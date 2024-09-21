Whether it’s because of their costumes, nostalgia, or historical perspectives, period dramas are one of the most popular genres in the world of television. Today, streaming has helped bring this old and hallowed genre to wider audiences than ever, with Netflix, in particular, enjoying some great success with period shows like Bridgerton and The Crown. However, there are some great period dramas on the streaming service that aren’t as well-watched as they ought to be. Some are shows that flew under the radar, others are big hits that aren’t as talked about as much as they used to be, but all of them are exceptional works of storytelling. Read on for our selection of the most underrated period dramas on Netflix right now.

‘Anne With an E’ (2017 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Anne With an E Release Date May 12, 2017 Cast Geraldine James , R.H. Thomson , Dalila Bela , AmyBeth McNulty

Loosely adapted from Lucy Maud Montgomery's 1908 children's classic Anne of Green Gables, Anne With an E is a period drama series created by Moira Walley-Beckett. Set on Prince Edward Island, Canada, in the late 19th century, the show follows young orphan Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty) after a pair of siblings adopt her. The show stars McNulty, Geraldine James, R. H. Thomson, Dalila Bela, and Lucas Jade Zumann. Anne with an E premiered in March 2017 and aired three seasons before its cancelation in 2019. The show scored very positive reviews for its first season, with critics praising the way the series tackles issues like child abandonment, conformity, bullying, and more. While contemporary adaptations of classic literature often fall short of their source material, Anne with an E updates the classic story in a way that actually improves it. While the show’s reviews and ratings dropped off in later seasons, Anne With an E is an enjoyable, stylish, and emotional take on a classic story that’s worth watching for fans of historical dramas.

‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.4/10

The Law According to Lidia Poët Release Date February 15, 2023 Creator Guido Iuculano, Davide Orsini Cast Matilda De Angelis , Eduardo Scarpetta , Pier Luigi Pasino , Sara Lazzaro

Created by Guido Iuculano and Davide Orsini, The Law According to Lidia Poët is an Italian legal series that’s loosely based on the real life of Lidia Poët, who was the first modern female lawyer in Italy. Beginning in Turin in 1883, the series follows Lidia’s career after a court rules that a woman cannot be allowed to practice law. Undeterred, Lidia takes a job at her brother’s law firm while preparing her appeal. The series stars Matilda De Angelis as Lidia Poët, appearing alongside Eduardo Scarpetta, Pier Luigi Pasino, Sinéad Thornhill, Sara Lazzaro, and Dario Aita. The Law According to Lidia Poët is a fascinating story of a woman’s fight to achieve her dreams, told through the format of a legal procedural. The series premiered in February 2023 to near-universal acclaim, earning the much-coveted 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has also earned a number of accolades, including the Nastri d'Argento Grandi Serie award for Best Crime Series, and a second season is expected to be released in 2024.

‘Cable Girls’ (2017 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Cable Girls Release Date April 27, 2017 Creator Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira Cast Blanca Suárez

Created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira, Cable Girls is a Spanish period drama set in late 1920s Madrid. The series follows four young women, each from different backgrounds, who work as switchboard operators at a brand-new phone company. The show follows the stories of their careers and romances, as well as trauma, poverty, and murder. The series stars Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, Blanca Suárez, and Maggie Civantos as its four leads. Cable Girls premiered in 2017 and ran for five seasons, the last one being released in 2020. The series received critical acclaim throughout its run and earned several awards, including the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-language) in 2018. Essentially a series about forward-thinking women in a highly conservative time, Cabel Girls presents the perfect blend of nostalgic vibes and progressive thinking told through a sleek, stylish visual narrative.

‘Peaky Blinders’ (2013 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.8/10

Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders is a British period crime drama series set in Birmingham in the years after the First World War. The show stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, a former soldier who returns home after the war and takes up the reins of the titular street gang. Together with his family, Tommy takes on dangerous criminals, ruthless policemen, and politicians, growing their wealth and status while carving out a legacy of blood and violence. The show’s ensemble cast also includes Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole, Sam Neill, Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more. Peaky Blinders premiered in 2013 on BBC Two, running for six seasons in total, the last of which was released in 2022. The show has consistently received critical and audience acclaim, earning numerous awards. The series is loosely based on a real gang, and each season deals with key historical events, but the show does have plenty of historical inaccuracies. However, it makes up for this with its stylish, gritty narrative. While Season 6 was the show’s last, a Peaky Blinders movie is currently in the works that will serve as a conclusion to the story.

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ (2022 - 2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Vikings: Valhalla Release Date February 25, 2022 Showrunner Jeb Stuart Cast Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson , Bradley Freegard , David Oakes , Leo Suter , Laura Berlin , Frida Gustavsson , Caroline Henderson , Sam Corlett

Created by Jeb Stuart, Vikings: Valhalla is a historical drama series that serves as a sequel to the hit History Channel drama Vikings. Set primarily in England over a century after the parent show, Vikings: Valhalla explores the escalating tensions between the descendants of the Vikings and the native English people. The show also explores the rise of Christianity among the Norse people, which leads to internal conflicts between Christians and pagans. The series stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes, among others. Vikings: Valhalla premiered in 2022 to critical acclaim and has three seasons in total, with the third and final season released in July 2024. Despite being set in the same world, the show is quite distinctive from the original series, with more of a focus on action and adventure than historical storytelling. But even with those differences, Valhalla still manages to do what Vikings did best: bring history to life in an exciting new way.

‘Mindhunter’ (2017 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Created by Joe Penhall, Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller series set in the late 1970s that follows the FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit as they interview convicted serial killers in order to learn how the mind of a psychopath works. They then use these insights to solve ongoing cases. Based on the eponymous 1995 true-crime book, Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv and is executive-produced by Joe Penhall, Charlize Theron, and de facto showrunner David Fincher. One of Netflix’s most iconic shows, Mindhunter premiered in 2017 to near-universal acclaim, receiving praise from both viewers and critics. The show ran for two seasons in total and still has a dedicated fanbase around the world. The show has also received several accolades, including two Emmy Award nominations. A grounded yet thrilling period series, Mindhunter is brilliantly acted, masterfully directed, and quite possibly one of the greatest true-crime shows ever.

‘Call the Midwife’ (2012 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Call the Midwife Release Date January 15, 2012 Cast Jenny Agutter , Judy Parfitt , Pam Ferris , Cliff Parisi

Created by Heidi Thomas, Call the Midwife is a British period drama series inspired by the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, who worked as a nurse and midwife in the East End of London in the 1950s. Set in the late '50s and '60s, the show follows a group of nurse midwives in the East End as they deal with the pressures of everyday life, their work, and the ever-changing world around them. The series has had 13 seasons since its premiere in 2012, expanding beyond its source material to include new stories. As a result, there have been a lot of talented cast members on the show, including Jessica Raine, Miranda Hart, Stephen McGann, Ben Caplan, Emerald Fennell, Jennifer Kirby, Annabelle Apsion, and many more. With an absorbing story of personal dramas played out against the backdrop of real historical events, Call the Midwife has been hugely popular with critics and audiences. The series has also won several awards, including multiple TV Choice Awards and National Television Awards.

‘Alias Grace’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Based on the eponymous Margaret Atwood novel, Alias Grace is a Canadian drama miniseries directed by Mary Harron and written by Sarah Polley. Set in 19th century Canada, the show follows the true story of Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon), a 16-year-old housemaid who is convicted of murdering her employer and suspected of killing the housekeeper. The six-part series stars Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft, Rebecca Liddiard, Zachary Levi, Kerr Logan, David Cronenberg, Paul Gross, and Anna Paquin. With amazing performances and sharp social criticism, Alias Grace has received near-universal acclaim from critics and several accolades. While it may not be as well known as The Handmaid’s Tale, this Margaret Atwood adaptation is just as brilliant a watch, especially if you’re a fan of Atwood’s work. With a gripping slow-burn story, layered characters, and an insightful look at history, Alias Grace is a truly fascinating period legal thriller that’s more than worth your time.

‘Godless’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Created, written, and directed by Scott Frank, Godless is a Western drama miniseries set in 1884. The show follows a young outlaw on the run from his former gang who ends up in a small New Mexico mining town governed mainly by women. The seven-episode series stars an ensemble cast that includes Jack O'Connell, Jeff Daniels, Sam Waterston, Michelle Dockery, Tantoo Cardinal, Samuel Marty, Scoot McNairy, Merritt Wever, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Kim Coates. Godless premiered on Netflix in November 2017, earning rave reviews from critics, many of whom hailed it as one of the best shows of the year. The series has been praised for bringing a female-driven narrative to the traditionally male-centric Western genre. It’s also a gorgeously filmed series, featuring the sort of sweeping landscapes and stylized violence that are the hallmarks of any good Western. The series has also received numerous accolades, including three Emmy Awards out of 12 nominations.

‘Kingdom’ (2019 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Kingdom Release Date January 25, 2019 Cast Bae Doona , Ju Ji-Hoon , Kim Hye-jun , Kim Sungkyu

Created and written by Kim Eun-hee, Kingdom is a South Korean period zombie horror show based on the creator’s webtoon series The Kingdom of the Gods. Set in the 17th century, the series follows Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) as he discovers a deadly zombie epidemic that’s taken root in the countryside. As he tries to save the kingdom from this mysterious plague, the prince must also work to stop his political rivals from capitalizing on the situation to take the throne. The show stars Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doona, Ryu Seung-ryong, Kim Sang-ho, Kim Sung-kyu, and Kim Hye-jun. Netflix’s first original Korean series, Kingdom received largely positive reviews when it premiered in 2019. A second season followed in 2020, and a feature-length special episode titled “Ashin of the North” was released in 2021, both of which have earned near-universal acclaim. Presenting a unique spin on the zombie genre, Kingdom is a gory, terrifying, and intricate story that blends classic horror tropes with the complex maneuvering of a political thriller.

