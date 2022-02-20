You know him. You love him. But have you seen everything he's been in?

Whether it’s reading an ancient passage to summon an invisible swordsman, dodging bullets from a sniper who hates oil cans, or getting spooned by John Candy, Steve Martin has never failed to put a smile on our faces. Most people could rattle off movie after movie starring the silver-haired comedic genius without breaking a sweat; The Jerk, Three Amigos, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, My Blue Heaven, the list goes on and on. However, there are some brilliant Steve Martin films that didn't get the same level of recognition. Films that may not have been recognized as the classics we’re all familiar with. Some of these lesser-known films surprisingly contain brilliant dramatic performances from this wild and crazy guy.

So, for those who want to take a look back and check out what you might’ve missed, here are some lesser-known Steve Martin performances that flew under the radar:

Leap of Faith (1992)



One thing to find (as easy as neon shorts) in the 90s, were “fish out of water” movies. And Steve Martin dipped his toes in the pond with this comedy-drama Leap of Faith. With the type of storyline that could happen during any decade, Martin plays Jonas Nightingale, a Christian faith-healer who, when not in front of his followers, does not hide the fact he is a fraudulent con artist. In what seems to be divine intervention, Jonas’s traveling show breaks down in a small Kansas town that is struggling financially due to a never-ending drought, which is destroying all the farmers’ crops. But have no fear, Jonas is here.

Despite the endless pleas from his business partner, Jane (Debra Winger), the silver haired Jonas loves a challenge, and he sees that this town is nothing but that. That includes the challenge of persuading Marva (Lolita Davidovichj) to take their new friendship to the next level. However, as all small towns do, the people and area begin to change Jonas‘s perspective on life, which is a miracle in itself.

All of Me (1984)



With a plotline as crazy as trying to get home for Thanksgiving during a snowstorm, Martin plays Roger Cobb, a lawyer who has been asked to help with a client’s unthinkable request in 1984s All of Me. Dying millionaire Edwina (Lily Tomlin) wants to have her soul transferred to the catatonic Terry's (Victoria Tennant) body so that Edwina can experience beauty and youth and Terry's soul can be unleashed to live freely.

However, the Mystic hired to make the soul transfer accidentally pushes Edwina’s soul into Roger instead. Now in a situation that only Steve Martin could make seem plausible, Roger has two souls in his one body. Wanting to go back to his old life as much as Edwina wants to start her new one, Roger agrees to do anything and everything possible to separate himself from his brand-new possession. By the end, there’s enough body entering on-screen to deserve a NC-17 rating. Including a horse?

LA Story (1991)



Penned by Steve Martin himself, LA Story is a smart, comedic satire set in, well, I really don’t want to spoil it. The film follows Harris (Martin), a TV weatherman who has lost the fire and drive in all aspects of his life. Taking advice from a digital freeway traffic report board, which Harris can only see, Harris is persuaded to pursue his happiness throughout the city of Los Angeles, which includes a new love interest, Sara (Victoria Tennant), who is a British reporter new in town.

But things don’t go completely to plan as Sara is focused on reconciling with her own ex-husband (Richard E. Grant). With Sara appearing unobtainable, Harris begins dating SanDeE* (Sarah Jessica Parker) (yes that’s how she spells it), who is your more-than-typical Los Angeles model. Although most Southern Californians might appreciate this movie more than the rest, there are plenty of clever sunscreen moments that are delivered with this solid satire.

Grand Canyon (1991)



With a much less obvious title, Grand Canyon is a film also set in Los Angeles in the early 90s. However, unlike LA story, there isn’t much comedic bubbly-ness to be had here. The film focuses on several character storylines that include Mac (Kevin Kline), his wife Claire (Mary McDonnell), and Simon (Danny Glover). Nicely stuck in the middle of it all is Davis (Martin), who plays a powerful and successful film producer whose movie-wheelhouse is ultra-violence and shock value.

Audiences get to sit back and watch every character's life turn upside down thanks to unexpected events occurring in order to propel them to reevaluate their very existence. Though not the main character of the film, Martin’s Davis seems to be the glue that pulls these multiple storylines together while experiencing a life-altering event of his own. Martin plays Davis with such dead-on accuracy, it’s pretty apparent he’s met people just like him in real life.

The Man With Two Brains (1983)



In an almost parallel version of All of Me, Steve Martin is once again dealing with the presence of a mystery woman he can’t actually see. In The Man With Two Brains, Martin plays Dr. Michael Hfuhruhurr (yes that’s how he spells it), a neuroscientist, who comes across a mad doctor (David Warner) who’s somehow developed a way to keep living brains alive inside jars. Dr. Michael discovers that he can communicate with one of the brains, Anne (Sissy Spacek), telepathically.

It’s that very brain that Dr. Michael falls in love with, so much so that he steals her. The problem is, other than stealing a talking brain, is that Dr. Michael is already married to the highly jealous/materialist Dolores (Kathleen Turner) who wants to get rid of the talking brain. Knowing that Anne’s brain will not live too long, and being the neurosurgeon genius that he is, the logical next step is to find a newly-dead body to put her into. If you’re looking for a sweet science comedy in which all the brain-work happens on the screen rather than in your own head, check this one out.

Mixed Nuts (1994)



With the flavor of a one-act play, Mixed Nuts is a film that you just need to see to understand. The description itself leaves you with an uneasy feeling; a dark Christmas comedy about a suicide prevention hotline office. Makes you just want to cozy up with some hot cocoa, doesn’t it? The movie follows Philip (Martin), who is the head of a suicide prevention free hotline called “Lifesavers,” in which he employs a cornucopia of larger-than-life characters, dedicated to helping anyone in need - for a price. However, it’s quite clear, right off the bat, that Philip and his employees are the ones who need some mental help.

With a multitude of characters passing in and out of the place of business, which is near eviction due to past rent, Philip must navigate his own relationship issues while making sure he figures out a way to save his company. With in-your-face storylines interweaving, including a murder, bathroom sexual encounters, and loony marriage proposals, Mixed Nuts is one you may need to consume with more than a grain of salt.

Pennies From Heaven (1981)



OK, this is definitely not the best movie on the list, but it’s here because its obscurity (specifically in the world of Steve Martin), is downright fascinating. It’s a dramatic musical, set in the great depression, and it has Martin playing in one of his first-ever feature roles as a leading man. Not to mention that all of the actors are lip-syncing to popular 20s and 30s songs. Weird enough for you?

The movie follows songwriter Arthur (Martin) who is stuck in a dead-end sales job, as well as a spiraling marriage. On a personal trip, Arthur meets and falls for Eileen (Bernadette Peters), whom he sees as his light at the end of his dark tunnel. However, at the end of the tunnel, is Eileen, broke without a job and now pregnant with Arthur’s baby. Money’s tight, so Eileen turns to sex work, even while starting a new relationship with Arthur. In the end, Arthur is falsely accused of murdering a different sex worker and sentenced to death. Did I mention there’s singing too?

