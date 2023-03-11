Black comedies are an acquired taste, but for those who enjoy their cynical approach to humor and their mixture of dark subject matter with a laid-back attitude, they can be an absolute delight.

The past few years have offered a number of outstanding dark comedies, if you know where to look. However, some of these great movies are still not talked about nearly as much as they deserve. From the Liam Neeson action spectacle Cold Pursuit to the plot-twist-laden Game Night, these are hidden gems worthy of your attention.

10 'Spree' (2020)

Image via RLJE Films

In Spree, Joe Keery of Stranger Things fame plays Kurt, a rideshare driver and wannabe influencer dying to get followers. In his desperation, he devices a disturbing livestream to go viral.

Keery is magnetic in the lead role, and entirely believable as a young killer who's become out of touch with reality. Although its critique of social media and social media culture may seem shallow, the execution of that critique is what makes Spree such an irresistibly fun ride.

9 'Cold Pursuit' (2019)

It's not often that a director remakes their own movie, but Hans Petter Moland did so quite effectively in 2019. He enlisted Liam Neeson to play a role that was played by Stellan Skarsgård in the original Norwegian version of the film, the role of a man who finds himself in the midst of an escalating criminal war while investigating his son's mysterious death.

What may seem like just another generic Liam Neeson action film soon proves to be anything but. Cold Pursuit is full of macabre, offbeat humor that's provided with even more of a bite by the fantastically crafted action.

8 'Little Monsters' (2019)

Image via Hulu

Lupita Nyong'o as a badass kindergarten teacher protecting children from a sudden zombie outbreak. What more could you possibly ask from a dark horror comedy?

Though this Australian production was a hit with both critics and audiences, it never got the fame that it deserved – and still hasn't. Little Monsters can be suspenseful, heartfelt, and laugh-out-loud funny (sometimes all three simultaneously), and it has an outstanding cast that makes the material work wonderfully.

7 'The Death of Dick Long' (2019)

Image via A24

Those familiar with the idiosyncratic comedic style of the Daniels, directors of Everything Everywhere All At Once, will definitely know what to expect from Daniel Scheinert's The Death of Dick Long, about a group of guys trying to cover up the circumstances of the death of their friend Dick, who passed away from mysterious anal injuries.

This noir crime comedy is as dark and disturbing as the premise would have you think, which makes it even more surprising just how funny Scheinert's movie is. The comedy is pitch-black, and it works wonders.

6 'Spontaneous' (2020)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Calling Spontaneous an explosive film would be an understatement. It's a moving, gory dark teen comedy about a couple of seniors struggling to survive in a world where people have begun to inexplicably explode all of a sudden.

With one of the wittiest scripts of the 2020s so far, and a hugely dedicated cast where Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer cement themselves as stars to look out for, Spontaneous is as effective a touching coming-of-age, as it is an absurd black horror comedy.

5 'The Art of Self-Defense' (2019)

This indie action comedy is the story of Casey, a man who signs up for karate classes after being attacked on the street. There, his charming sensei takes him on a rather peculiar journey.

The script is tightly written with a sharp sense of humor, dealing with modern American hypermasculinity in a way that comes across as genuine, self-aware, and – of course – darkly amusing. The Art of Self-Defense is a bold must-see, especially for those who enjoy Jesse Eisenberg's quirky style.

4 'Fresh' (2022)

Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar Jones star in Fresh, an outlandish Hulu comedy about a woman tired of dating apps, who decides to take a leap and give her number to a stranger she meets at the grocery store.

Fresh smartly captures the dread of dating in the digital age, and adds in a healthy dose of rom-com tropes and black horror comedy humor. It lacks in subtlety what it offers plentifully in gory laughs, so for those looking for a silly and offbeat black comedy, it provides just the right amount of bloody dark humor.

3 'Game Night' (2018)

If you like black comedies that juggle other genres and have surprise after surprise in store for you, then Game Night was pretty much tailor-made for your taste.

This movie is the pinnacle of the modern screwball comedy, loaded with subplots that are themselves packed with fun twists and turns. Aside from being dark, funny, and entertaining from beginning to end, the film is also admirably well put together, at times very reminiscent of the high-energy style of Edgar Wright.

2 'On the Count of Three' (2021)

In this equal-parts-hilarious-and-dramatic black comedy, a man wanting to end his life enlists the help of a suicidal friend to do it, but they have business to sort out first.

Rarely has a comedy felt so life-affirming and yet so depressing, so playful and yet so morbid, so dramatic and yet so funny. Though it may sound like On the Count of Three deals with a sensitive topic in an insensitive way, the opposite is true. It knows the seriousness of its subject matter, and treats it with the necessary maturity.

1 'Palm Springs' (2020)

After the classic Groundhog Day, the time loop movie subgenre mostly became stale, with only a few exceptions. Palm Springs, one of the greatest films that tell this kind of story, is definitely one such exception.

The movie's sense of humor is exquisite, balancing classic rom-com laughs with a dark and nearly nihilistic perspective. This is all intentional, as below its hilarious surface, Palm Springs hides a profound and thought-provoking tale about existential crises and how relationships provide a way to crawl out of them.

