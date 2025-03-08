Violence is the kind of thing that most people will (hopefully) choose to avoid in real life, but might well sometimes seek out when it comes to movies. There can be catharsis to seeing action play out on screen, especially if you're watching, well, an action movie… but the same could be said for films that belong to the crime, thriller, or horror genres, too.

Fictional people have been hurting and/or killing each other since the dawn of cinema, basically, but movies started getting more graphic and visceral in more recent decades, thanks to censorship being relaxed and people around the world becoming less easy to shock. In the interest of shouting out those movies that are genuinely shocking, here’s a ranking of some of the most violent films ever made, with selections made from a variety of genres to keep things interesting.

10 'Casino' (1995)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

There’s no shortage of violence throughout the filmography of Martin Scorsese, going back as far as the memorably grisly climax of Taxi Driver and the truly brutal boxing sequences in Raging Bull. But it’s probably Casino – which is about the mob’s influence over Las Vegas throughout the 1970s and ‘80s – that stands as his most brutal movie overall, making Goodfellas look like a Disney movie in comparison.

There’s an undeniable savagery to the scenes of physical intimidation and death here, with some of the worst offenders involving objects like hammers, vices, and baseball bats (if you know, you know). There’s nothing glamorous or even particularly cool about the lives of crime depicted in Casino, and Scorsese wants you to be well aware of that to an especially great extent whenever things turn toward (often inevitable) violence.