angeles to work alongside a PI after being confused for a professional actor. Val Kilmer and Michelle Monaghan co-star.

Being a Shawn Levy movie, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang happens during the holidays, making it one of the best unconventional Christmas movies. The dynamic between Downey Jr. and Kilmer is hilarious in and of itself, but the increasingly absurdist plot will have audiences laughing and cringing alike.

'Best In Show' (2000)

Christopher Guest's ensemble comedies have become cult classics. Featuring a large group of celebrated yet often overlooked performers, Guest's films are satirical masterpieces. Best in Show is an acidic look at the world of dog shows featuring a parade of accomplished comics, including Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Jennifer Coolidge, Jane Lynch and Bob Balaban.

One of the all-time best mockumentaries, Best in Show is a showcase for its talented ensemble. More importantly, the film is a masterclass in improvisation, with Guest making the most out of the group of gifted performers he assembles. And let's not forget the slew of unbelievably cute dogs that might be the show's true stars.

'Happy-Go-Lucky' (2008)

Sally Hawkins won a Golden Globe – and was robbed of an Oscar nomination – for her lively and brilliant performance in Mike Leigh's 2008 comedy Happy-Go-Lucky. The plot follows Poppy Cross, a carefree and cheery schoolteacher whose philosophy clashes with her more cynical friends and colleagues.

Featuring some of Leigh's most inspired writing, Happy-Go-Lucky is a love letter to optimism that never loses its bite. Hawkins shines in her star-making role, taking what could easily be a one-note character and elevating it, creating one of the most unforgettable female figures of 2000's cinema.

'Igby Goes Down' (2002)

Before he was Roman Roy, Kieran Culkin was Igby Slocumb. 2002's Igby Goes Down tells the story of a rebellious and privileged teenager who escapes his exclusive boarding school and travels to New York to escape his overbearing family. Claire Danes, Jeff Goldblum, Ryan Phillippe, and Susan Sarandon also star.

One of the best coming-of-age black comedies of the new millennium, Igby Goes Down soars on Culkin's back. The then-twenty-year-old carries the film with ease, crafting a nuanced portrayal of a reckless teenager that borders on annoyance without ever giving into it. Accompanied by an all-star cast, Culkin makes Igby Goes Down an underrated classic.

'The Savages' (2007)

Academy Award-winner Philip Seymour Hoffman joins Academy Award-nominee Laura Linney in writer/director Tamara Jenkins' black comedy The Savages. The film focuses on two siblings who must care for their ailing father.

Acclaimed for its humor and handling of a touchy subject, The Savages earned Jenkins an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay and Linney one for Best Actress. The film is a thoughtful and humorous look at familial responsibility, presenting several serious issues with an unashamedly dark approach and getting away with it.

'The Squid And The Whale' (2005)

Noah Baumbach is one of the most celebrated directors working today. His breakthrough film was 2005's The Squid and the Whale, a semi-autobiographical take on his parents' divorce. The film stars Jeff Daniels and Laura Linney, with Jesse Eisenberg in one of his first prominent roles.

The Squid and the Whale earned Baumbach his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The film finds humor in a usually horrible experience, portraying the marriage's disintegration with empathy and intelligence. The always-reliable Daniels and Linney make the best of the script, giving two of their best performances, while Eisenberg proved why he was one of Hollywood's most promising talents at the time.

'Lars And The Real Girl' (2007)

Fresh off his Oscar nomination for Half Nelson, Ryan Gosling starred in Craig Gillespie's quirky comedy Lars and the Real Girl. The plot centers on the titular character, a socially awkward but kind young man who develops an emotional bond with an anatomically correct sex doll named Bianca.

Sweet and surprisingly poignant, Lars and the Real Girl is a thoughtful exploration of love. Gosling excels in the leading role, creating one of his most sympathetic and offbeat performances. Moreover, the film is as funny as it's clever, offering a unique take on relationships and the bonds people need to get through the day.

