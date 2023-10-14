Protagonists frequently take on the role of the hero in the world of storytelling – the figure that viewers identify with and want to see succeed. However, there are instances where the protagonists themselves can be unlikable to viewers, despite their central position in the narrative.

The complexity of human nature is at the heart of these unlikable protagonists. They may display flaws, make morally questionable decisions, or possess personality traits that irk audiences. Thus, there is a discussion on this topic on Reddit that fans are eager to chime in.

10 Henry Higgins - ‘My Fair Lady’ (1964)

Though Henry (Rex Harrison) in My Fair Lady is a charismatic linguistics professor, he can sometimes come across as unlikable at times. Old-Gate4237 stated, "Henry Higgins, I have never seen someone less deserving of being anyone's "love interest" if you could even call him that. The way he treats Eliza throughout the whole movie is absolutely disgusting and dehumanizing."RELATED: The Best Films Under Netflix's Classic Section

For example, his arrogance and condescending demeanor towards Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn), whom he takes under his wing to transform into a refined lady, can be off-putting. Moreover, throughout the story, Higgins often treats Eliza as an experiment rather than as a person with feelings, which can make him appear unsympathetic and detached.

9 Harry Potter - ‘Harry Potter’ franchise (2001 - 2011)

Despite being a beloved wizarding hero, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) is sometimes a hero of imperfection. In the midst of his battles against dark forces and Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) himself, Harry exhibits instances of stubbornness and impulsiveness that can make him an occasionally unlikable character in the Harry Potter films. The user elephantasmos writes “My personal opinion is Harry Potter. Love the story and the universe, but he as a character leaves a lot to be desired.”

Although understandable in the face of difficulty, people around him occasionally become frustrated by his fiery temper and propensity for disobeying authority. Yet, these flaws are what makes Harry Potter a relatable and multi-dimensional character (and still among the best characters in the Harry Potter movies).

8 Sheldon Cooper - ‘The Big Bang Theory’ (2007 - 2019)

A quite popular opinion stated by a deleted Reddit account is that "Sheldon Cooper" (Jim Parson) from The Big Bang Theory is on the list. While his brilliance shines through, there are moments when Sheldon's idiosyncrasies make him an unlikable character. His complete disregard for social norms, insensitivity to others' feelings, and inability to empathize often create uncomfortable situations within his friend group.

However, it's precisely these traits that make Sheldon such a fascinating character. The conflict between his academic prowess and social awkwardness is what gives him his complexity. However, viewers follow Sheldon's steady development and vulnerable moments as the story progresses, which humanizes him and inspires empathy.

7 Nick Birch - ‘Big Mouth’ (2017 - 2024)

In the animated comedy Big Mouth, Nick Birch (Nick Kroll) is the protagonist who navigates the turbulent waters of adolescence with all the awkwardness and mayhem that it implies. While Nick's coming-of-age journey is filled with humorous and relatable moments, there are lots of moments when he can be an unlikable character.RELATED: The Best Friendships in the ‘Big Mouth’ Universe (That Aren’t Nick & Andrew)

His impulsiveness and inability to make wise decisions often lead him into ridiculous and sometimes offensive situations, making him hard to root for at times. Moreover, his fixation on his crush, often to the detriment of his friendships, showcases his flawed and self-centered nature. A deleted Redditor said, “Nick Birch from Big Mouth. He started off ok, but over the past 5 seasons he's just become such a whiny little b**** who treats his friends like s***.”

6 Piper Chapman - ‘Orange is the New Black’ (2013 - 2019)

Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) is the protagonist in the hit series Orange is the New Black who undergoes a transformative journey as she navigates the complexities of life behind bars. Piper possesses compelling qualities, showcasing moments of vulnerability and personal growth; however, there are occasions when her behavior may come across as unlikable in the beloved Netflix original series.

Piper’s initial naivety and privilege often make her come across as entitled and disconnected from the harsh realities of prison life. Her actions, such as inadvertently causing problems for her fellow inmates, can also evoke frustration among viewers. “Piper Chapman. (I know she is based on the real Piper but the show Piper is fictionalized.)” stated by carmelacorleone.

5 Carrie Bradshaw - ‘Sex and the City’ (1998 - 2004)

Carries Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is the lead character in Sex and the City who has left an indelible mark on pop culture with her fashionable escapades and musings on love and relationships. However, despite her charming traits, there are occasions when Carrie may be perceived as a less likable character.

Carrie’s chronic indecisiveness, particularly in her romantic life, often leads to self-inflicted drama and emotional turmoil. In addition, her tendency to prioritize her own needs and desires over those of her friends can come across as selfish, causing frustration among viewers. As stated without any hesitation by ReadingCaterpillar, “I love Sex and the City but Carrie is such a s**t person. It’s baffling.”

4 Elizabeth Keen - ‘The Blacklist’ (2013 - 2023)

In The Blacklist, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) is the central character who embarks on a tumultuous journey alongside the enigmatic criminal Raymond Reddington (James Spader). Although Liz possesses commendable qualities, there are occasions when she can come across as a less appealing character in fans’ eyes.RELATED: The Best 'The Blacklist' Episodes, According to IMDb

Elizabeth’s tendency to make impulsive and questionable decisions, often driven by a thirst for answers and justice, can sometimes create tension and frustration among viewers. Additionally, her wavering loyalty and trust in Reddington, a man with a shadowy past, can make her appear inconsistent and unpredictable. As stated by Redditor Fortnightly21, “It’s like she goes through this perpetual cycle every season where she’s suddenly back to where she can’t handle not knowing everything, despite being put in the crosshairs of dangerous and unseen enemies.”

3 Bella Swan - ‘Twilight’ Franchise (2008 - 2012)

In a thread about annoying protagonists, BasicsofInsanity named “Bella Swan from Twilight,” while CBVH stated, "she is so irritating." Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), the protagonist of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight saga, has held readers and viewers spellbound with her immersive journey into the realms of vampires and werewolves. However, there are a few moments that make her an unlikable character, according to fans of the franchise.

For example, Bella’s obsession with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a vampire, to the point of risking her life and well-being for their relationship, can be seen as a lack of self-preservation and independence. This intense infatuation can make her appear overly dependent on her romantic partner, which some readers and viewers find frustrating.

2 Mark Zuckerberg - ‘The Social Network’ (2010)

In David Fincher’s The Social Network, Mark Zuckerberg, portrayed by Jesse Eisenberg, is depicted as a brilliant but occasionally unlikable character. Thus, it’s a success when viewers cannot stand him and find him irritating, as stated by anonmymouse, “Mark Zuckerberg in real life too tbh…”

One of Fincher's best villains ever, Mark’s relentless pursuit of success in the creation of Facebook often leads him to make morally questionable decisions. Moreover, his betrayal of close friends and associates, particularly Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield), showcases a ruthless side that can alienate viewers. Zuckerberg's ambition sometimes comes across as callous, and his drive to achieve his vision at any cost can paint him in a less favorable light.

1 Caillou - ‘Caillou’ (1997 - 2018)

As stated by Snoo79382, "Caillou, or should I even call him a protagonist," Caillou is the titular character of the animated children's series, who is known for his adventures and life lessons as he explores the world around him.

However, some viewers and parents find Caillou to be occasionally unlikable due to his behavior. He often throws temper tantrums, whines, and displays impatience when things don't go his way. This can be frustrating for those watching, as it may not set the best example for young viewers in terms of handling difficult situations and emotions.

