Science fiction continues to be a popular genre that has only improved over the years, with its wide scope of influence seen in upcoming Marvel movies and major releases like Avatar: The Way of Water (set to premiere on December 16). It’s not just blockbusters that deserve praise and attention from viewers, though, as there are numerous hidden gems that fans on Letterboxd believe are worth watching.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Sci-Fi Dramas That Deserved to Be Hits

The social media platform’s “Showdown” topic, “Predestination,” makes it easy to find the must-see and overlooked sci-fi films. These range from creative and imperfect works like Colossal to stunning box office flops like Ad Astra.

‘Colossal’ (2016)

Image via Neon

Director Nacho Vigalondo’s Colossal is a creative and comedic film that follows an initially average woman named Gloria, who loses her job and her boyfriend and moves back to her hometown. Soon, news of a giant monster in Seoul forces her to connect the dots and realize her role in the catastrophic situation.

With its genuinely original premise and convincing performances, the movie is guaranteed to make viewers laugh. While its plot does get a little too wild at some point, it more than makes up for it with the novel concept and satisfying ending audiences get.

‘Event Horizon’ (1997)

Director Paul W. S. Anderson’s Event Horizon is a film that needs no introduction. Set in 2047, the movie revolves around a group of courageous astronauts sent to retrieve the eponymous spaceship, which was previously missing for seven years. Their journey to Neptune doesn’t end how they (or anyone) expects, though, as a nefarious and mysterious force complicates their mission.

Though commercially unsuccessful, Event Horizon eventually became a cult classic once fans recognized the entertainment value in its deep-seated references, cheesy shocking moments, and absolutely wild plot.

‘Cube’ (1997)

Cube is a sci-fi horror movie that blends the genres well. It’s centered on a group of six people, who wake up in a strange maze-like structure and are forced to work together to escape. They soon learn how dangerous their prison is, as there are a lot of horrific surprises in store for the victims with each new room they discover.

There’s no denying that its dated special effects and unlikable characters haven’t aged well, but director Vincenzo Natali’s masterpiece has predictably gained a cult following. Its impressive set pieces and suspenseful tone keep it engrossing throughout, not to mention its quirky and surreal vibe that’s way ahead of its time.

‘Cloud Atlas’ (2012)

Image via Cloud Atlas Productions

Written and directed by the Wachowskis based on the 2004 novel by David Mitchell, Cloud Atlas is an epic sci-fi movie that tells a complex narrative spread out through six eras. The individual stories have far-reaching effects, underscoring the impact one life has on the grand concept of time.

The film was polarizing when it was first released. Its main weakness is often pointed out to be the fact that it tries to do so much that each element doesn’t ever fully feel complete. However, it’s worth re-evaluating today, if only to see the spectacle that is its fantastical universe and ambitious weaving together of numerous storylines.

‘The Fountain’ (2006)

Director Darren Aronofsky’s The Fountain is an ambitious film that is centered on two lovers who are linked together across three different points in time. Each version of the couple is tragic in some manner, as the man is fated to lose the woman he loves in one way or another.

The riveting movie attempts to deliver a philosophical message about love and mortality, which is done so in an otherworldly way that can be both intriguing and hard to connect with. That said, its gorgeous visual effects and brilliant use of match cuts to further emphasize connections make it easy to appreciate how much work and effort went into making the underrated film.

‘A.I. Artificial Intelligence' (2001)

Image via Warner Bros.

Initially started by director Stanley Kubrick before being passed on to Steven Spielberg, A.I. Artificial Intelligence follows a childlike android who is programmed to know how to love. When he’s adopted by human parents, it’s soon clear that he doesn’t quite fit into the family the way an average human should.

The influences of the two directors who worked on the movie is easy to see, with Kubrick’s sophisticated cinematography and Spielberg’s narrative style creating a truly unique viewing experience. It’s this same strength that can make the film fall short and feel disjointed, but for those who enjoy it, the protagonist’s journey can be both philosophical and heartbreaking.

‘The Vast Of Night’ (2019)

Image via Amazon

Set in New Mexico during the 1950s, The Vast of Night is centered on the experiences of the switchboard operator Fay Crocker and radio DJ Everett Sloan who come across a strange audio frequency. They soon understand that it’s not just any anomaly, but one that could be coming from extraterrestrial life forms.

Directed by Andrew Patterson, the unassuming mystery film chooses to rely heavily on well-timed practical effects and immaculate sound design to build a tense atmosphere. Coupled with its charming protagonists and nostalgic backdrop, and it’s surprising that it isn’t more popular.

‘High Life’ (2018)

Image via A24

Director Claire Denis’ High Life portrays the story of a group of criminals sent into outer space and towards a black hole. Along the way, they serve as expendable lab rats to glean information about the celestial body. Among the criminals are Monte and his young daughter, who are soon embroiled in a mysterious circumstance as they get closer to their destination.

Fans of space movies should consider the A24 sci-fi horror film essential viewing. Its mind-bending depiction of space travel is raw, artful, honest, and original. Audiences can expect to be both mesmerized and horrified as the film attempts to explore beguiling themes like humanity, eroticism, and faith.

‘Tenet’ (2020)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

When a CIA agent passes a risky test to join a secretive organization in Tenet, he learns unbelievable things about the way humans are manipulating time. He soon has to master it himself as he’s sent on a critical mission to prevent an attack from the future, but later realizes there’s more to the task than what they told him.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the sci-fi thriller is worth seeing because of its ambitious premise, stellar performances, and thrilling story. Tenet’s confusing ending sequence can be a lot to take in, and a second viewing may be necessary to fully appreciate the concepts Nolan puts forward.

‘Ad Astra’ (2019)

Director James Gray’s Ad Astra follows the challenging quest astronaut Roy McBride goes on following an enigmatic string of events around the planet. He soon learns that his father’s obsession with finding alien life has a dark connection to what’s happening all over the solar system. His mission is to brave the vastness of space to find his missing father and ensure the human race’s survival.

What should have been a box office hit had an underwhelming yet positive reception from both fans and critics. The sci-fi thriller is bold, enthralling, and an excellent example of how far the genre has come. Audiences will be captivated by its beautiful visuals and rooting for its nuanced characters.

NEXT: The 17 Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies of the Last Decade