Back in the so-called good old days, Westerns used to be fairly clear-cut when it came to morality, and relatively mild when it came to depicting violence. There'd be good and evil, and people would get shot, but such shootings would be bloodless, and deaths were often instant. But that was how all movies were, especially in America (where most Westerns not of the Spaghetti variety were made), at least until the Hays Code restrictions were done away with, and movie violence got more visceral.

This was one reason why Westerns from the late 1960s onwards tended to be more violent, and indeed, plenty of Westerns (mostly modern ones) can get pretty bloody. Of these blood-drenched Western movies, the following are some of the most intense and graphic when it comes to violence, and are ranked below starting with the bloody, continuing with the bloodier, and ending with the bloodiest.

10 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

When you have one of the most violent and terrifying villains of all time at the center of a movie, there's a good chance things are going to get intense when it comes to violence. This is certainly the case for No Country for Old Men, where an unfeeling killer named Anton Chigurh pursues a man named Llewelyn Moss, as Moss has come to possess $2 million from the site of a drug deal gone wrong.

The Coen Brothers are no stranger to violence, but No Country for Old Men might well be the most visceral of their movies, helped by the fact that it's also probably their most tense. It's a neo-Western with a high body count and numerous unflinching scenes of murder, with No Country for Old Men being as bloody and nerve-wracking as it is ultimately absorbing.

9 'Walker' (1987)

Though Walker isn't a particularly well-known Western, it is a fascinating one that's deserving of more love and appreciation for how bold it is. It's also an exceedingly brutal and sometimes difficult film to watch, loosely retelling the real-life story of how William Walker and his mercenary forces attempted to install a new government in Nicaragua during the mid-1800s.

It intentionally avoids historical accuracy more and more as it goes along, intentionally so, because it ends up supporting the political message of the film. Walker is challenging but undeniably interesting, and it's an admirably gutsy attack on imperialism both in the 1800s and, less directly, into the 20th century, overall being unafraid to show the brutality of such practices through numerous scenes of (justified) graphic violence.

8 'Dead Man' (1995)

Jim Jarmusch is a filmmaker best known for his idiosyncratic dramedies, usually focusing on social outcasts or otherwise unusual individuals as they get wrapped up in interesting - albeit somewhat un-cinematic - stories. This makes Dead Man stand out, as it sees Jarmusch taking his sensibilities and unique style to the Western genre, in the process making something equal parts strange and interesting.

The story follows a man played by Johnny Depp who's on the run after murdering someone, only to come into contact with another man who sends him into a sort of spirit world. It's surreal and undeniably weird, but also kind of cool, and though it's not frequently gory, it does have some brief bursts of graphic violence that might not be for the faint of heart.

7 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Even before he made any actual Westerns, it was clear that Quentin Tarantino was a fan of the genre, what with Mexican stand-offs concluding films like Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, and Kill Bill Vol. 2 feeling close to a Western at times, too. But his first genuine Western came in 2012, with Django Unchained, which tells a compelling story about racial prejudice and revenge taking place during an often glorified period in U.S. history.

The result was one of the best Western movies in recent memory... and also one of the bloodiest. Tarantino had also shown himself as a director unafraid to show carnage and bloodshed on screen, with certain sequences in Django Unchained being some of his most violent to date (including a large-scale shootout with plenty of exaggerated bursts of blood).

6 'Bacurau' (2019)

Bacurau is a hard movie to summarize, and truth be told, it's only partly a Western. It feels as though it crosses into numerous genres throughout its 131-minute runtime, all the while being a rather slow-burn (on the surface) story about an unusual town where the inhabitants gather to mourn a loss, only to find a series of strange occurrences beginning.

It might be difficult to explain Bacurau's plot and the meaning behind various events, but it's pretty easy to say that the movie is incredibly violent at times. It builds toward a climax with some seriously shocking and gruesome scenes, meaning that those who want to delve into the mysteries contained within Bacurau should proceed with caution.

5 'The Proposition' (2005)

Not only is The Proposition violent, but it's also a Western that's unafraid to get heavy emotionally. It's a fairly harrowing film, all things considered, telling the story of one man who's forced to track down and kill his older brother, with the threat that if he doesn't, his younger brother will be executed.

It's notable for being a Western set in Australia, showing that the U.S. wasn't the only place where Old West attitudes ran rampant during the mid to late 1800s. It's an incredibly gritty and intense movie, and more than matches its harrowing storyline with plentiful scenes of grisly and sometimes even nauseatingly realistic scenes of bloodshed.

4 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Three years after Django Unchained, Quentin Tarantino returned to the Western genre and made The Hateful Eight. This one was even darker and more violent than his 2012 film, with its plot involving numerous shady characters confined in a cabin during a blizzard, with everyone being suspicious and anxious, and such uneasy interactions eventually exploding into violence and death.

It might well be Tarantino's nastiest and most cynical film, because the title doesn't lie; the main characters here really are hateful (and often hateable). The violence isn't as frequent as say the action scenes in something like Kill Bill Vol. 1, but The Hateful Eight goes crazy when the slow-burn narrative starts to, you know, burn, resulting in some of the most brutal scenes seen in any Tarantino movie to date.

3 'The Revenant' (2015)

While The Revenant isn't a horror movie, it is more violent than most movies in that genre get. It's both a survival movie and a revenge movie that's uncompromising when it comes to grisly violence, telling the story of one man who's betrayed and left for dead during the 1820s, and will stop at nothing to stay alive long enough to seek bloody vengeance.

The Revenant features very committed performances from Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy, with the pair selling the intensity of the violent and harrowing things their characters do. There are bear attacks, battle sequences, and brutal one-on-one fights, making this one of the most violent Western movies of all time, without a doubt.

2 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Intended to be a bloody and bittersweet farewell to the Western genre, The Wild Bunch is a movie that takes no prisoners while following a group of characters who have a similar attitude. After all, this is a movie with a bloody opening scene involving a bank robbery that features the immortal line: "If they move, kill 'em."

Yet for as violent as the opening is, it pales in comparison to the grisly carnage on offer in The Wild Bunch's iconic climactic shootout. While movies have gotten more violent since 1969, it's staggering that the violence on offer here still has an impact, and was undeniably more brutal and in-your-face than any movie of its time, with most comparable movies playing catch-up over the next few years... or arguably even decades.

1 'Bone Tomahawk' (2015)

Given Bone Tomahawk is as much a cannibal horror film as it is a Western, it makes sense for it to be perhaps the most violent Western movie of all time. It is genuinely sickening to watch in parts, having scenes that are impossible to forget, no matter how much you may want to genuinely forget them.

Yet it's not only blood and guts, because Bone Tomahawk also tells a compelling story packed with great characters, following a group of men who venture off in search of two missing townspeople. When it wants to shock, it will shock, and even those who've seen hundreds of horror movies might find certain scenes here to be too much. It's a very good film, sure, but is also undoubtedly hard to recommend to everyone out there.

