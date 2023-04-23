As a film director, the most common way to kick off a career is by choosing a couple of specific genres and stick to them. However, some filmmakers have challenged themselves over time by embracing a wide range of films of different categories, often mastering every one and consequently proving themselves to be incredibly versatile.

On Reddit, users analyze which directors have the widest breadth of experience regarding different genres and styles, reflecting on what makes them stand out from filmmakers who stick to a single one. From Danny Boyle to Stanley Kubrick, these are the 10 most adaptable directors ever, according to users on the platform.

10 Danny Boyle

Best known for his work in 28 Days Later, Trainspotting, and Slumdog Millionaire among many other hits, Danny Boyle is a British critically acclaimed filmmaker recognized for his characteristic fast-paced style. What's more, Boyle's range as a storyteller is quite interesting.

RELATED: 10 Best Danny Boyle Movies, According to IMDb

"I like to think Danny Boyle is fairly versatile. He's definitely covered several different genres," EditEd2x said. The filmmaker has worked on a couple of diverse projects, including biographies like Steve Jobs, engaging dramas, and even terrifying space horror sci-fi films (Sunshine). No wonder people on Reddit find him one of the most adjustable people in the industry.

9 Ron Howard

As for Ron Howard, thought-provoking and intense films like A Beautiful Mind and docudramas like Apollo 13 are projects of his that stand out. What's so great about the filmmaker, though, is that he is so adaptable that it's almost as if he doesn't have a particular style. Nevertheless, moviegoers are able to recognize his movies instantly.

"Ron Howard would be a safe choice. He went from How the Grinch Stole Christmas straight to A Beautiful Mind," daizehnd explained. "He has directed for television too, and brings extensive experience as an actor, producer and writer."

8 Robert Altman

"Altmanesque," a word derived from the works of Robert Altman, describes the traits of a typical stylish film made by the director. While he has delved into different genres, Altman's inconfundible style is ultimately realist and naturalist. Just like the filmmakers mentioned, Altman's filmography features a wide range of projects of different genres, spanning from legendary Westerns like McCabe & Mr. Miller (which is arguably the best of its genre) and comedies like The Player, to sci-fi movies (Quintet) and dramas (3 Women).

It's not hard to see why the director's work is so appreciated. Still, users on Reddit make sure to refresh our memories. "As always, I'll remind people of the filmography of Robert Altman, the undisputed champ in re-imagining every genre," ZorroMeansFox comments, beginning to list the extensive number of projects the director partook in, from television to documentaries and film. "I find this insanely impressive," they added.

7 Robert Wise

The second Robert on this list, Robert Wise quite literally lived up to his surname. By offering audiences countless different engaging narratives that fit into diverse categories, the Academy Award film director, producer, and editor became one of the best in his field.

"The guy could fit into pretty much any genre and make it work. And his list of classic films speaks for itself," Singer211 wrote. Among many iconic watches, Wise directed the musical romance The Sound of Music, the sci-fi drama The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the horror film The Haunting.

6 Billy Wilder

When it comes to Billy Wilder, there is no denying that the filmmaker was an ateur, exerting a high level of control across all elements that make a film. Often regarded as one of the most versatile filmmakers in Hollywood's golden age, the director was possibly best known for Some Like It Hot, Sunset Boulevard, and The Apartment.

According to a user on the platform, Wilder is "a true jack of all trades", and his multifaceted filmography is obviously a very impressive one. As ExleyPearce put it, "you name the genre it’s there in his filmography, as was William Wyler (everything from The Best Years of Our Lives to Ben-Hur to The Collector)."

5 Ridley Scott

The brilliant mind behind the legendary comedy-drama Thelma and & Louise, the iconic first installment to Blade Runner, and the sci-fi horror Alien is, of course, well-known for managing to juggle between different genres to superb results. His upcoming projects are the historical drama Napoleon and an anticipated sequel to the epic Gladiator.

The atmospheric films of Ridley Scott are highly prized, and for good reason. "Sci-fi, fantasy (although it’s been a long time), period setting, military/political thriller, action, dark comedy, and any mix of the previously mentioned," a user named all the genres the filmmaker has directed, while another moviegoer immediately revealed that Scott was also the first person to come to mind.

4 Steven Spielberg

At this point, everyone has probably seen or at least heard about the movies of Steven Spielberg, which range from the Harrison Ford-led action-adventure Indiana Jones franchise (except for the upcoming entry) to intense and unforgettable war dramas like Lincoln, starring the undeniably talented Daniel Day-Lewis.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg's Best Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

"Easily Spielberg," 7_Constanza said when asked who is the most versatile filmmaker of all time. No doubt, the director of Jawsisone of the most gifted to ever grace the big screen, and part of what makes his work so memorable is its unmatched storytelling and all the suspense that surrounds it.

3 Ang Lee

Best known for the exploration of emotional charge and hidden emotions in his wide variety of films, Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee is an undeniable talent. Proof of that is how widely ranged his skills are and how many incredible movies he has consequently directed.

To prove his point, a user named all kinds of different projects that Lee has put his hands on, including the Jane Austen period drama Sense and Sensibility, superhero film Hulk, Western romance Brokeback Moutain, and disaster adventure drama Life of Pi. "And I know I’m forgetting some. He’s done everything it seems."

2 Rob Reiner

American actor and director Rob Reiner's incredible filmography also counts on several popular flicks — among them are the cozy rom-com When Harry Met Sally, musical comedy This Is Spinal Tap, and the coming-of-age drama Stand by Me, adapted from Stephen King's novel.

"Rob Reiner going from Princess Bride straight to Misery shows a heck load of diversity imo," Feldetron commented, and many people agreed. "That's one of those things where you hear it and you don't believe the person is telling the truth, that those movies have the same director," a user added.

1 Stanley Kubrick

It's not hard to see why Stanley Kubrick is often named the best director of all time, and his capacity to get his hands on different projects and exceedingly outdo himself in each one demonstrates it. The filmmaker is best known for the memorable sci-fi 2001: A Space Odyssey, the period drama Barry Lyndon (which counts on astounding production design), and the classic horror movie The Shining.

RELATED: Every Stanley Kubrick Movie, Ranked

According to a now-deleted account's comment (and to many people who seconded it), "Stanley Kubrick has made a noir film, a war film, an epic film, a comedy film, a sci-fi film, a horror film, and an erotic thriller. And they were all great." On the other hand, DirtyChito explains that "all of his movies feel like a Kubrick-style adaptation of those genres to me. It's hard to explain what I mean."

NEXT: Great Directors Who've Never Made a Sci-Fi or Fantasy Movie