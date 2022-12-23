Action movies frequently feature heroes who massacre an entire army of henchmen to save the day. While some protagonists, such as Batman and other superheroes, usually refrain from killing, often these characters are dispatching goons with guns and blades. John Wick for example regularly kills any bad guys he comes across, showing no mercy in his completely justified rampage to avenge his murdered dog.

RELATED: 'John Wick' and 7 More Action Movies Where the Bad Guys Stood No Chance

With the MCUabsolutely dominating the action genre these days, action movies have become sterile, missing the old ultra-violence from the 1980s when Schwarzenegger and Stallone would shred foes like wrapping paper. Fight scenes just hit so much harder when limbs are being broken, and gun battles elicit more reactions from viewers when the odd head explodes. According to Reddit, the below ten action films are some of the bloodiest in the genre and are a nice remedy to the Marvelization of the medium.

'Hard Boiled' (1992)

Image via Golden Princess Film Production

John Woo is seen as one of the most influential directors in the action genre, and Hard Boiled is his masterpiece. Chow Yun-fat stars as Inspector Tequila, a renegade police officer out to avenge the death of his partner. Favoring bullets over handcuffs, Tequila takes the law into his own hands as he executes those responsible.

The action in Hard Boiled rarely relents, as u/RodanMurkharr observes that "the body count goes to the hundreds." While the violence does not go too over-the-top (no dismemberment here), the sheer number of henchmen that Tequila and friends kill earns it a place on the list of films with the highest body count.

'Punisher: War Zone' (2008)

Image via Lionsgate

While Punisher: War Zone was disregarded by critics and mainstream audiences, it remains the best adaptation of the iconic Marvel character on the big screen. Frank Castle (Ray Stevenson) is an absolute machine as he massacres criminals and leaves them in literal pieces in one of the best R-rated superhero movies.

Punisher: War Zone is not the deepest superhero movie, but it makes up for that with a constant barrage of violence. One user says it "is incredibly violent, and just as entertaining" and it is hard to argue, as viewers with strong stomachs will find themselves laughing as Castle destroys parkour bandits with a rocket launcher.

Punisher: War Zone is available to stream on Peacock.

'Battle Royale' (2000)

Any movie that follows 42 schoolchildren forced to kill each other is bound to be violent, and Battle Royale lives up to the hype. While the excellent film certainly asks questions about government overreach and youth violence, it also offers plenty of memorable kills as its well-developed characters are whittled down.

Forced to compete with a randomly assigned weapon, students are killed by guns, knives, scythes, poison, exploding collars, and grenades, while the highlight for u/tech9179 was when "this dude gets his balls stabbed." If that does not sell you on this beloved Japanese cult classic, then nothing will.

Battle Royale is available to stream on Tubi.

'Tokyo Gore Police' (2008)

It should come as no surprise that a movie called Tokyo Gore Police is full of the red stuff, but the film goes even further than the name implies. Centered on Ruka (Eihi Shiina), a katana-wielding police officer, the movie follows her as she dismembers a city full of grotesque monsters while searching for her father's killer.

Venturing into body horror territory, Tokyo Gore Police is not for the faint-hearted as it throws a constant barrage of deformed monsters at the viewer, each more disgusting than the last. None last long, however, as they are swiftly sliced to pieces, creating "an ungodly amount of blood and gore" according to u/CasyD.

Tokyo Gore Police is available to stream on Tubi.

'The Raid' (2011)

One of the best martial arts movies of all time, The Raid is a modern-day martial arts masterpiece. When a squad of Indonesian police raid the hideout of an infamous crime boss, they find themselves trapped inside an apartment building. With countless goons out for their blood, the officers must fight through the onslaught as they make their way to the boss waiting at the top.

While The Raid features shootouts, it excels when its characters are forced to fight hand-to-hand, engaging in brutal encounters that will have you wincing more than once. u/PhantomKitten73 claims the film and its equally great sequel, The Raid 2, are some "of the fastest, most brutal, high octane martial arts movies you will ever see."

'The Night Comes for Us' (2018)

A perfect companion piece to The Raid, The Night Comes for Us shares its fondness for non-stop violence as Ito (Joe Taslim) fights to protect a young girl from a vicious Triad gang. As gang members swarm Ito and his allies, they use anything they can find to beat down the never-ending army of henchmen.

Limbs are broken, heads are carved in, and guts are disemboweled as The Night Comes for Us explodes into an onslaught of violence and masterfully choreographed fight scenes. u/bluecannon1 says it is "definitely one of my favorite movies" and any action fan will share in their enthusiasm for this modern classic from Indonesia.

The Night Comes for Us is available to stream on Netflix.

'RoboCop' (1987)

One of the most iconic action movies from the 1980s, RoboCop stars Peter Weller as the titular law enforcement machine. When police officer Alex Murphy is brutally murdered, he is brought back as RoboCop, a corporation funded robot designed to police the violence-ridden streets and strike fear in the hearts of criminals.

RoboCop starts graphically as Murphy is literally shot apart by his tormentors, before he turns the tables on the city's scum by blowing them away in brutal gun battles. u/Ok-Associate-1942 says the film features "amazing gore and action" while one of the most famous scenes involves RoboCop shooting a creep in the genitals.

RoboCop is available to stream on Tubi.

'Kill Bill: Volume 1' (2003)

Quentin Tarantino has always featured extreme violence in his movies, and Kill Bill: Volume 1 sees the legendary director at his goriest. Left for dead by her old crew on her wedding day, the Bride (Uma Thurman) awakens from a coma and swears revenge, utilizing her skills as a former assassin to hunt them down.

The highlight of the movie comes when the Bride reaches the clubhouse of O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu), forced to face off with the Yakuza boss's Crazy 88. As the Bride and her katana slice through each new foe, it creates one of the goriest non-horror scenes ever, causing u/psadler to claim "the Kill Bill movies are some of the bloodiest and goriest I've seen."

Kill Bill: Volume 1 is available to stream on Peacock.

'Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky' (1991)

Combining martial arts action with splatter films, Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky is set in a brutal, futuristic prison. As the prisoners are routinely tortured and killed by the warden's corrupt lieutenants, new arrival Ricky (Louis Fan) fights back the only way he knows how: by dismembering, disemboweling, and decapitating them with his fists.

Riki-Oh leaves realism at the door as its characters are capable of destroying the human body with each blow. u/DoctorDank says you "gotta love people's heads exploding from a punch" and the film is filled with these moments as it all ends with a final battle placed next to a spinning meat grinder that is just begging to be used.

'Rambo' (2008)

Image via Lionsgate

Beginning as a contemplative look at the mistreatment of war veterans, the Rambo series swiftly became a showcase for Sylvester Stallone to mow down an army of goons. The violence peaks with the fourth film, where a retired John Rambo is paid to escort well-meaning Christian missionaries through Burma.

After the missionaries are captured by the brutal Burmese army, Rambo is called back into action as he decimates the soldiers with guns, arrows, and his trusty knife. u/deleted labels it "easily the most violent mainstream Hollywood film ever produced" as people are literally turned to mush by machine gun fire.

Rambo is available to stream on Netflix.

KEEP READING: The 25 Best Action Movies of the 1980s