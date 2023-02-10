In the endless sea of post-apocalyptic sci-fi movies, some premises start to get old, and fast. There is an abundance of zombie movies, movies about natural disasters of cataclysmic proportions, and movies about robot uprisings. Some of these premises are tired and feel overused at times.

Luckily, there are plenty of post-apocalyptic films that offer a different take on things. Whether it's due to human pollution, a second Ice Age, or reawakened evils from centuries ago, these films offer something fresh away from more common apocalypse scenarios.

1 'Children of Men' (2006)

Children of Men is a film by Alfonso Cuáron in which human society begins to die a long, slow death. This is due to the population becoming infertile and unable to produce children.

It's been 18 years since this mysterious phenomenon began happening, and many parts of the world have lost their sense of order. Much of the planet has fallen into economic depression, or been devastated by war. Those that survive flock to the few remaining countries, causing an influx of overpopulation. The government then takes it upon themselves to become an authoritative police state. Aside from being entertaining, the movie also shows a bleak depiction of how a real apocalypse might work. It may not be all at once, but rather a slow decline into chaos, and eventual extinction.

2 'WALL-E' (2008)

WALL-E may be a Disney movie, but there's a pretty powerful warning in it. It shows what could happen centuries from now if humanity doesn't do something about the vast amounts of garbage we produce. The planet is shown as one massive garbage dump inhabited only by a few robots left behind.

Meanwhile, humans have sought refuge in space, where they have been living comfortably for centuries. Perhaps a little too comfortably. Everyone is equipped with high-tech floating chairs that performs most menial tasks automatically.This leads to the human population never needing to leave their chairs and becoming unhealthy as a result.

3 'Mad Max' Series (1979-2015)

The Mad Max movies take place in Australia, which, like the rest of the planet, has been reverted to a giant desert after the world's water supply has been completely dried up.

Humans have survived, but the world has become a desolate wasteland. Different groups of survivors find themselves warring with each other for what little remains of the world's fresh water supply. They fight by building makeshift armoured cars out of scraps, and deck them out with all sorts of weaponry. It's pretty awesome to see on screen. Like racing movies, only with more death and explosions.

4 'Oblivion' (2013)

Oblivion stars Tom Cruise as Jack, a scavenger who is one of the last people left on Earth. His job is to repair the drones that roam the wastes that seek supplies and hunt down the alien life forms responsible for the Earth's destruction.

The removal of all life on Earth is due to a catastrophic war between humans and the alien invaders. Humans now dwell on a large space station, however they still have several facilities down on Earth to farm water and resources. All of which are automated and protected by drones. However, as Jack soon learns, things are much more complicated than they appear, both for him, and for the audience. It's best to give this one a couple rewatches to fully understand what's going on.

5 'Waterworld' (1995)

Waterworld is the main movie cinephiles think of when they imagine movies with good plots, but terrible executions. In this film, the planet Earth has been flooded, so that the entirety of the land rests underneath a massive ocean. In response, humanity seeks shelter on floating settlements.

Survivors are forced to dive beneath the surface to scavenge for the supplies necessary for survival, which is a dangerous task to say the least. It's a shame the movie didn't turn out too well due to its demanding budget. The plot had some serious potential.

6 'Snowpiercer' (2013)

Snowpiercer shows what happens when the world is thrust into a second Ice Age--one that humans are actually around for. The catch is that this new Ice Age isn't natural, and is instead a byproduct of an attempt by humans to reverse global warming.

The film occurs 17 years after the calamity, and is forced to take refuge about a train which constantly circumnavigates the globe. Starring Chris Evans, the film is directed by Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, and received critical acclaim. There's also a recent TV series, so it's worth checking out.

7 'Escape from New York' (1981)

This cult film takes place in 1988, after the Cold War suddenly breaks into proper armed conflict. The world's superpowers fight against each other in a state of total war. As a result of the war's aftereffects, much of New York City has seen a 400 percent increase in crime. In response, the US government converts Manhattan into a giant maximum-security prison.

Bridges are equipped with landmines, and helicopters patrol the river, making sure no one can escape. In 1997, inmates of the Manhattan mega-prison decide to revolt against the oppressive government, and fight for their freedom. Despite the movie having good reviews, it's still a bit underrated, so if you're a fan of dystopian cinema and haven't seen it yet, you might want to check this one out.

8 'Reign of Fire' (2002)

Reign of Fire is a movie that blends sci-fi and fantasy in a way like no other. During construction of the London Underground, workers accidentally burrow into a dragon's den. The last remaining dragon then wakes up and escapes, incinerating everything around it.

Sadly, the movie was a little mediocre, but it certainly had its redeeming qualities. It's pretty cool seeing how a dragon attack would fare in a modern setting.

9 'Blindness' (2008)

This movie may not have been the greatest, but there's no denying that it does have a unique premise. Based on a 1995 novel by Portuguese author José Saramango, the movie shows what would happen if all of humanity suffered from a sudden epidemic of blindness.

Even though it's not the best movie out there, it's still one worth checking out if you're getting bored with zombie movies. This film isn't awful, but it's not exactly good either.

10 'Vanishing on 7th Street' (2010)

Imagine if one day you woke up and everyone was gone. No goodbye notes, no explanation, nothing. Just gone. That's the premise of this film. Except it starts to get deeper than that.

The characters soon begin to realize that there is something lurking in the shadows, and that people disappear if they are unable to stay in the light. Though the movie has an interesting dynamic and premise, it felt a little incomplete, and falls into the "average" category.

