The thriller genre is among the most popular and enduring in American cinema. Audiences have loved to be surprised and amazed since the medium's dawn, thanks to directors like Alfred Hitchcock, Brian de Palma, Christopher Nolan, and Michael Mann.

The 1980s were a particularly great time for the thriller genre, thanks to now-iconic hits like Body Heat and Fatal Attraction. However, this abundance of excellence means many worthy films slipped through the cracks without receiving the attention they so richly deserved. Luckily, modern fans can rescue them from oblivion, discovering these rewarding thrillers and reassessing them from a new perspective.

10 'Christine' (1983)

John Carpenter's 1983 supernatural horror film Christine is among the most underrated adaptations of a Stephen King novel. The plot follows Arnie Cunningham, a teenager who falls prey to Christine, a 1958 Plymouth Fury with a mind of its own and a possessive nature.

Christine proudly boasts a silly plot, with Carpenter going all in on the film's ridiculous premise. However, the film does a truly impressive job at developing this sentient car into a fully-fledged character, an impressive feat that considerably enhances Christine, turning it into one of the best and most overlooked horror films of the 1980s.

9 'The Stepfather (1987)

Terry O'Quinn plays the titular character in the 1987 psychological thriller The Stepfather. The plot centers on Henry Morrison, a serial killer who assumes a new identity and marries a widow with a teenage daughter. However, his murderous instincts return when the daughter becomes suspicious of him.

The Stepfather is a satirical take on family and tradition and a good, old-fashioned thriller. Powered by O'Quinn's sinister performance, The Stepfather is a surprisingly layered horror picture that packs mountains of meaning underneath its violent and thrilling premise.

8 'After Hours' (1985)

Martin Scorsese has an acclaimed filmography, including several modern masterpieces like Raging Bull and Goodfellas. However, 1985's After Hours is one of his most unfairly overlooked efforts. Griffin Dune stars as Paul, a man who lives a series of surreal misadventures while trying to return to uptown New York from the SoHo district.

After Hours stands out in Socrsese's filmography thanks to its darkly comedic tone. Chaotic, surreal, clever, and surprisingly funny, After Hours is a unique, elusive effort from one of cinema's most straightforward filmmakers. Featuring a stellar cast of supporting characters and a hectic narrative that's hard to ignore, After Hours is a brilliant thriller.

7 'The Morning After' (1986)

Jeff Bridges and Jane Fonda star in Sidney Lumet's 1986 psychological thriller The Morning After. The plot revolves around Alex, a failing, alcoholic actress who wakes up next to a dead body without remembering what happened. On the run from the police and joined by a former police officer, Alex tries to clear her name and discover the truth behind the murder.

The Morning After could be much more than it is; it peaks early and never matches the daring heights of its opening sequence. However, Fonda and Bridges' committed performances and undeniable chemistry lift the film past other thrillers, turning it into an elegant, endlessly entertaining mystery and a fabulous showcase for its two incredible leads.

6 'Gorky Park' (1983)

Based on Martin Cruz's eponymous book, the 1983 mystery thriller Gorky Park stars an ensemble led by the late William Hurt. The plot follows Arkady Renko, an investigator looking into a gruesome triple murder that leads him to uncover a government conspiracy.

Gorky Park is a tense and riveting mystery film, benefitting from a compelling central performance from Hurt. The movie features an interesting take on the Soviet Union, depicting life behind the Iron Curtain with a refreshing yet suitably elusive tone that prevents it from seeming overly biased while enhancing the story's mystery.

5 'Eye of the Needle' (1981)

The 1981 British spy thriller Eye of the Needle stars Donald Sutherland and Kate Nelligan. The plot follows a Nazi spy attempting to flee the United Kingdom after discovering crucial information regarding the upcoming D-Day attack, only to become trapped on a secluded island with a married couple.

Eye of the Needle is among the most underrated spy movies. Sutherland shines as the devious and manipulative Henry Faber, a charming yet menacing villain that ranks among the revered actor's best roles. Grim yet alluring and atmospheric, Eye of the Needle is a unique and thrilling take on the spy genre.

4 'Frantic' (1988)

Harrison Ford stars in the 1988 mystery thriller Frantic. The story follows Dr. Richard Walker, whose wife is abducted from their hotel room in Paris. Rejecting the bureaucracy of the French police department, Walker joins a street-smart woman and infiltrates the underground criminal world of 1980s Paris.

Like most other Harrison Ford '80s vehicles, Frantic lives and dies with the actor's irresistible charm. Tense and twisting, Frantic is an elegant and effective mystery, anchored by a strong lead performance and a surprising script that changes at every turn. The film is an absorbing and anxious effort and a love letter to the classic thrillers of the 1970s that inspired it.

3 'Body Double' (1984)

It wouldn't be an overstatement to call Brian de Palma the master of the 1980s thriller. The acclaimed director delivered many of the best entries in the genre throughout the decade, including the now-iconic neo-noir erotic thriller Body Double. The film follows down-on-his-luck actor Jake Scully, who witnesses a murder while house-sitting in the Hollywood Hills, leading him to a wild trip into the underbelly of the adult film industry.

Body Double is sexy, salacious, and polarizing, with de Palma at his most unapologetic. The film is a love letter to Los Angeles and the filmmaking industry, embracing their many possibilities while openly exhibiting their flaws and dangers. Further elevated by Melanie Griffith's wickedly delicious performance, Body Double is the de Palma thriller by excellence.

2 'No Way Out' (1987)

Roger Donaldson's 1987 neo-noir political thriller No Way Out stars Kevin Costner and Gene Hackman. Costner plays Navy Lt. Tom Farrell, who shares a passionate fling with a young woman. When she dies under mysterious circumstances, he is put in charge of the investigation, becoming a suspect once his affair with her comes to light.

No Way Out cemented Costner as a leading man; however, the film has become somewhat overlooked compared to his massive successes of the late '80s and early '90s. Still, No Way Out is an effective mystery that offers enough thrills to make up for its increasingly delirious plot, which ventures dangerously close to ridiculous territory.

1 'House of Games' (1987)

David Mamet's 1987 neo-noir heist thriller House of Games stars Joe Mantegna and Lindsay Crouse. The film follows Margaret Ford, a psychiatrist who becomes involved by a bookie, entering his world of shady dealings and tricks. However, things get complicated when she discovers he is more dangerous than he seems.

House of Games is a massively underrated thriller and one of the all-time best heist films. Guided by Mamet's unique flair and strengthened by Crouse's confident performance, the film is exciting, devious, twisting, and often outrageous, blending the best neo-noir tropes with the visceral essence of the thriller.

