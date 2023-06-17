Ever get blindsided by a character's death in a movie? You're just sitting there, popcorn in hand, enjoying the story unfold when suddenly - bam! - a main character bites the dust in a totally unexpected way. Redditors recently shared some of the movie deaths that caught them most off guard, and there are some doozies on the list.

We're talking major characters, A-list actors, and deaths so random you won't see them coming. Have you seen all 10 of the movies on this list? If not, consider this your spoiler alert.

11 Steven Segal in Executive Decision

Redditor sundialgrowers1 never imagined Steven Segal's early exit in Executive Decision. As leader of an elite team trying to thwart terrorists on a hijacked plane, Segal’s character confidently boards the aircraft mid-flight, ready to save the day. But within minutes, he’s sucked out of a hole in the plane at 30,000 feet.

Talk about the ultimate plot twist. Segal was at the height of his career, known for taking down bad guys with his bare hands. No one saw his sudden departure coming. His unceremonious exit left audiences stunned. His character’s inglorious death seemed an unworthy end for such an iconic action hero.

10 Wash in Serenity

In the 2005 sci-fi film Serenity, Alan Tudyk’s character Wash meets an untimely end that no one saw coming. As the pilot of the spaceship Serenity, Wash was a fan favorite, bringing humor and heart to the crew. During a dangerous landing in the midst of an epic space battle, Wash pulls off an incredible maneuver that saves the ship. You breathe a sigh of relief, thinking he’s in the clear. But in a cruel twist of fate, he's suddenly impaled by a Reaver harpoon.

His death is a shock because he had survived so much up until that point. You expect the quirky pilot to make it out unscathed, as he always does with his quick-witted charm and skill. The cast themselves didn’t know it was coming, so their reactions in that scene are real. It’s a sobering reminder that in the end, no one is safe.

9 Bryan Cranston in Godzilla

When Bryan Cranston’s character, Joe Brody seemingly perished early on in Godzilla (2014), Redditor AdamR91 was stunned. As the movie’s most recognizable star at the time, fans expected Cranston to play a central role. Joe Brody, who is obsessively trying to uncover the truth behind a mysterious disaster at a Japanese power plant 15 years prior. Just as Brody and his son Ford start to unravel the sinister secrets behind the accident, the building they’re in collapses - and Brody is crushed under the rubble.

Cranston’s memorable performance in the limited screen time he’s given makes his character’s death even more poignant. When the most recognizable star meets an untimely demise, it’s certainly unexpected. Brody’s loss left audiences stunned in the theater, demonstrating why his death in Godzilla reigns supreme among unexpected movie deaths.

8 Llewelyn Moss in No Country For Old Men

No Country For Old Men is full of twists, but Llewelyn Moss’ death is one of the most shocking. After finding $2 million in cash among dead bodies in the desert, Llewelyn goes on the run from the terrifying Anton Chigurh. You think Llewelyn will eventually outsmart Chigurh, escape with the money and live happily ever after.

As Redditor BobThehuman3 exclaims, "We all expected an intense showdown and then, and then…" Llewelyn is abruptly killed off-screen after returning home to rescue his wife. You expect him to emerge victorious from his showdown with the merciless Chigurh. However, the Coen Brothers pull the rug out from under you, showing that evil can prevail and the good guy doesn’t always win in the end.

7 Drew Barrymore in Scream

Drew Barrymore’s death in the opening scene of Scream was a total shocker to Redditor BillMunnyOutofMizzou. As Casey, her brutal stabbing set the tone for the scary slasher film and subverted expectations about the “final girl” trope. Just as you expect Casey to narrowly escape and emerge as the hero, she is graphically murdered. Her early demise showed no one was safe from Ghostface’s wrath.

Barrymore’s role essentially amounted to an extended cameo, but it left a lasting impression. The subversion of expectations and tropes established by her death defined Scream as a clever, self-aware take on slasher films. Casey’s fate also allowed lesser-known actors like Neve Campbell and David Arquette to shine in lead roles.

6 Sam Jackson in Deep Blue Sea

Sam Jackson, a frequent survivor and badass in so many action films, meets his demise early on in Deep Blue Sea. His character, Russell Franklin, is giving an inspirational speech to a group of scientists when he is abruptly eaten by a super-intelligent shark. Talk about raining on someone’s parade!

Jackson’s untimely death in the film was completely unexpected by audiences. His character seemed poised to lead the group to safety, so when the shark burst through the window and gobbled him up, it was a genuine shock, especially to Redditor PaddingtonTheChad.

5 Brad Pitt in Deadpool 2

When Brad Pitt’s character showed up in Deadpool 2, no one expected him to meet such an untimely end defintely not Redditor jrj82686. His cameo was heavily promoted in the marketing for the movie, so you figured he’d at least make it out of his first scene alive. Unfortunately for Pitt, his role as the “Vanisher” was ironically short-lived.

Just moments after he appears on screen and utters a few smug lines about his invisibility powers, he walks straight into a live power line and gets fried to a crisp. It was a hilariously unexpected twist that subverted all the hype around Pitt’s casting. Rather than a flashy action sequence or witty banter with Deadpool, he just gets unceremoniously zapped out of existence for comedic effect.

4 Julianne Moore in Children of Men

As pointed out by Redditor Mike0cherts, in the dystopian film Children of Men, Julianne Moore plays Julian Taylor, a former activist turned leader of an underground human rights organization called the Fishes. About halfway through the film, Julianne Moore’s character is unexpectedly shot and killed during an ambush.

Moore’s sudden demise serves to highlight the violence and lawlessness of the world in Children of Men. No one is safe, no matter how important they seem. Her death also forces Owen’s character to step up as the reluctant hero, protecting the future of humanity that Julianne Moore’s character had fought so hard for.

3 Leo DiCaprio in The Departed

In The Departed, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Billy Costigan, an undercover cop infiltrating the Irish mob in Boston. Throughout the film, you follow Billy as he tries to take down crime boss Frank Costello from the inside. Just when it looks like Billy and his team are closing in, Costello discovers Billy’s true identity.

In one of the most unexpected scenes, Costello confronts Billy in an elevator and shoots him in the head at point-blank range. Audiences like Redditor DarkCinnamon had become so invested in Billy’s story that his sudden death was a huge shock. DiCaprio’s performance made you really root for Billy to come out on top, so to see him meet such a grim end was heartbreaking and jarring.

2 Charlie in Hereditary

According to Redditor DarkCinnamon, in the unsettling horror film Hereditary, Charlie’s death is completely unexpected and jarring. As the reclusive daughter of Annie, a miniaturist, Charlie is a peculiar and mysterious character from the start. While riding in the car with her brother Peter, Charlie suffers an allergic reaction and sticks her head out the window for air. Tragically, her head is severed when Peter accidentally hits a utility pole.

Charlie’s disturbing demise is a shock because up until this point, the film has been building a creepy yet subdued atmosphere. Her grisly end signals a tonal shift into darker, more frightening territory. Annie’s pained reaction upon finding her daughter’s body is utterly heart-wrenching.

