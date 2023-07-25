Character deaths can be emotionally charged and have a profound impact on viewers. These deaths can trigger a range of strong emotions, including great sadness, disbelief, and even fury, since fans have grown emotionally immersed in the characters' journeys.

Character deaths can be crucial turning points that affect the narrative trajectory and occasionally how fans view the program going forward, whether they are made in the service of a higher cause, succumb to unforeseen circumstances, or fall victim to the complexities of the storyline. Thus, popular discussions on Reddit about which character's death affected fans the most were sparked by these ideas among fans.

The following article contains spoilers for each episode discussed.

10 Rita Bennett — ‘Dexter’ (2006-2013)

Redditor nysari named Rita Bennett (Julie Benz), the wife of Dexter’s protagonist, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who works as a blood-spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department by day and a serial killer by night. Rita appears as a wise and loving woman who is originally unaware of Dexter's double life. Throughout the series, she provides emotional support and helps Dexter maintain a facade of normalcy.

Rita's death, which occurs unexpectedly in the Season 4 finale, deeply upset fans since she is one of the few individuals who presented a sense of morality and stability in Dexter's life. She is found dead in the bathtub and appears to be a victim of the Trinity killer (John Lithgow), a serial killer they were hunting. Her death also marks a turning point in Dexter’s character development, and leaves fans devastated.

9 Lance Sweets — ‘Bones’ (2005-2017)

Redditor paternalpadfoot named Lance Sweets (John Francis Daley), an FBI psychologist in the show Bones, who joins the Jeffersonian Institute team to provide insights into the behavioral aspects of the cases they investigate. He becomes a key team member and establishes strong bonds with many of the important characters, especially Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz).

Lance Sweets' death, which occurs in the 10th season, left fans devastated due to his kindness and his importance to the team. He is killed in the line of duty during an investigation, sacrificing himself to protect a pregnant member of the team. The sudden and unexpected loss of such a beloved character left fans shocked and grieving.

8 Joyce Summers — ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (1997-2003)

Redditor sadthegirl named Joyce Summers (Kristine Sutherland), who is the mother of the show's protagonist, Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She is portrayed as a loving mother who supports and cares for Buffy and her friends. Joyce also often serves as a grounding presence in Buffy's life amidst the supernatural challenges she faces.

Joyce’s death in the fifth season shattered the illusion that Buffy could have a semblance of a regular life while battling monsters and demons. However, despite being surrounded by magic, she dies suddenly due to a brain aneurysm, with no supernatural element involved. This stark contrast to the supernatural threats faced by the characters made Joyce’s death feel more realistic and emotionally resonant.

7 Wallace — ‘The Wire’ (2002-2008)

A now-deleted user chose Wallace (Michael B. Jordan), a young resident of the Baltimore projects involved in the drug trade, and becomes a key figure in The Wire's narrative. Wallace is initially depicted as a small-time drug dealer who works for the Barksdale gang. However, he becomes increasingly conflicted with his involvement in the criminal world and its negative consequences on his life and those around him.

Despite his involvement in criminal activities, Wallace is presented as a sympathetic and frail figure, so when his fellow drug dealer betrays him and results in his murder, it genuinely angers viewers. Wallace's death served as a reminder of the harsh reality faced by many individuals in urban areas, particularly young people influenced by a life of crime and drugs. It also highlighted the cyclical nature of poverty and the limited options available to those living in impoverished communities.

6 Seymour — ‘Futurama’ (1999-2023)

Seymour Asses, also known as Seymour the Dog or Seymour the Nibblonian, is the dog of Philip J. Fry (Billy West) who was cryogenically frozen in the year 2000 and wakes up 1,000 years later in the animated show Futurama.

Seymour's death, which occurs off-screen, devastated fans due to the emotional connection formed with the character, the depiction of unwavering loyalty, and the bittersweet conclusion to his storyline. Moreover, the depiction of Seymour's yearning and the insinuation that Fry might have revived him but chose not to infuriate viewers even more. The choice struck a chord with the audience and prompted discussions about the cost of genuine happiness and the trade-offs we make for the people we care about.

5 Ned Stark — ‘Game of Thrones’ (2011-2019)

Based on the characters in the book series, A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin, Ned Stark (Sean Bean) (named by Redditor Edm_vanhalen1981) is the honorable and noble lord of Winterfell, ruling the Stark family in the fictional world of Westeros in the HBO series, Game of Thrones. He is known for his strong moral compass, loyalty, and commitment to justice.

Ned's death not only upsets but also surprises fans since he is initially portrayed as a central character, but his untimely demise left fans in disbelief and created a sense of loss and uncertainty about the future of the show. Ned's death also served as a pivotal moment in the series, setting the tone for the story's unpredictable and often brutal nature.

4 Charlie Pace — ‘Lost’ (2004-2010)

Redditor SkaCubby named Charlie Pace (Dominic Monaghan), a character in Lost and one of the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, which crash-lands on a mysterious island. Charlie is introduced as a Drive Shaft rock group member, well known for their smash hit "You All Everybody." He is also a drug addict and a somewhat unreliable character. However, he underwent significant development throughout the series, and Charlie became one of the most beloved characters.

Charlie’s transformation from a troubled individual to a hero earned him a special place in viewers' hearts, which infuriated fans when he died in the third season as he sacrifices himself to save his fellow survivors. Charlie's final moments, marked by his written message "Not Penny's Boat" to alert his friends, added an emotional weight to his sacrifice.

3 Mr. Hooper — ‘Sesame Street’ (1969-)

Mr. Hooper (Will Lee) was picked by Redditor MadChiller013. He was a character on the long-running children's television show Sesame Street and owned Hooper's Store, one of the show's central locations. Mr. Hooper's character was warm-hearted and friendly. He was always ready to help the residents of Sesame Street. He was also a mentor and father figure to many of the show's iconic characters, such as Big Bird.

Since his character has been a staple of the show since its inception in 1969, his death in 1982 truly upsets fans who had grown attached to him and appreciated his presence as a consistent and beloved figure on Sesame Street. Moreover, rather than finding a replacement or writing the character out, the show took the opportunity to address the topic of death with its young audience. They used Mr. Hooper's death as a teaching moment to help children understand and process loss and grief.

2 Howard Hamlin — ‘Better Call Saul’ (2015-2022)

Redditor Ectohawk named Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), a successful lawyer and partner at Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill (HHM) in Better Call Saul. Howard is shown as a polished and ambitious attorney, often representing the firm's interests. Howard wrestles with his father's legacy, the founder of HHM, and struggles with reconciling his ambitions and personal connections.

Despite being initially portrayed as the show's adversary, Howard is the most sincere and compassionate character in the show, which quickly won him fans. Consequently, the fact that he was shot by Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) in the mid-season finale greatly infuriated people. Moreover, Howard died because he was brave enough to confront criminals, making him such a memorable character who deserves better.

1 Ben Sullivan — ‘Scrubs’ (2001-2010)

Redditor kempeasoup named Ben Sullivan (Brendan Fraser), who is the brother of Dr. Cox's (John C. McGinley) ex-wife, Jordan Sullivan (Christa Miller) in Scrubs. Ben is introduced as a wild and unpredictable figure who frequently serves to draw attention to the weaknesses and shortcomings of other individuals. He is known for his impulsive behavior, dark sense of humor, and nonchalant attitude toward his health.

However, Ben's character takes a tragic turn when it is revealed that he has been diagnosed with leukemia. Fans were shocked by Ben's passing because he was a beloved character who added complexity to the show by having a complicated relationship with Dr. Cox and his sister. The episode, titled “My Screwup,” takes the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions as they discover that Ben has passed away. The episode features an unexpected twist, adding to the shock and sorrow experienced by the viewers.

