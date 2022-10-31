Acid-washed jeans, fanny packs, leg warmers, and tie-dye everything. The 80s, where the only thing bigger than the hair was the growing movie scene. Film began taking off as a real medium for entertainment in the 80s, and so many amazing movies came to fruition at that time. From Star Wars Sequels to time traveling DeLoreans, the 80s came to life with Sci-Fi films.

Whether you love time travel, ghosts, aliens, space endeavors, wacky hijinks, or just ridiculous storylines that simply have to be seen to be believed, the 80s brought solid gold in every aspect. And while there are dozens of top-notch winners that everyone knows about, some flew just under the radar, despite being the best of the best (Jean-Claude Van Damme, anyone?).

Weird Science (1985)

Not only does this incredible movie give a sneak peek at a very young Robert Downey, Jr., but it brings out one of the most fantastic Bill Paxton characters ever – the annoying older brother, Chet. Weird Science is maybe only debatably a sci-fi movie (it totally is), but it is a non-stop joyride of hilarity as two teens (Anthony Michael Hall, Ilan Mitchell-Smith) attempt to use a computer to create their perfect woman.

This is truly one of John Hughes’ greatest films. It looks and feels like a Hughes film, it exudes so much totally righteous 80s attitude, and it is a genuinely interesting and original (for its time) story. This movie has it all, babes, bikes, and brains. If 80s excitement is what you want then this movie absolutely won’t let you down.

Explorers (1985)

Picture this: Ethan Hawke and River Phoenix together in their teens, building a spaceship and flying to outer space to encounter aliens who enjoy rock and roll music. That is exactly what Explorers is all about, and it is an adventure of epic proportions.

In what is listed as his first film credit, Ethan Hawke makes this movie reach for and obtain greatness. His emotional range is shown as he traverses the anxieties of school and the excitement and uncertainty of becoming a space traveler. By his side, the ever-incredible and gone-too-soon, River Phoenix, share an immeasurably beautiful chemistry that will leave you wanting to watch again and again.

The Last Starfighter (1984)

In what is maybe one of the weirdest storylines of all 80s films, The Last Starfighter follows a trailer park teen who becomes a video game champion, that then leads to an alien abduction, and his learning that the game was actually a training and recruiting system to find someone to save the galaxy from evil invaders. Basically, a movie and video game version of the video game, Space Invaders.

Lance Guest stars as Alex Rogan, the aforementioned teen tasked with saving the universe. He was not a typical teen, and while this story is not one that feels relatable, it is an exciting one. There is a very real similarity between Starfighter and Tron, which adds up in that Starfighter came just a couple of years after the success of Tron. Regardless of inspiration, this gem sneaks up on you and becomes an instant favorite. And keep an eye out as a reboot of this classic is in the works!

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Two sub-par high school students from San Dimas meet and befriend an incredible time-traveling cool dude (the spectacular George Carlin), and they endeavor to travel through time in a phone booth and kidnap famous characters through history to help with their history report. They absolutely nail it, and cause some hilarity to occur in the meantime.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star as the titular teens attempting to save themselves from the unfortunate effects of failing their history class. Along with the help of the amazing George Carlin, these two brought a new and exciting attitude to the idea of time travel, and along with that, they brought some fantastic music with them. This film is a wild ride for the ages!

Innerspace (1987)

A former hot shot test pilot gets scientifically shrunken and accidentally injected into a buffoon of an ordinary store clerk. Once inside the store clerk (played by Martin Short), the shrunken pilot (Dennis Quaid) are in a race to find a way back to the lab that was attacked to get him out and back to normal size before his oxygen runs out.

What an epic storyline and amazing cast of actors. Dennis Quaid, Martin Short, and Meg Ryan all around out the leaders of this film, and they really demonstrate that the cast truly does make the movie. And while it is technically a sci-fi movie, you are bound to find yourself laughing and maybe even crying as you journey through this classic gem.

Spaceballs (1987)

While Mel Brooks films are not normally categorized as underrated, Spaceballs is more of a cult classic than a commercial classic. As Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his co-pilot, Barf (the incredible John Candy), travel the universe in search of the kidnaped Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) and her droid of honor, Dot Matrix (voiced by Joan Rivers), all while trying to evade the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis).

Even die-hard Star Wars fans tend to love this one. Brooks pulled no punches making this film, and it is a gamble that has paid wonderful dividends over the decades. This outrageous goofball of a sci-fi film even spawned a novelized version as well as a less than stellar animated series with only a few of the original cast returning to voice their characters. Either well, Spaceballs is an absolute classic.

Real Genius (1985)

In what is arguably one of Val Kilmer’s greatest films, Real Genius has become a just-under-the-radar classic that is quite the hidden gem among his film credits. While this one is difficult to place into the Sci-Fi category, it does have the markings: geniuses, military jets, lasers, wildly intelligent computers, and science experiments gone both incredibly wrong, and incredibly right.

Despite the sciencey nature of the film, there is such an incredible element of humor involved as well, and this one will keep you laughing from start to finish. Kilmer has so many phenomenal films, it is hard to find any type of favorite, but with how truly golden this one is, it is easy to see why it has garnered such a cult following over the years.

Howard the Duck (1986)

Probably fitting the category of “underrated” the most, Howard the Duck is a feat of sheer genius. An alien duck come to Earth who becomes a band manager and love interest for the ever amazing, Lea Thomson. An all-around enjoyable film, Howard the Duck brought several great actors into the limelight: Tim Robins, Holly Robinson (later Holly Robinson-Peete), and Jeffrey Jones, among others.

Originally a Marvel Comics character, George Lucas decided to step in as executive producer to help bring Howard to life. While the film was originally planned as an animated feature, it was decided that live-action would be a better way to go. Despite being a failure in the box office as well as with critics, it has become one of the greatest cult classics to come out of the 80s.

Flight of the Navigator (1986)

Did you know that the one-and-only Pee-Wee Herman himself, Paul Reubens, voiced an alien robotic commander of a spaceship? In Flight of the Navigator, a wildly exciting Disney film, Reubens is the voice of MAX, the living computer commander aboard the spaceship that Joey Cramer (David Freeman) developed a close relationship with after previous time and space travel.

For a Disney film, this is such an unknown. And for those who have actually heard of it, they likely haven’t seen it, or at least not seen it all the way through. For its time, however, this is a fantastic time-space movie and is light-hearted, making it an amazing film to watch with the whole family, as it has something to entertain everyone.

E.T. The Extraterrestrial (1982)

Okay, so this one is absolutely mainstream, certified fresh and received dozens of awards, so technically not underrated in any way, but no mention of sci-fi 80s films is complete without it. In what is likely one of Steven Spielberg’s most notable films, we see E.T. the friendly, Reese’s Pieces loving alien, befriended by Elliott (Henry Thomas), Gertie (a very young Drew Barrymore), and Michael (Robert MacNaughton).

E.T. and Spielberg likely opened the door for sci-fi alien films that didn’t have to be scary and could be something for the whole family. It had fantastic moments of humor and some truly heartfelt emotions are felt as you watch this story unfold. You can’t help but root for the kids and their alien friend. And so while it might not be underrated, it is one of the best, and definitely deserved mention.

