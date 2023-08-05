Proving to be a highly competitive cinematic medium, TV series must find the right combination of creative star power behind and in front of the camera to earn the coveted attention of audiences in an age where there are millions of options. IMDb voters are highly selective when it comes to awarding top-rated badges and a space on the Top 250 list. Long-running and highly popular network series like Grey's Anatomy don't always make the list.

However, there are some series that earned a spot on the list but arguably are underrated with those placements. Now, that's not to say that series that did earn those top spots don't deserve the recognition. There's always a chance that could change as streaming allows for a resurgence in the popularity of series gone by. However, these series of decade-defining, Emmy-winning, and history-making but failed to make it into the top 100 or even top 200 of all time.

10 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' (1988-1999)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #149 — 8.6/10 Star

Perhaps because it's a unique premise to grasp, but Mystery Science Theater 3000 deserves a higher spot on the Top-Rated TV list. At its core, the comedy series is about a man named Joel (Joel Hodgson) who is held captive and forced to watch sub-par B-movies alongside his robot companions. In each episode, Joel and the robots watch a new movie as they let their comedic commentary rip, their silhouettes and theater chairs appearing at the bottom of the screen.

It's just the right amount of corny and campy. Audiences loved the concept so much that the creators produced a live show, touring various cities throughout the U.S. Netflix rebooted the series in 2017, but some series are better left untouched from their golden age.

9 'Samurai Jack' (2001-2017)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #202 — 8.5/10 Stars

A Cartoon Network shows that appeals to kids and adults, Samurai Jack is a nostalgic anime-inspired series. With stunning animation, the series follows the titular character as he travels through time to save to undo the destruction caused by a powerful sorcerer. The first four seasons aired on Cartoon Network from 2001 to 2004 with no real concrete ending to the storyline.

Creator Genndy Tartakovsky revived the series for a final fifth season in 2017, this time moving to a late-night slot on Adult Swim, amping up the humor and animation to target the original viewing audience, who were now adults. Over the course of the original seasons and the final airtime, Samurai Jack earned 10 Emmy nominations and eight wins. The series deserves a much higher ranking among other animated series on the Top 250.

8 'The X-Files' (1993-2018)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #130 — 8.6/10

It's hard to define 90s television without thinking of The X-Files, but due to its underrated nature on IMDb's Top 250, this series didn't even make the top 100. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, the series follows a pair of FBI agents who investigate the mysteriously unexplainable while secret forces thwart their attempts to find the truth.

Seasons one through nine aired consecutively, with the series returning in 2016 for a brief period and again in 2018. With over 50 Emmy nominations and 16 wins, it's a surprise that this '90s classic didn't garner at least a top 50 spot among IMDb ratings.

7 'Pose' (2018-2021)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #158 — 8.7/10 Stars

Pose is yet another excellent piece of television from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (Steve Canals also earns due credit as co-creator). Set in the 1980s at the height of the AIDS crisis, the series portrays the larger-than-life house mothers of New York's underground ball culture and their mission to support the gay and trans community.

Billy Porter is stunning as Pray Tell, earning three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and one win. The series itself earned over 15 Emmy nominations during its short three seasons, with Porter's win attributing to the four total wins for the series. Posegoes down in history as the first scripted series to host the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ+ actors.

6 'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #229 — 8.5/10

A fan-favorite "gone-too-soon" series, Bryan Fuller's Hannibal previewed serious potential to thrive just as the streaming age began, but sadly was canceled by NBC and has yet to find a new streaming home for revival. The series is based on the Thomas Harris novels and portrays the beginning of Hannibal Lecter's (Mads Mikkelsen) with the FBI and special agent Will Graham (Hugh Dancy)before and during the events of Red Dragon.

Snubbed from any major Emmy (only one visual effects nomination) or Golden Globe recognition, Hannibal was deliciously crafted from the writing and acting performances all the way down to the carefully crafted special effects. Audiences were cut short just as The Silence of the Lambs storyline and characters were set to continue the storyline. Fans rewatching the series are still championing Fuller to find a streaming home for the characters to come back to the screen.

5 'Doctor Who' (2005-)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #208 — 8.6/10

Airing for close to two decades with a global fan base, it's a surprise that Doctor Who finds its home in the low 200 range for the top TV series of all time. With various stars stepping into the shoes of the Doctor over the years, the series details the outlandish adventures of the other-worldly titular character and their Earth-dwelling counterparts.

The BBC sci-fi series has earned a massive following and fan base that continues to grow with each season. The franchise didn't begin in 2005 but has multiple specials and one-offs. Doctor Who remains highly popular, contrary to its placement, according to IMDb viewers.

4 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #168 — 8.6/10

TV horror never looked so good until Mike Flanagan adapted the iconic Shirley Jackson novel. A Netflix original limited series, The Haunting of Hill Housechronicles the estrangement of the five Crain siblings and their vague childhood memories of the terrifying final days and nights inside Hill House. Each of the 10 episodes is equally captivating and beautifully crafted.

This series is a dynamite example of cinematic television but yielded zero mainstream award nominations from the Emmys or Golden Globes. This miniseries is completely underrated not only for its heartfelt storytelling but for its attention to detail while producing horror that is more than jump scares and gore.

3 'Atlanta' (2016-2022)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #124 — 8.6/10

With incredible performances from all three of its leading men, Atlanta and its rating appear to be snubbed by IMDb votes. Created by and starring Donald Glover, this FX series follows Earn (Glover) and his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) as they navigate social and economic issues while trying to make it in the rap game of Atlanta, Georgia. The series co-stars LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.

The series has earned over 20 Emmy nominations and taken home six wins, hoping to yield a few more wins from the 2023 nominations. Atlanta is a refreshing dramedy that displays Glover's masterful creative talent as a writer, director, actor, musician, and much more.

2 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #103 — 8.7/10

As its AMC running mate series Breaking Bad holds the number one spot for IMDb reviewers,Mad Men remains criminally underrated. The series is set in 1960s New York at one of the most prestigious ad agencies and centers around the agency's most talented executive, Donald Draper (Jon Hamm).

Over the seven seasons, the drama series earned over 50 Emmy nominations and secured 16 wins. This was a career-defining role for Hamm and a network-defining series for AMC. With a rock-solid supporting cast, brilliant writing, and immaculate production design, Mad Men certainly deserves a better ranking.

1 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #228 — 8.5/10

The Rose family is a modern-day dysfunctional sitcom family. In a reversal of fortunes from riches to rags, the high-class family is forced from their wealthy lifestyle to the rural trappings of Schitt's Creek, a podunk town they purchased as a joke. Created by Dan and Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek is severely underrated when it comes to IMDb's Top 250.

Shockingly, the series only earned its real primetime due during its final season when it swept Golden Globes and Emmy wins. The chemistry between the lead cast of Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy was a winning combination of icons and rising stars. The series produced epic representations of love stories and identity arcs that were honest and real without sacrificing excellent storytelling to get mainstream attention.

