The world loves a period drama. Whether it be sitting in a country manor garden and indulging in your favorite Jane Austen romance or binge-watching Mad Men on your way to an important business meeting, the genre will forever be a favorite of millions. Never ones to miss a trick, the world's biggest streamers feel as if they churn out a period piece as quickly as any other genre, thanks in no small part to their consistent success. However, due to the mighty triumph of some big names, others can fall under the radar. So, with that in mind, here is a look at the most underrated period dramas currently streaming on Max.

Want to try something else? Check out the best action movies on Max, or alternatively, you could check out the best movies on Max in general.

'The Sympathizer' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 6.9/10

The Sympathizer Release Date April 14, 2024 Cast Hoa Xuande , Robert Downey Jr. , Kieu Chinh , Sandra Oh , Vy Le , Tom Dang , Phan Gia Nhat Linh , Tien Pham Creator(s) Park Chan-wook , Don McKellar Showrunner Park Chan-wook , Don McKellar

Fresh off the back of his 2024 Academy Award win, Robert Downey Jr. stars as Claude in The Sympathizer, a tale set in the final days of the Vietnam War. A plant known only as Captain, played by Hoa Xuande, flees for the United States for safety — only he uses his newfound geographical vantage point to secretly spy and report back to the Viet Cong. Managing to both pay homage to the source material (a novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen) and adapt it creatively for the screen, The Sympathizer is a gripping, intelligent ride. Most series based on the Vietnam War, or at least many famous Western ones, are specifically interested in the opinions of the US, with The Sympathizer refreshingly offering a nuanced and new angle. Politically, the war was enormously complex, with that essence bottled beautifully by every episode.

Watch on Max

'Catherine the Great' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Following the reign of the titular Empress Catherine II of Russia between 1764 and 1796, portrayed by the equally great Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great follows her life and times as ruler of her empire. In particular, the series divulges her intimate and distinctive relationship with Grigory Potemkin (Jason Clarke) as the pair usher in a brand-new modern age for Russia. Mirren is a master of her craft, with her addition to any scene guaranteed to produce fireworks. Well, in Catherine the Great, consider it the Fourth of July, as Mirren's starring role produces enough fireworks for a national display. Alongside Clarke and others, and working with the masterful eye of director Philip Martin, Mirren lights up a by-the-books historical tale, with historical accuracy replaced in favor of drama. For lovers of Mirren and/or detailed costuming, this is the show for you.

Watch on Max

'Gunpowder' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Gunpowder Release Date December 18, 2017 Creator Ronan Bennett, Kit Harington, Daniel West Cast Kit Harington , Mark Gatiss , Peter Mullan , Liv Tyler , Shaun Dooley , David Bamber , Simon Kunz , Andy Lucas

One of the most infamous assassination attempts in British history, Gunpowder takes viewers to 1605 amidst the Gunpowder Plot to blow up Parliament. Led by Robert Catesby (Kit Harrington), a group of staunch Catholics intend to end the life of the protestant King James I and return their country to Catholic rule. Among other awards, Gunpowder earned itself a BAFTA nomination for Best Production Design, such is the aesthetic quality of this series. An eye for detail is crucial in period drama, with Gunpowder reveling in its artistic intelligence. The narrative is much more focused on Catesby's life than the plot itself, making for an interesting and surprising character piece about an infamous event often told from the extrovert's view.

Watch on Max

'Mildred Pierce' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Set in 1931, this critically acclaimed series follows the titular Mildred Pierce (Kate Winslet), a California mother with a passion for baking. After throwing out her husband, Mildred must seek a job in a volatile employment market, which leads her to open her own restaurant business against the societal norm of the day. Supported by an eye-catching cast led by the ever-brilliant Winslet, Mildred Pierce manages to please both new fans and fans of the 1945 Joan Crawford-led production. Visually stunning and wholly immersive, each episode is layered with intrigue and nuance, with each line feeling soaked in subtext. Superbly clever and brilliantly mysterious, the series won a total of five Primetime Emmys in its one and only season.

Watch on Max

'Gentleman Jack' (2019 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Gentleman Jack Release Date 2019-00-00 Creator Sally Wainwright Cast Sophie Rundle

This highly acclaimed series from the mind of Sally Wainwright follows Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, an 1830s Yorkshire woman who became a trailblazer for lesbian relationships. Based on her many diaries discovered subsequently, the show follows her life and relationships as one of the most interesting women ever to be portrayed on screen. Against a landscape of period dramas that so often reduce their leading women to fragile shells of themselves, Gentleman Jack thrives with a leading lady full of character, nuance, and energy. Not afraid to fight what she believes in, Lister is an unapologetic icon for many, with Wainwright's beautiful homage to her life bursting out of the screen and into audiences' hearts.

Watch on Max

'Chernobyl' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 9.3/10

Considered by many to be one of the best miniseries of all time, Chernobyl follows the tragic events of the titular 1986 nuclear disaster. Documenting the weeks and months that followed, the show illustrates the many heroes who helped to pick up the pieces of a terrifying catastrophe. In just five episodes, Chernobyl earned itself a mind-blowing ten Primetime Emmys, with every single aspect of the show brimming with the work of genius. Managing to both sensitively portray a tragedy of this seismic nature and deliver an immersive viewing experience is no small feat, with Chernobyl balancing both to perfection. Prepare for constant goosebumps and regular tears as an important historical event is cemented as an important moment in television history, too.

Watch on Max

'John Adams' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 8.4/10

One of the most underrated period dramas of all time, John Adams sees Paul Giamatti star as the titular Founding Father. Adapted from David McCullough's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, the series follows his life from the infamous Boston Massacre of 1770 through to his Presidential reign and finishing with his death in 1826. Giamatti is a genius actor who has received plenty of praise for many performances. However, this is arguably his best, with he and the likes of Laura Linney and Sarah Polley sculpting a set of magnificent scripts into indulgent television. Managing to be both thought-provoking in its analysis of politics and moving in its portrayal of one man's life, there really is nothing else like John Adams.

Watch on Max

'The Alienist' (2018 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Set in the aftermath of a tragic set of murders, The Alienist follows police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt (Brian Geraghty), who hires newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) and criminal psychologist, or alienist, Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) to crack the case. Backed by an emerging brand of forensic techniques, the pair leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of catching one of New York City's first serial killers. A thrilling murder mystery with an eye for historical accuracy, The Alienist is the perfect blend of genres for those who love their period pieces and those who enjoy indulging in a crime caper. Not just an immersive story, the series is also a visual delight, celebrated by its Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

Watch on Max

'Deadwood' (2004 - 2006)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Set in the late 1800s, David Milch's Deadwood follows the titular town in the aftermath of the tragic Custer massacre. With crime and corruption on the rise, two men enter the town looking for a fresh start, only to find themselves quickly opposing a local business mogul. There are many aspects of Deadwood that stand out — character quirks that remain consistent, detailed historical immersion — but it is the intricate weaving of a genius narrative that makes it one of the best period dramas in many years. Across three seasons, the series cast and crew never drop the ball, producing a harmonious trilogy of enticing tales that keep you on the edge of your seat. Rightfully, the show earned eight Primetime Emmys for its many efforts.

Watch on Max

'Perry Mason' (2020 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Based on Erle Stanley Gardner's character of the same name, Perry Mason follows the titular soon-to-be defense lawyer, portrayed by Matthew Rhys, as he earns small amounts of cash working as a Private Investigator in 1932 Los Angeles. Living paycheck to paycheck, Mason's skills are underappreciated, and his PTSD from World War I haunts his chances of cracking a major case. A genre bathed in classic Hollywood, noir is certainly something difficult to produce without feeling like a parody. Many have tried, and many have failed, but Perry Mason succeeds with a cinematic style that feels both nostalgic and refreshing. Rhys' lead performance as the titular Mason is perhaps the best of his career, with the show earning a total of six Primetime Emmy nominations, among many other nods and wins.

Watch on Max

'Band of Brothers' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 9.4/10

A certified classic, Band of Brothers follows the terrifying journey of "E" Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division during World War II. From the early days of their recruitment in 1942 to the very end of the war, this 10-part series leaves nothing unsaid, showcasing major moments in their journey, from parachuting behind enemy lines at Utah beach to the liberation of Carentan. Each minute detail of Band of Brothers is meticulously designed to immerse the audience in the war, making you feel like one of the comrades heading into battle. However, this is no glorification of a major historical event — this is a hellish depiction of the realities of war and how it can affect individuals. More than that, Band of Brothers is about exactly what its title suggests, illustrating how tragedy can bring people together and form bonds that will last a lifetime. It's just tragic that a lifetime for these men could be over in an instant.

Watch on Max

'The Knick' (2014 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.5/10

Created by Jack Amiel and Michael Begler, the Emmy-winning The Knick is like Grey's Anatomy transported back in time, as the show focuses on the lives of those who work in the early-20th-century New York Knickerbocker Hospital. From tragic professional tasks to detailed personal dramas, the show leaves no stone unturned in uncovering the lives of those crucial to the everyday running of a high-pressure medical establishment. Beautifully poised between modern medicine and old-fashioned methods, The Knick is a refreshing medical drama full of memorable moments. Each character feels fully fleshed out, with everyone getting their chance to shine in a stacked cast, from Clive Owen and André Holland to Juliet Rylance and Eve Hewson. Sadly, the show ended with perhaps plenty more to give, although it did follow the mantra of going out while you're ahead.

Watch on Max