The movie industry loves a good death scene. Whether it's a noble hero fighting to their last breath or the heartbreaking passing of a beloved character, death scenes remain some of the most memorable moments in movies. Horror movies in particular can live or die by their death scenes, and franchises such as Final Destination are built around creating inventive and shocking kills.

RELATED: Every Death in the 'Final Destination' Series, Ranked

While plenty of deaths are predictable, such as when the villain receives his comeuppance, some death scenes come out of nowhere. These moments make you jump out of your seat and fling your popcorn into the air, turning to your friends and saying "I can't believe they just killed them off." The best death scenes are a surprise, and the below kills are ones we never saw coming.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Russell Franklin - 'Deep Blue Sea' (1999)

Whenever the topic of the most shocking death scenes is discussed, this moment is always brought up. Deep Blue Sea is a solid flick about scientists trapped in an underwater base being eaten by bioengineered sharks. The movie is stacked with a great cast, including the always-reliable Samuel L. Jackson.

Jackson plays Russell Franklin, the facility's financial backer. With the group's situation looking dire, Franklin begins to deliver a rousing speech to unite them, the cheesy kind that the mentor delivers in every movie when the heroes look down and out. It might have worked too, if not for the giant shark that leaps from the water and devours him.

Chad Feldheimer - 'Burn After Reading' (2008)

In this black comedy from the Coen Brothers, gym employees Linda (Frances McDormand) and Chad (Brad Pitt) attempt to blackmail CIA operative Osbourne Cox (John Malkovich) after a CD containing his memoirs is left at their workplace. A comedy of errors follows as the characters of Burn After Reading make increasingly bad decisions.

As their plan becomes more desperate, Chad decides to sneak into Osbourne's home in order to find more information. When US Marshal Harry Pfarrer (George Clooney) also enters the house, the stranger's appearance startles the agent. He shoots Chad dead, giving Pitt an early exit from one of the best spy movies of the 21st century.

Charlie Graham - 'Hereditary' (2018)

All the marketing for Hereditary gave the impression that Charlie (Milly Shapiro) would play a major part in the preceding spookiness. So it came as a surprise when she's offed before the movie's horror elements even rear their head.

After her nut allergy is flared by eating cake at a party, Charlie's brother Peter (Alex Wolff) is speeding down the highway to get her home. When she sticks her head out the window in an effort to breathe, an oncoming pole decapitates her. The young girl's death proves the catalyst for the supernatural events that soon torment the surviving family.

Hereditary is available to stream on Showtime.

RELATED: 10 Best A24 Horror Movies, According to IMDb

Austin Travis - 'Executive Decision' (1996)

The '80s and '90s were the golden age of action films, where big brawny men routinely saved the day by mowing down hundreds of goons. One of the biggest action stars at the time was Steven Seagal, so seeing him attached to Executive Decision conjures images of him beating up bad guys across every inch of the movie's plane setting.

It comes as a shock, then, when his army colonel character is sucked out of the plane during the film's first act, robbing the movie of its action hero. Instead, that honor falls to David Grant (Kurt Russell), a nerdy consultant who boarded the plane alongside Seagal's team.

Marvin - 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

One of Quentin Tarantino's best movies, Pulp Fiction is filled with many classic moments. One of the best is when Vincent (John Travolta) and Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) confront a group of thieves who double-crossed their boss and blow them away after Jules waxes lyrical about the bible.

Abducting the lone survivor of the incident, Marvin (Phil LaMarr), Vincent and Jules drive around debating the concept of miracles. When Vincent turns to Marvin in the backseat to ask his opinion, his gun accidentally fires and blows Marvin's head off. The two hitmen are just as shocked as the audience as they are covered in the dead man's blood and brain matter.

Pulp Fiction is available to stream on HBO Max.

Alberto Parker - 'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Image via Lionsgate

This acclaimed crime thriller is a throwback to the Westerns of yore, following two brothers (Chris Pine and Ben Foster) as they go on a bank robbing spree in Texas. Hell or High Water also follows two Texas Rangers (Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham) as they hunt the brothers.

The two police officers, Hamilton and Parker, are veterans of the force, and their ribbing of each other cannot hide the deep respect they share. So when Parker is suddenly killed in a shootout with one of the brothers, the utter despair shown by Hamilton in reaction to his partner's death is heartbreaking.

Hell or High Water is available to stream on Netflix.

Hoban 'Wash' Washburne - 'Serenity' (2005)

Diehard fans of Firefly who campaigned for the show's revival probably wished it stayed dead after witnessing this fan-favorite character's demise. Picking up where the cult television series ended, Serenity follows the crew of the titular spaceship as they are pursued by the all-encompassing Alliance.

Wash (Alan Tudyk) is the ship's reliable pilot, and he is responsible for getting the crew safely through all manner of last-minute escapes. When a fleet of cannibalistic Reavers pursues the Serenity crew, Wash narrowly gets them to safety, but not before a spear pierces through the front of the ship and kills him, robbing fans of one of the universe's best characters.

Serenity is available to stream on Peacock.

Libby - 'Super' (2010)

This DIY superhero film was unfairly overshadowed by Kick-Ass at release, and also missed the big superhero boom by a few years. Super follows Frank Darbo (Rainn Wilson), an ordinary man who decides to become a superhero after his wife leaves him for a drug dealer.

Dubbing himself The Crimson Bolt, he enlists the aid of comic book store owner Libby (Elliot Page), who becomes his sidekick. When the two wannabe heroes make their siege on the drug dealer's house, they are soon shot at by henchman. A shotgun blast takes off a big chunk of Libby's head, confronting Frank and the audience with the horrific dangers of vigilantism.

Super is available to stream on AMC+ and Tubi.

RELATED: Best Superhero Movies That Aren't Based on Comic Books

Joe Black - 'Meet Joe Black' (1998)

Image via Universal Pictures

This romantic drama features one of the most unintentionally funny death scenes in film. When a young man (Brad Pitt) shares an encounter with Susan (Claire Forlani) at a coffee shop, he is smitten. His fascination with the woman is distracting, and he walks into traffic where he is struck dead by two different cars.

Meet Joe Black shifts gears then as Death itself inhabits the body of the dead man, so it can harvest the soul of media tycoon William Parrish (Anthony Hopkins). The film peaks early with the death scene, and its confusing plot and massive runtime (181 minutes!) will leave you hoping for more vehicular manslaughter.

Meet Joe Black is available to stream on Starz.

Billy Costigan - 'The Departed' (2006)

The Departed is one of Martin Scorsese's best movies, a crime epic that follows the police and a ruthless crime family as they attempt to infiltrate each other. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Billy Costigan, a state trooper who goes undercover in the criminal organization, while Matt Damon plays Colin Sullivan, a mole within the police.

When both men discover there is a spy on the other side, they attempt to flush the other out. Costigan wins the race and arrests Sullivan, but before he can bring the criminal into custody he is shot dead by another spy. It is always shocking when the protagonist is suddenly killed, but even more so when they are played by an actor as popular as DiCaprio.

The Departed is available to stream on HBO Max.

NEXT: 8 Films That Shocked Audience Members During Screening