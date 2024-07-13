With Hulu being in a sort of limbo since the Disney-FOX merger, it can be easy to forget that Hulu was a pioneer of television streaming for over a decade. From giving cord-cutters access to their weekly broadcast shows to breaking out of their comfort zone to produce original series, Hulu has an eclectic collection that is slept on far too often. Well, SLEEP NO MORE! Here are some of the most underrated shows on the platform that you should be watching.

‘The Other Black Girl’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 6.8/10

The Other Black Girl Release Date September 13, 2023 Creator Zakiya Dalila Harris, Rashida Jones Cast Sinclair Daniel , Ashleigh Murray , Kate Owens , Karina Willis Seasons 1

Read Our ReviewThe Other Black Girl expertly adapts the Zakiya Dalila Harris novel that dives into discriminatory practices and racism in the publishing industry through the perspective of Black women forced to compete in a work environment that slowly turns into a nightmare. The show follows Sinclair Daniel (Insidious: The Red Door) playing Nella Rogers, an ambitious editorial assistant at a top publishing house who finally gets to share the white-dominated office with a fellow Black woman who was just hired, brought to life by the ever-talented Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale). Despite becoming fast friends as they commiserate over microaggressions and alienation, Nella slowly descends into paranoia and conspiracy as she sinks deeper into the mystery of this new co-worker and the dark underbelly of her publishing company. The series has some wild turns that even the most television-savvy viewers would never see coming. It’s truly a thrill ride from start to finish.

‘Superstore’ (2015 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Superstore Release Date 2015-00-00 Cast Ben Feldman , Lauren Ash , Colton Dunn , Mark McKinney Seasons 5

This ensemble comedy based in a legally distinct big-box store that totally isn’t Walmart is so funny you’ll need a forklift to stack all the laughs. Starring Ben Feldman (Silicon Valley), America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), Colton Dunn (Big City Greens), Mark McKinney (The Kids in the Hall), and Lauren Ash (Kiff), Superstore lives among the single-camera workplace sitcom greats like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn 99, taking a mundane aspect of our everyday lives and mining for all the comedy gold that goes on behind the scenes. Like the previous list, this one takes about a half season to get its footing, but once it embraces the strengths of the wealth of comedians that cross the threshold of the Cloud 9 Superstore, it takes off running and never stops.

‘Reservation Dogs’ (2021 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Reservation Dogs Release Date August 9, 2021 Cast D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai , Devery Jacobs , Lane Factor , Paulina Alexis , Elva Guerra , Lil Mike , Funny Bone , Sarah Podemski Seasons 3

A triumph of Indigenous representation, Reservation Dogs is an award-winning series that manages to balance authenticity and absurdism in a way that speaks to the love and lived experiences of the predominantly Native cast and crew. Following four teens trying to beg, barter, and steal enough money to move from their reservation and travel to California, the series offers a unique perspective on the lives of people in the Muscogee Nation and the ways that they navigate — or fight against — the stereotypes of American culture while finding their place in their tribe. Lauded as the first show with an all Native American Indigenous writers' room, every frame is infused with consideration and care, which makes the show feel rich with culture even while exploring the universal aspects of being a teenager doing dumb stuff with your friends.

‘Ramy’ (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8/10

Ramy Release Date 2019-00-00 Cast Hiam Abbass , Amr Waked Seasons 2

After two decades of post-9/11 fearmongering surrounding Muslim culture, co-creator and star Ramy Youssef (Poor Things) presents a more engaging and genuine portrayal of the ordinary lives of American Muslims trying to reconcile with the collectivist beliefs of their religion and the individualism of the American Dream. Youssef plays a heightened version of himself, a first-generation Egyptian-American from New Jersey, and surrounds himself with actors from all throughout the Muslim community. Just like Reservation Dogs above, Ramy shows off how powerful it can be when audiences can experience a culture through the eyes of those whose lives were shaped by them — not to mention how validating it is for young Muslims around the country to see themselves portrayed positively on-screen.

‘Reboot’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Reboot (2022) Release Date September 20, 2022 Cast Keegan-Michael Key , Johnny Knoxville Rachel Bloom , Calum Worthy Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

Reboot is a meta-comedy for the modern age. Featuring an ensemble cast playing actors and writers re-assembling their own ensemble cast to reboot a sitcom from the early 2000s, the show spoofs the Hollywood machine that refuses to let properties die while lampooning the interpersonal battles and relationships that typically plague long-running sitcoms. Paul Reiser (Mad About You) and Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) lead the cast as the father-daughter writer duo tasked with reviving the show despite their old-school and new-school sensibilities clashing like Perseus and the Kraken. But that’s not where the drama stops. The show’s in-world cast — played by Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Judy Greer (Archer), and Johnny Knoxville (Agent Elvis) — is filled with divas, fame-hungry fools, and washouts that make the already bumpy production feel like an earthquake.

‘Tell Me Lies’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Tell Me Lies Release Date September 7, 2022 Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer Cast Grace Van Patten , Jackson White , Catherine Missal , Spencer House Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

Writer and producer Meaghan Oppenheimer (Queen America) adapts the thrilling novel by Carola Lovering to create a drama about love in all its forms — caring, longing, and even toxic. Tell Me Lies takes place over eight years following a will-they-won’t-they romance between two college students who fall in and out of love, then can’t seem to escape the threads of destiny that keep pulling them together. Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Jackson White (Mrs. Fletcher) lead this wild ride through years of pursuit, betrayal, and secrets, which makes you equal amounts excited for their potential and frustrated at some of their choices. Believe me — it sucks you in so deep you’ll feel like you’re one of their friends trying to push them in the right direction.

‘The Old Man’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.6/10

The Old Man Release Date 2020-00-00 Cast Jeff Bridges , John Lithgow Seasons 1

Adapted from the Thomas Perry mystery thriller novel, The Old Man is an action-packed drama that elevates the power fantasy of the “old ex-government operative on the lam” genre by breaking audience expectations with atypical casting. The Dude himself, Jeff Bridges (True Grit), leads a chase as the titular Old Man, Dan Chase, who has to go on the run after 30 years in hiding. Hot on his trail is John Lithgow (Killers of the Flower Moon) as FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper, who shares a complicated past with Chase that he hopes to keep buried. Bridges and Lithgow each bring their unique yet signature charms to the roles, which is the highlight of the series, closely followed by the mystery that keeps the momentum of the story moving at a break-neck pace.

‘The Great’ (2020 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 8.1/10

The Great, starring Elle Fanning (Super 8) and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), is an award-winning historical fiction satirizing the rise of Russia’s Catherine the Great, and if we had to choose a one-word description of the series...well, it’s in the name, baby! Fanning prances into the role of Empress Catherine II with an excellent mix of wry wit and ambitious presence, which is a wonderful counterbalance to Hoult’s bumblingly charming rendition of her husband, Emperor Peter III. The show takes the true story of Catherine overthrowing her husband to take over Russia and injects it with a modern perspective on the difficulties and cognitive dissonance required to be a monarch in the 18th century.

‘Shrill’ (2019 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Shrill Release Date March 15, 2019 Cast Luka Jones , John Cameron Mitchell , Aidy Bryant , Lolly Adefope Seasons 3

Former SNL cast member Aidy Bryant (Human Resources) stars in this adaptation of the nonfiction book of the same name by comedian and activist Lindy West. Shrill is a celebration of diverse body types and a journey of self-love in a world that shuns anyone who wears anything over size 12. Bryant, being a plus-size actress in an industry dominated by oppressive beauty standards, brings a lot of herself to the role of Annie and her growth from a self-loathing doormat to someone who embraces body positivity feels personal and inspiring. The show also goes out of its way to cast actors throughout the series with different body types in all shapes, shades, and sizes — so if you don’t feel like you’ve seen yourself reflected on TV, there’s a good chance you’ll find it here.

‘PEN15’ (2019 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 8.1/10

PEN15 Release Date February 8, 2019 Cast Maya Erskine , Anna Konkle , Melora Walters , Mutsuko Erskine Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

Anyone who remembers the awkwardness of middle school will get a kick out of this debaucherous and cringeworthy comedy. PEN15 is the brainchild of writers and stars Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) and Anna Konkle (The Afterparty), who created the show based on their own experiences in the most transitional period of adolescence, so it only makes sense that they, in their early 30s, should play themselves as teenagers. Yeah, that’s right! They are two adult women surrounded by actual teenagers doing all the stupid, asinine shenanigans that 7th graders get into, and that contrast is only half the fun. The humor is as wild and gross as Big Mouth, but instead of whacky horniness, the show instead leans into the uncertainty of growing up and the precarity of maintaining friendships.

‘Better Things’ (2016 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Better Things Release Date September 8, 2016 Cast Pamela Adlon , Celia Imrie , Mikey Madison , Olivia Edward Seasons 5

Better Things is a semi-autobiographical comedy based on the star of the series, Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill), whose voice you’ve likely grown up hearing throughout your childhood. However, this series is no cartoon — it’s a captivating and raw portrayal of single motherhood that builds its humor organically through its flawed and realistic characters. The series is at its best when it is using Adlon’s character, Sam, to explore the difficulties of being a working mom and the ways that inform her relationship with the world around her — whether it be the pursuit of relationships, pushing her three daughters to be better than she believes herself to be, or dealing with discrimination surrounding being an aging actress. Also, for those concerned about the Louis C. K. elephant in the room, just know Adlon took full control after the second season, and the show was better off for it.

‘Baskets’ (2016 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Baskets Release Date January 21, 2016 Cast Zach Galifianakis , Louie Anderson , Martha Kelly , Maree Cheatham Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

Just like Better Things, Baskets is a comedy series that is outlandish and relatable but doesn’t get enough praise. The series stars comedian Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover) in dual roles as Chip, the aspiring clown, and Dale, the practical brother who lives the typical nuclear family life. The show examines themes surrounding pursuing one’s dreams despite creative pursuits rarely being an avenue to pay the bills. Galifianakis takes this concept that most creatives feel at some point in their career and dramatizes it through the perspective of the obscure art of clowning, which already feels very niche. But setting the show in Bakersfield, CA, makes that niche feel absolutely insurmountable — something anyone who’s tried to pursue the arts outside the major metropolitan cities will feel in their bones. Also, Louie Anderson (Life with Louie) won an Emmy for his role as Chip and Dale’s mother, and he earned it!

