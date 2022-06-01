When it comes to Marvel, you never know what you're going to get!

Each of Marvel's movies captivates audiences around the globe, making it the powerhouse of superhero stories. Half of the reason Marvel Studios' movies are so successful is because of their complex characters. These characters drive the story and are as crucial to the movie as the plot.

Fans' favorite characters range across the cinematic universe. But there are a few that always steal the show. Even the most experienced fans can never truly predict what these heroes and anti-heroes will end up doing. These unpredictable characters of the MCU are half the reason fans keep coming back for more.

Loki: The Trickster God Who Stole Our Hearts

You can't be a Marvel fan if you're not a Loki (Tom Hiddleston) fan. The second son of Odin first graced the MCU with his glorious presence way back in 2011. His journey between anti-hero, villain, and hero (with a couple of false deaths along the way) has spanned a decade in the MCU, and his story is far from over. The mischievous god's arc will continue in the upcoming second season of Loki.

You never know if Loki will be the one to destroy the world or save the day. When faced with a new threat, will Loki become the hero, or will he turn back to villainy? Is this latest death just another illusion, or will this be the one that really sticks? Loki epitomizes the word "unpredictable." This trait has made him a beloved character that fans are always ecstatic to see return.

Moon Knight: Three Heroes, One Body

Marvel's most recent Disney + series introduces fans to the mercenary Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac). Fans also meet lovable gift-shopist Steven Grant and the mysterious and murderous Jake Lockley. The twist is that all three characters share a body. Mythological threats always make for a good story, but the superhero with three personalities is what captures the attention of audiences in this show and keeps them guessing until the very end.

When it comes to Moon Knight, it is anyone's guess as to who will be in control. Will Steven pop in, trying to resolve the situation calmly? Will Marc take over and try to punch his way out of a dangerous encounter, or will Jake show up and kill anyone who stands in his way? With three personalities, you never know who will be at the helm. But no matter who wears the suit, fans can always be sure that Moon Knight will be there to stop it when a threat arises.

Rocket: The Deadliest Raccoon In The Galaxy

Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) has been a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy since it came into being in 2014. During their harrowing trips across the cosmos, the talking raccoon found a family with the galaxy's biggest misfits. After his many adventures with the Guardians and their success in saving the universe, no one can deny that Rocket is a hero.

A hero though he may be, Rocket has never been one to live up to the dull, spotless reputation that comes with the title. He is perfectly happy stealing prosthetic limbs he doesn't need and building dangerous weapons just for the fun of it. His unpredictable hobbies (and snide remarks) make any adventure with Rocket an unforgettable experience.

Wong: The New Sorcerer Supreme

When Doctor Strange became a victim of Thanos' snap and disappeared, Wong (Benedict Wong) took on the title of Sorcerer Supreme. As such, he has been responsible for solving many of the magical problems across the world. With immense power and a golden reputation, Wong is about as heroic as they come. He can always be counted on to do what is right and save the day.

What makes Wong unpredictable is that you never know where he will be. From a match in an underground fight ring to a battle against the Scarlet Witch in a frozen wasteland, Wong has been anywhere and everywhere in the MCU. The latest Sorcerer Supreme has made appearances in half the movies since the end of the Infinity Saga, and more screen time for the character is promised to come. A rapidly growing fan favorite, fans can't wait to see where Wong will spontaneously appear next.

Nebula: The Second Daughter Of Thanos

Nebula (Karen Gillan) has one of the most underrated character arcs in the MCU. Her abusive childhood turned her into a vicious warrior. She spent many years traveling through the cosmos, her only goal being to please her genocidal father. Nebula's perspective shifts after a few violent interactions with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the decimation of half the universe. She breaks free from her father's toxic influence and learns to accept herself.

Though she harbors a clear desire for recognition and acceptance, audiences never know what path Nebula will take as she seeks approval. Her obedience to Thanos left her to wreak havoc in a series of conquests across the galaxy. Yet she has also fought alongside Gamora to protect the lives of innocents. With her sister gone, no one can know what Nebula plans to do next. But with the promise of the character having a more significant role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans are eager for Nebula's return.

Valkyrie: Ruler Of New Asgard

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie is the last surviving member of the mythical warriors of Asgard. Her first MCU appearance showed her as a bounty hunter on a distant planet. She confronts her traumatic past and helps protect the remaining Asgardian citizens. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor denounces the throne and gives his crown to Valkyrie. She will return in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie, where fans will finally see the impact she's made as ruler.

Valkyrie is a hero who is happy to break away from the typical stereotypes. She has a history of drowning her sorrows in drinks and working only to benefit herself. She also has a love for battle, legendary skills, and a dash of arrogance. Valkyrie and her unpredictable streak will make an appearance in the upcoming movie, and fans look forward to seeing her characteristic flare show up alongside the mythical heroine.

Wanda: The Hero Turned Villain

Wanda begins her MCU storyline as a villain who switches sides to join the heroes. However, Elizabeth Olsen's character is not awarded the happily ever after she has seen her allies receive. After the death of her brother, her lover, and now her children, Wanda's constant battle against grief ends in defeat. In her latest MCU appearance, Olsen's character embraces the darkness, and audiences lose Wanda Maximoff to the powerful Scarlet Witch.

In the past, Wanda has chosen both good and evil, sometimes defeating her demons and other times succumbing to them. The Scarlet Witch's powers grow stronger every time viewers see her, and you never know what she will use her magic for or who she will use it on. Always surprising audiences, Wanda's immense power, and painful past continue to shape her story, resulting in a character that is as unpredictable as they come.

Stan Lee: Master of Cameos

There would be no MCU if there hadn't been a Stan Lee. The late comic book writer has a cameo in every Marvel project until 2019, MCU or otherwise. His cameos are one of the fans' favorite things to see, and in every movie, audiences are on the lookout for the legendary creator's moment in the spotlight.

What makes Stan Lee unpredictable is not the possibility of his cameo but rather what kind of cameo he will make. Will he show up as an unconcerned citizen riding the bus, or will he come on screen as a gambler swindling money? Will he be delivering packages to heroes, or will he be telling wild stories on a strange planet in the heart of space? Whenever he comes on screen, fans delight in seeing Stan Lee in the appearances that make him as unpredictable as any of his beloved characters.

