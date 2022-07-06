Admittedly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't exactly breaking any boundaries when it comes to showing on-screen violence. These are ultimately movies that are always suitable for teenage audiences and older - possibly even fine for younger children - and so they're hardly R-rated, bloody gore-fests... not even close, really.

That being said, given they always show conflict between good and evil, they are always violent movies, technically. There's been a lot of fighting, death, and destruction in the 14-year (and counting) saga so far. Every now and then, things do get a little more impactful or graphic on-screen, to the point where there are MCU films that go a little further than others. In the interest of those MCU films that show more violence than most, here are the nine most violent films released in the MCU so far, in no particular order.

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War threw the heroes into their deadliest and most dangerous conflict yet, against the all-powerful Thanos, who'd stop at nothing to achieve his goal of wiping out half of all life in the universe. Worst of all, he succeeds by the film's end, and the audience has to watch numerous, beloved heroes turn to dust and vanish, right before the credits roll.

While the deaths at the end aren't graphic (and are ultimately reversed), it's some of the deaths that occur earlier on that push Infinity War into less family-friendly territory than most MCU films. Vision has to die twice, Gamora gets thrown off a cliff, and most notably, Loki even gets choked by Thanos so forcefully it snaps his neck, killing him instantly... and within the first 10 minutes of the film! It sets up straight away that Infinity War is going to get more intense than the average Marvel film.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

It wasn't a shock to most people that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended up being a very violent film, by MCU standards. The Doctor Strange sequel saw the Scarlet Witch unleashed as a full-on, powerful villain, and Sam Raimi was in the director's seat, and he's no stranger to violence and horror.

Early on, a giant monster gets its eye ripped out on screen, and things get more violent from there. There's a partially decomposed, disfigured corpse of Doctor Strange that gets reanimated, too, and then there's Scarlet Witch violently murdering the Illuminati, of course, including one character getting cut in half and another having their skull caved in. It's surprisingly gory stuff, for a Marvel movie.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 maintains much of the humorous tone seen in the first Guardians movie, but has a more personal, emotional storyline for its characters, and slightly more intense violence, too. Director James Gunn started out making films in the horror genre and directing some truly violent movies, so it's not too shocking to see some light-hearted but also sometimes heavy violence here.

There's a huge bodycount here, for one thing, mainly thanks to a prison escape scene where Yondu kills dozens of people on-screen with his homing arrow. Elsewhere, Drax cutting a huge monster open from the inside is pretty messy, and Baby Groot even manages to get his hands on a severed toe in one scene, too.

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

With Avengers: Age of Ultron, things got a little darker than the first Avengers film, for sure. This time, the main threat came from something Tony Stark himself had created, and there was an increasing sense of vulnerability for the larger-than-life heroes, where they didn't feel as impervious as they used to be.

This was best exemplified by Quiksilver getting killed during the ending, being the first non-villainous superhero to die in an MCU movie. There's also Tony Stark's grisly vision/nightmare of the Avengers lying dead in a pile, and also Ulysses Klaue getting his arm cut off by Ultron. The violence might not have been as intense as Infinity War's, but it was certainly getting there.

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Taika Waititi did admittedly bring a good deal of comedy to the Thor series by directing Thor: Ragnarök. It's a colorful and sometimes very silly film, but the plot does also involve a fairly menacing villain, and the threat of Asgard as a whole being destroyed for good.

It might be the mix of vibrant colors and goofy jokes with the more intense action scenes that make Thor: Ragnarok such a memorable entry into the MCU. Beyond plenty of fighting and deaths of both monsters and humans, there's also a scene where the main villain cuts out Thor's eye, which is pretty intense stuff. It's not even until the next time he appears that he gets it back!

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Avengers: Endgame is a film about reversing the damage done by Thanos at the end of Infinity War, mainly through the use of time travel. It's not quite as dark as its predecessor, and its ending is more bittersweet than soul-crushing, but it's still considerably more violent than the average MCU movie.

Within the film's opening scenes, the Avengers butcher Thanos pretty graphically, cutting off his hand and his head (thanks to the aforementioned time travel, a younger version of the character still shows up in the film's climax). There are also the deaths of two of the original Avengers - Black Widow falls to her death, and Iron Man gets severely burnt after using the gauntlet to defeat Thanos at the movie's end, which claims his own life in the process.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

The Spider-Man films are generally some of the lightest and most comedic films in the MCU as a whole. While Spider-Man: No Way Home is still a ton of fun, like the first two Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, it does get darker and more intensely violent than those, with a higher-stakes storyline involving Peter Parker's identity being exposed and a collision of alternate universes.

Aunt May gets a heartbreaking and surprisingly violent death, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man gets stabbed in the film's climax (thankfully he's okay), and the one-on-one fight around the film's mid-point between Spider-Man and the Green Goblin is surprisingly brutal and hard-hitting. It ups the stakes for Spider-Man in all the best ways, and while it's a little more violent than most Spider-Man movies, it doesn't push things so far that it becomes too much to handle, or otherwise not fun to watch.

'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

In telling the origin story of Captain America, Captain America: The First Avenger is something of a war movie, given most of it's set in the 1940s. This leads to a lot more realistic combat than most MCU movies, including many people being shot (sometimes bloodily).

Speaking of blood: there's a scene towards the end where a bad guy gets thrown into a plane propeller, disappearing into a red mist, which is pretty shocking by MCU standards (also reminiscent of a scene in the first Indiana Jonesmovie). That death alone is enough the make the first Captain America one of the MCU's bloodiest entries.

'The Avengers' (2012)

It's hard to believe that the first Avengers movie is now over a decade old, but time has flown by since 2012, and sure, MCU movies have gotten more intense in the years since then. The first Avengers was a pretty light-hearted affair, and its larger-than-life heroes never seemed in real danger of being maimed or killed.

But it was the first time when a likable, reoccurring side character bit the bullet: Agent Coulson (who seems to have stayed dead in the film's continuity). He's stabbed in the back by Loki, and the scene itself was violent enough that the blade coming out of his chest was digitally erased from some releases of the film. That alone is enough to earn The Avengers a spot as an (early) violent MCU entry.

