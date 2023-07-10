The 21st century has had an embarrassment of riches when it comes to great science fiction movies. Not only did the last quarter-century feature the first science fiction film to ever win the Academy Award for Best Picture thanks to The Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once, but it saw the return of legendary franchises like Star Wars, Star Trek, Mad Max, Alien, Predator, and Blade Runner.

While it’s great to see new sequels fulfilling the high expectations of fans, originality is always where science fiction fans turn to great new stories. Here are the ten most underrated science fiction mysteries of the 21st century, ranked.

‘Monsters’ (2010)

Before he got to add his take on the Star Wars franchise with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Gareth Edwards wrote and directed the science fiction adventure Monsters. The film follows the cynical journalist Andrew Kaudler (Scoot McNairy), who reluctantly agrees to transport the young girl Samantha (Whitney Able) over the Mexican border amidst an alien onslaught.

Even when taking away the context of the alien attack, Monsters is a beautiful relationship drama in its own right. McNairy in particular is a standout, as Andrew ends up becoming a paternal figure within Samantha’s life.

‘Equilibrium’ (2002)

Of all the dystopian neo-noir action films to emerge in the wake of The Matrix, Equilibrium is certainly one of the coolest. Set within a futuristic society that has outlawed emotion, the film follows the government agent John Preston (Christian Bale) when he questions his duties.

RELATED: The 25 Best Sci-Fi Movies of All Time, Ranked

While the dialogue leaves something to be desired, director Kurt Wimmer creates some memorable action sequences that utilize the popular “bullet time” technique that The Wachowskis made so iconic. Bale gives a committed physical performance that helped pave the way for his role in Batman Begins.

‘The Butterfly Effect’ (2004)

Image via BenderSpink

As far as time travel movies go, The Butterfly Effect hardly has the same sense of realism and logic that recent sci-fi classics like Interstellar and Looper do. That being said, the film’s logical fallacies are made up for by the genuinely baffling story and strange directorial choices by Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber, who adds a sense of psychological horror.

The Butterfly Effect stars Ashton Kutcher (in the best cinematic performance of his career) as the college student Evan Treborn, who becomes obsessed with preventing a tragic event in the past.

‘The Double’ (2013)

It takes a truly great actor to convincingly play twins on screen and make both characters feel unique. However, Jesse Eisenberg does this in The Double with his dual roles as the meek corporate office worker Simon James and his doppelganger, the supremely confident James Simon.

RELATED: 10 Movies That Prove 2009 Was The Greatest Year For Sci-Fi Cinema Ever

The film forces the viewer to question the trustworthiness of the narrator, and whether Simon and James are two versions of the same person. Submarine director Richard Ayoade adds a sense of absurd humor that makes this sci-fi mystery more entertaining.

‘The Discovery’ (2017)

Image via Netflix

Despite being critically well-received upon its debut at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, The Discovery was mostly forgotten about after Netflix picked it up for distribution and essentially buried it within the streamer’s massive library of content. Nonetheless, this harrowing family drama is one of the most profound deconstructions of the afterlife in recent science fiction films.

Jason Segal gives a rare dramatic performance as the tortured son of a genius scientist (Robert Redford) who discovers scientific proof of the afterlife’s existence. The film tackles sensitive topics in a patient, mannered way.

‘Knowing’ (2009)

Image via Summit Entertainment

Knowing is perhaps best known for the shocking twist in its final act. While the twist in of itself may seem ridiculous when taken out of context, the film itself is a profound examination of the societal role of collective tragedy and its power to bring outsiders together.

RELATED: 13 Classic 1980s Sci-Fi Movies That Weren't Properly Appreciated Upon Release

Nicolas Cage gives one of his stronger recent performances in recent years as the M.I.T. professor John Koestler, a grieving father who discovers a time capsule from his childhood elementary school that contains clues about the origin of the world’s national disasters.

‘Southland Tales’ (2006)

Image via Universal Pictures

Donnie Darko director Richard Kelly’s second feature may have been initially dismissed as ridiculous, but time has proven to be very kind to the cult favorite Southland Tales. The film manages to tackle virtually every significant current issue, including national surveillance, political divisiveness, internet culture, toxic masculinity, the worship of celebrity, and political radicalism.

While he’s not exactly known for making experimental choices as an actor, Dwayne Johnson gives the performance of his career as the action movie star Boxer Santaros, who becomes a political puppet for an aggressive Republican Party.

‘In Time’ (2011)

Writer/director Andrew Niccol has a habit of telling surreal science fiction stories that touch on current social themes; in addition to helming the 1997 classic Gattaca, Niccol also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for his work writing Peter Weir’s 1998 masterpiece The Truman Show.

In Time takes place within a version of the future where time has become a form of currency, and only the elite have the power to live forever. Justin Timberlake stars as an outlier who attempts to break free of the dehumanizing system.

‘Code 46’ (2003)

Michael Winterbottom’s Code 46 tackles issues of selective breeding and intolerance in the high concept 2006 neo-noir Code 46. The film imagines a version of the future where genetically “incompatible” people are disbarred from reproducing, and those that live in the “outside” world face hatred from the elite upper class that resides in the “inside.”

Tim Robbins stars as a fraud investigator who questions his morality when he begins to fall in love with the woman Maria Gonzalez (Samantha Morton), who has been deemed a member of the “outside” community.

‘Ad Astra’ (2019)

The 21st century has featured the debut of many great outer space epics, including Sunshine, Prometheus, Interstellar, The Martian, and Arrival. However, James Gray’s gorgeous 2019 epic Ad Astra may be the most emotionally impactful of them all.

Brad Pitt gives one of the best performances of his career as the astronaut Roy McBride, who is dispatched on a top-secret government mission to find his father (Tommy Lee Jones), another astronaut who disappeared under mysterious circumstances. In addition to the beautiful visual effects work, the film features one of the best scores of the last two decades from legendary composer Max Richter.

RELATED:10 Old-School Sci-Fi Movies That Are Now Technically Set in the Past