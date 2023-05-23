The remake has long been one of the most contentious forms of filmmaking. On one end, the idea's proponents note that it's entirely possible for a remake to rise above its original source. Talented directors can take concepts or source material that was initially handled poorly and breathe new life into it, finding exceptional new angles that truly justify the finished film's existence and make it clear why the intellectual property was brought back to life.

On the other hand, however, many remakes feel like unnecessary cash grabs. Sometimes, they try to do something interesting, but it ends up being something nobody wanted; other times, they're simply a worse regurgitation of an iconic classic, making audiences wish they were watching the original instead. Regardless of why they failed, many of these remakes can be described simply as films nobody asked for.

10 'Martyrs' (2015)

Image via Lionsgate

In this remake of the 2008 French cult classic, a woman and her friend seek vengeance on the people who victimized them, which leads them to fall in with a pain-obsessed cult seeking a higher truth through mutilation.

The original Martyrsis one of the most disturbing films of all time and contains images sure to be seared into any viewer's brain for years. The 2015 Blumhouse remake, while nearly shot-for-shot in some parts, misses the point of what made the original truly great in nearly every way and fails to achieve anywhere near the same effect. Nobody particularly wanted a version of Martyrs safe for a general audiences, yet that is what Blumhouse made.

9 'Planet of the Apes' (2001)

Image via Disney

In this Tim Burton-directed remake of the 1968 classic, Mark Wahlberg plays an astronaut catapulted through time to a future populated by talking apes. In a departure from the original, he finds that they did not, in fact, blow it up (damn them all to hell)!

Burton's film is a reasonably competent action film, but "reasonably competent" isn't enough to cut it in this instance. Any remake of Planet of the Apes must contend with the fact that the original film's premise looks very, very silly in a modern context; the modern Matt Reeves films do so admirably by simply dodging it entirely and choosing to tell an origin story. Burton's remake fails to do so and trips over itself.

8 'Ghost in the Shell' (2017)

Image via Paramount Pictures

In this remake of the 1995 anime classic, Major Motoko Kusanagi (Scarlett Johansson), an operative for the elite Section 9 police force, must come to terms with her own humanity upon discovering a conspiracy at a robotics corporation.

RELATED: 12 Best Cyberpunk Anime Movies & Shows for Beginners, Ranked

The film is a bland, uninspired take on lively, inspired source material, and therein lies the core problem. The original GitS is philosophical, slow-paced, and often talky; the 2017 film is a hyperactive, shallow action film. Casting Scarlett Johansson, of all people, as a Japanese woman is only icing on the cake. Nobody wanted this take on Masamune Shirow's fictional universe.

7 'Hellboy' (2019)

Image via Lionsgate

In this 2019 reboot, David Harbour (Stranger Things) plays the big red galoot, who is tasked with defeating sorceress Nimue the Blood Queen.

People wanted more Hellboy, but they very specifically wanted it with Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman involved. A dollar-store bootleg version, directed by Dog Soldiers'Neil Marshall and starring Hopper from Stranger Things instead, was... decidedly not going to scratch the itch. The remake promised and delivered more gore but did so in ignorance that nobody wanted more gore or for this movie to exist.

6 'Godzilla' (1998)

Image via Sony Pictures

In this Roland Emmerich-directed adaptation of the classic Toho kaiju film series, New York City is menaced by Godzilla, and Matthew Broderick must race to save the city. The film was widely taken as an insult by Godzilla fans, receiving poor reviews and reception.

RELATED: Every Godzilla Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

It can be argued that there was, in fact, some hunger for an American Godzilla film. The Legendary MonsterVerse films certainly do well for themselves. However, at its core, 1998's Godzilla is not a Godzilla film. Its monster barely resembles the Big G, and its style and structure bear little resemblance to his outings, either; it's perhaps enjoyable as its own thing, but it's not Godzilla. Some people may have wanted an American Godzilla, but none wanted it to look like this.

5 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

In this Neil LaBute-directed remake of the classic 1973 folk horror film. Discarding the atmosphere at subtlety of the original, the remake instead features Nicolas Cage being menaced by women, bees, and the women who worship the bees.

The original 1973 The Wicker Manis one of the most unsettling films ever, with an atmosphere one could choke on and a truly horrific ending. The 2006 The Wicker Man contains Nicolas Cage in a bear suit spin-kicking an elderly woman in the face and being tortured with a bee helmet. Really, no more needs to be said here.

4 'Psycho' (1998)

In Gus Van Sant's shot-for-shot remake of the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock classic, Vince Vaughn plays Norman Bates, proprietor of the Bates Motel and serial murderer. The film landed with a complete thud, being panned for simply being the original film but worse.

While Van Sant's undeniable talent and stature in cinema have caused Psycho to see a re-evaluation over the years, the film is, even in the best-case scenario, an oddball. It does almost nothing new, instead choosing to follow the original film, beat for beat, merely amping up the violence and sexuality slightly. It may be an interesting art piece, but it is also fundamentally a remake that nobody wanted or needed.

3 'RoboCop (2014)

Image via Sony Pictures

In this José Padilha-directed remake of the Paul Verhoeven classic, police officer Alex Murphy finds himself killed in the line of duty and rebuilt into a cybernetic enforcer for OmniCorp. While some aspects of the film were praised, the film was released to mixed-to-negative reception and failed to make a dent at the box office.

RELATED: Every Attempt to Bring 'RoboCop' to TV

The problem here is relatively obvious: RoboCop is a perfect movie in its original 1987 form. The idea of recreating it is fundamentally folly, and any attempt to do so is more or less doomed from the start. While Padilha is undeniably a talented director (the Elite Squad films make that very clear), audiences said they wouldn't buy this one for a dollar.

2 'Total Recall' (2012)

Image via Sony Pictures

In this Kurt Wimmer-directed remake of the classic action film, factory worker Douglas Quaid (Colin Farrell) visits the Rekall corporation, which claims to offer "vacations" through implanted false memories. Quaid chooses a secret agent vacation and rapidly finds out that he is, in fact, a secret agent, given false memories of his own ordinary life.

It may simply be that remaking Paul Verhoeven's films is a bad idea. The 2012 remake of Total Recall is a limp, bloodless, lifeless affair; Verhoeven's sharp satire and hyper-violent action is replaced with Wimmer's dull iPhone-esque stylization and flat direction, and it's a horrendous trade. Wimmer is clearly capable of better than this (Equilibrium is still a classic of 00s action cinema), which makes it even more insulting to the eye and ear.

1 'Kite' (2014)

Image via Lionsgate

In this remake of the 1998 anime film, India Eisley plays Sawa, a young girl trained to kill by corrupt police officer Karl Aker (Samuel L. Jackson) in order to avenge her parents. Upon meeting another hitman, she realizes that all is not what it seems with Aker.

Kite is something of an odd one. The source material alone puts this film in an immediately awkward position, regardless of the film's quality: there's no dancing around it, the original anime is purely pornographic, and a rather unpleasant and problematic example of such, to boot. It's frankly bizarre that Kite was even picked for remaking, and the film itself does very little to justify the odd pull. It is essentially a generic direct-to-video action film.

KEEP READING: 'Time Bandits' Remake Series: Cast, Creators, and Everything We Know So Far