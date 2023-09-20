Most sci-fi movies tend to have elements of horror and thriller to them. After all, there's always something a little intimidating about powerful futuristic technology, distant locations in outer space, or isolated spaceships, even when they are presented in a more optimistic context.

Sci-fi thrillers lean into their scarier side, often to great effect: Alien, 2001, The Thing, Blade Runner. Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss some of the most underrated sci-fi thrillers, which may not have been that popular but are still well worth watching.

10 'Aniara' (2018)

This Swedish-Danish film takes place in a dystopian future where Earth has become uninhabitable, and humanity seeks refuge on a luxurious spaceship named Aniara. However, a tragic accident sends the spaceship off-course and on an endless journey into the void of space. As the passengers and crew grapple with the reality of their situation, their hopes and dreams give way to despair and existential crisis.

RELATED: The 12 Most Suspenseful Movies of All Time, According to Reddit

"The film chronicles the different ways humanity deals — or doesn't — with the aftermath," user Tonythecritic explains. It may not be the most feel-good film, but many sci-fi fans should enjoy Aniara's top-notch production design and ample food for thought.

9 'Moontrap' (1988)

Astronauts Colonel Jason Grant (Walter Koenig) and Ray Tanner (Bruce Campbell) discover an ancient spacecraft orbiting the moon containing dormant humanoid robots. After returning to Earth with one of the machines, they inadvertently awaken it. As the robot begins to repair itself and create more machines, it becomes clear that these beings have a sinister agenda.

RELATED: The 15 Best Spy Movies That Aren't James Bond, Ranked According to IMDb

"If you don't mind cult classics that didn't quite please critics, check out Moontrap," said Redditor Tonythecritic. "Low budget and certainly not a masterpiece, but it's got Bruce Campbell and Walter Koenig and that was all I needed to know when it came out way back when."

8 'Screamers' (1995)

Screamers unfolds on the war-ravaged planet of Sirius 6B. There, Colonel Joseph Hendricksson (Peter Weller) is tasked with negotiating a ceasefire between the warring factions of a mining colony. However, he soon discovers a deadly new threat: the "screamers," autonomous, self-replicating killing machines that have gone rogue.

RELATED: The 10 Best Low-Budget Horror Movies, According to Reddit

The film was actually based on a Philip K. Dick short story (though it's a far cry from Blade Runner). Screamers did not receive good reviews, but the right kind of fan should get a kick out of its low-budget, gonzo zaniness. "Screamers is a banger!" said user SmokeweedGrownative simply.

7 'Titan A.E.' (2000)

After an alien species devastates Earth, Cale Tucker (voiced by Matt Damon) receives a mysterious map left behind by his scientist father. It holds the key to a hidden spaceship called the Titan, capable of creating a new, Earth-like planet. Cale, along with a group of ragtag companions, sets out to find the Titan and save humanity from extinction.

Titan A.E. features a surprisingly high-caliber voice cast: in addition to Damon, there's Drew Barrymore, John Leguizamo, and Ron Perlman. It's certainly a unique project if nothing else. "Titan A.E. is a terrific animated space action film," said Reddit user ZorroMeansFox.

6 'The Signal' (2014)

The Signal follows three college students, Nic (Brenton Thwaites), Jonah (Beau Knapp), and Haley (Olivia Cooke), as they embark on a cross-country road trip. Along the way, they become obsessed with tracking a mysterious hacker who has been taunting them.

Their pursuit leads them to an isolated desert location, where they are soon held captive in a strange high-tech facility. From there, the movie plays out like The Blair Witch Project meets District 9, with a premium on stylish visuals and an unpredictable plot. "The Signal [is] impressive," said user ZorroMeansFox.

5 'Red Planet' (2000)

Earth is facing environmental collapse, so Mars is being terraformed to serve as a potential new home for humanity. However, when the oxygen levels on the red planet mysteriously decrease, a team of astronauts, led by Commander Kate Bowman (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Robby Gallagher (Val Kilmer), is sent to find out why.

Their mission soon turns into a nightmare, marred by malfunctioning equipment, the unforgiving environment, and a deadly Martian organism. "Red Planet [has] major flaws, but still manages to be entertaining," said user UtahJohnnyMontana.

4 'The Vast of Night' (2019)

Set in a small 1950s New Mexico town, The Vast of Night follows switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz), who stumbles upon a strange audio frequency and a mysterious caller who claims to have witnessed otherworldly events.

The premise may not be all that original, but the film succeeds thanks to fine writing, believable performances, and devotion to historical authenticity. Director Andrew Patterson knows how to deploy the film's small budget to maximum effect. "The Vast of Night is [a] terrific Earth-based alien encounter film," said Redditor ZorroMeansFox.

3 'Mission to Mars' (2000)

Don Cheadle stars here as Commander Luke Graham, head of a team of astronauts dispatched to Mars after a mysterious disaster strikes the previous crew. During their exploration, they uncover perplexing structures and signs of an ancient civilization, leading to a deeper investigation of the planet's secrets.

Mission to Mars was directed by suspense maestro Brian De Palma, though it was one of his worst-reviewed projects. Nevertheless, Redditor UtahJohnnyMontana felt it was unfairly maligned. It doesn't rise to the heights of De Palma's masterpieces, of course, but Mission to Mars does bear flashes of his trademark camera moves and ever-ratcheting tension.

2 'Lifeforce' (1985)

This sci-fi horror movie from Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper blends space exploration, vampires, and apocalyptic dread. The story begins with the discovery of an alien spacecraft hidden within the tail of Halley's Comet. A team of astronauts, led by Colonel Tom Carlsen (Steve Railsback), investigate the spacecraft and find three humanoids in suspended animation.

When the astronauts return to Earth with the aliens, they unknowingly unleash a deadly force that drains the life force from humans, turning them into withered, zombie-like creatures. While Lifeforce received mixed reviews upon release, it has since garnered a cult following for its audacious premise and memorable visuals. User antisuck recommended it "if you don't mind space vampires."

1 'Event Horizon' (1997)

Event Horizon centers around a rescue crew sent to investigate the mysterious reappearance of the starship Event Horizon, which had vanished into a black hole seven years earlier. Led by Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne), the crew, including Dr. Weir (Sam Neill), soon discovers that the ship has returned from its journey with something malevolent and otherworldly on board.

Event Horizon was panned on release, but its critical standing has improved dramatically since then. It has developed a cult following and influenced subsequent sci-fi horror media, like the videogame series Dead Space. "Event Horizon is a good one as long as you don't mind more horror than most of [this] list," said Redditor Ok-Raccoon-5707.

KEEP READING:The 10 Best 'Stoner Noir' Movies, Ranked