The thriller genre is among the most popular in cinema. Thanks to its surprising adaptability, the thriller has been combined with several other genres, from drama to crime and comedy. However, few sub-genres are more popular or acclaimed than the psychological thriller.

Emphasizing the mental and emotional stress characters in thriller stories often experience, the psychological thriller allows for intense, demanding, and character-driven narratives. The 90s produced countless psychological thrillers, many of which became iconic. However, a few others slipped through the cracks, unfairly so, and are bound for a reassessment from critics and audiences.

10 'Bad Influence' (1990)

James Spader and Rob Lowe star in Curtis Hanson's psychological thriller Bad Influence. The plot concerns Michael, a shy marketing analyst entangled with Alex, a confident but duplicitous man who promises to help him earn confidence. However, Alex's influence soon becomes dangerous, and Michael must find a way to escape before it's too late.

RELATED: Underrated Thrillers From the '90s, Ranked

Sexy, daring, and dark, Bad Influence benefits from Curtis Hanson's noir sensibilities and a pair of stellar lead performances. Spader shines with his usual creepy intensity, while Lowe delivers one of the best performances of his career. Stylish but uneven, Bad Influence is an early Hanson film that hinted at the greatness to come.

9 'Apt Pupil' (1998)

Disgraced director Bryan Singer helmed 1998's Apt Pupil, an adaptation of the Stephen King 1982 novella. Brad Renfro stars as Todd, a teenager with sociopathic tendencies who discovers his neighbor, Kurt Dussander, is a fugitive Nazi war criminal.

Apt Pupil rises on the strength of Sir Ian McKellen's performance. The two-time Oscar nominee shines as the eerie and menacing Dussander, delivering a harrowing portrayal of hatred that will creep beneath the audience's skin. Apt Pupil is an unnerving depiction of monstrosity, fear, guilt, and the ever-enticing desire to succumb to the darkness.

8 'Raising Cain' (1992)

Image via Universal

Brian De Palma directs the underrated 1992 psychological drama Raising Cain. John Lithgow stars as Dr. Carter Nix, a child psychologist who experiences a mental breakdown upon discovering his wife is having an affair. With his psyche in that state, Nix develops additional personalities, leading him down an increasingly violent path.

Per De Palma tradition, Raising Cain pulls no punches with its depiction of mental issues. The director's notoriously stylized and macabre approach is a tad on the face for such a delicate story, but Lithgow's commanding tour de force performance anchors the film, saving it from descending into bad taste.

7 'Mortal Thoughts' (1991)

Future power couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore star opposite Harvey Keitel in the 1991 neo-noir psychological thriller Mortal Thoughts. The plot centers on a woman involved in the killing of her best friend's loathsome and abusive husband.

RELATED: The Most Underrated Mystery Movies of the 1990s

Thrilling and pleasantly twisting, Mortal Thoughts is among the most underrated mystery movies from the 1990s. Fresh off her star-making role in the supernatural romantic drama Ghost, Moore deftly and confidently supports the film's narrative on her back. Mortal Thoughts doesn't reinvent the mystery or the thriller genres, but it delivers enough surprises to become one of the decade's best psychological thrillers.

6 'Trick of the Eye' (1994)

Meg Tilly and Ellen Burstyn star in the 1994 made-for-television psychological thriller Trick of the Eye. The film follows Faith, a struggling artist who agrees to an elaborate commission for wealthy widow Frances. However, when Faith discovers the haunting similarity she shares with Frances' late daughter, she begins suspecting all is not as it seems.

Trick of the Eye could easily be an average, by-the-numbers mystery with heavy doses of melodrama. However, Tilly and a wickedly delicious Burstyn elevate the story, delivering a well-crafted tale of intrigue and secrets that will keep audiences on edge.

5 'Safe' (1995)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Oscar winner Julianne Moore has starred in many acclaimed movies; however, 1995's Safe is among her most underrated. Directed by the revered Todd Haynes, Safe follows a suburban housewife whose life changes after she becomes ill with a mysterious affliction, leading her to seek the help of a New Mexico New Age guru.

Like most of Haynes' other films, Safe is demanding and highly allegorical. Moore expertly navigates the daunting screenplay, playing her character's increasing vulnerabilities with earnest empathy. Safe is pure Haynes, a film that defies narrative conventions and audience expectations, resulting in a challenging but thought-provoking exploration of the human psyche.

4 'Falling Down' (1993)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Few actors dominated the thriller genre in the '90s more than Oscar-winning icon Michael Douglas. The acclaimed performer stars in Joel Schumacher's 1993 psychological thriller Falling Down, about a frustrated and angry man who experiences a violent and chaotic day as he crosses Los Angeles to get to his daughter's birthday party.

Falling Down offers a scathing takedown of commercialism and a puzzling take on male fragility and victimization. Douglas is game in the role, delivering some of his best work, while Schumacher is his notoriously flashy self behind the camera. Falling Down is clumsy with its attempts to deal with serious societal issues, but it remains a fascinating depiction of a particular time in '90s culture.

3 'Copycat' (1995)

Image via Warner Bros.

Three-time Oscar nominee Sigourney Weaver stars in the 1995 psychological thriller Copycat opposite Oscar winner Holly Hunter. The plot focuses on Dr. Helen Hudson, a psychologist recovering from a violent attack, who must work with two police officers to stop a series of murders.

RELATED: Underrated Serial Killer Movies To Chill Your Bones

Copycat doesn't reinvent the genre but thrives on the strength of its cast. Weaver delivers a particularly stellar performance as the agoraphobic Hudson, while Hunter is her reliably outstanding self playing a layered and fascinating character. Copycat is intense and demanding, but the two performances of its brilliant leads and a compelling story compensate for the script's flaws.

2 'Dolores Claiborne' (1995)

Image Via Castle Rock Entertainment

Kathy Bates won an Oscar for one Stephen King adaptation, but she starred in a second one, delivering an equally superb performance. Dolores Claiborne co-stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and follows a woman who returns to her hometown after her estranged mother is accused of killing the woman she cared for.

Dolores Claiborne is among the best Stephen King adaptations, thanks to Bates' harrowing performance and Leigh's sympathetic work in service of a classic mystery. The film is equal parts thriller and family drama, anchoring the story in a haunting set-up that will chill the audience's heart.

1 'Insomnia' (1997)

Acclaimed Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård stars in the 1997 Norwegian psychological drama Insomnia. The plot concerns a police detective investigating a murder in a secluded town. When he accidentally shoots his partner, he attempts to cover it up, derailing his investigation and sending him on a downward spiral.

A riveting exploration of guilt and trauma, Insomnia is an affecting psychological thriller and a showcase for Skarsgård's esteemed acting abilities. The actor opts for a restrained approach, allowing silence to dominate his character's slow mental deterioration. Insomnia is a triumph and proof enough that Skarsgård is among his generation's finest actors.

NEXT: The Best Thriller Movies of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb