Sure, an appealing plot is one of the most important elements of filmmaking. However, there is much more to a film than an absorbing storyline. In addition to moving soundtracks, an engaging narrative, great direction, and a talented cast, visuals (including cinematography and production design) are crucial elements to keep viewers invested.

While there are more stunning movies out there than we could ever mention, some Redditors on the platform have shown their great appreciation toward these gorgeous pieces of filmmaking in particular. From Blade Runner 2049 to The Fall, these are some of the most visually alluring movies to date.

1 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Blade Runner 2049 is likely one of the most mentioned movies when it comes to astounding visuals. The film is set 30 years following the events of the first Blade Runner — which premiered in 1982 and starred Harrison Ford — and follows Ryan Gosling's K, a Blade Runner who digs up a long-buried secret.

With impressive world-building, Denis Villeneuve's hypnotizing movie has managed to steal many hearts. On the platform, BlogDog123 said, "Popular answer, but Blade Runner 2049. So many shots in that movie had me saying under my breath 'Damn.'" In a similar post with the same question, another Redditor was surprised that nobody had mentioned the film, adding that it is "one of the most beautiful movies" they've ever seen.

2 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

A David Lean classic that endures as a very beloved movie today stars the unforgettable Peter O'Toole as Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence, sent to Arabia in order to find Prince Faisal (Alec Guinness) and to persuade the Arabs into forging an alliance.

On Reddit, many cinephiles swear by Lawrence of Arabia's stunning visuals, including gr8snd, who remarked that "you won't believe the cinematography." In a different post, a Reddit user highlighted how the memorable film is "one of the most expertly designed movies and literally every single shot is thought out and absolutely breathtaking."

3 'Dune' (2021)

Adapted from the famous Frank Herbert epic sci-fi dystopian book of the same name, Dune was one of the best surprises to come out of 2021. The plot centers around Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man from a noble family who is born into a destiny bigger than himself.

In addition to an astounding soundtrack, Villeneuve's incredible film also features countless flawless scenes, including the "silent shot of the one Sarkadur looking over that abandoned silo thing, then all of them silently floating to the ground," OhStugots mentioned. "That movie blew me away. The sound was incredible too," another Redditor added.

4 'The Fountain' (2006)

Darren Aronofsky's sci-fi thriller The Fountain is a time-traveling type of film focusing on Hugh Jackman's Tomas, a man who travels through time with the intent to find immortality and consequently save Izzi (Rachel Weisz), the one woman he loves.

Although the movie is slightly confusing, there seems to be no doubt about how aesthetically pleasing it is, especially considering "how much they relied on practical effects" as ignoresubs mentioned. Many Reddit users agree. "I know not a lot of people like it, but I thought the visuals were amazing," BreakSage remarked.

5 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Not only is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse one of the best Marvel movies to date, but it also is one of the most well-crafted animated films ever. Directed by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman, the captivating movie depicts the upbringing of Miles Morales, who becomes the Spider-Man of his universe after being bitten by a radioactive spider from Alchemax.

When the category is "visually stunning movies," there is nothing but countless praise for the animated superhero feature on Reddit, and for good reason. "Into the Spider-verse has some of the best animation I've ever seen," Eastofsaga says. "Some seriously creative people behind this movie. Good story too."

6 'The Lord of the Rings' Franchise

Standing the test of time as one of the most beloved movie franchises out there, The Lord of the Rings trilogy kicks off with The Fellowship of the Ring, directed by Peter Jackson and adapted from J. R. R. Tolkin's book of the same name. The first film invites viewers on a ride through the mesmerizing middle-Earth and introduces audiences to numerous intriguing characters.

It seems that the treasured movies are just as big on a compelling narrative as they are in world-building, and cinephiles can't help but highlight that. "Just captures the world beautifully. It's not as crazy or boundary-pushing artistically as some movies mentioned in this thread, but it's a very straight forward beauty," kurapikachu64 said. "It's like watching a fantastic and magical epic come to life in another world."

7 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

The Grand Budapest Hotel is one of Wes Anderson's colorful masterpieces. Set in the 1930s, this picturesque film centers around the adventures of concierge Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes) and Zero (Tony Revolori), a junior lobby boy who becomes his friend.

"Any love for the Grand Budapest Hotel? Every scene started off as a work of art," joz699 rightly remarked. "You could literally take a screenshot at any given time and have something beautiful to set as a wallpaper." Surely, the incredible film is possibly one of the most stylish features to date, not to mention it is also extremely entertaining.

8 'Life of Pi' (2012)

This highly praised, gorgeous Ang Lee 2012 film narrates the story of a survivor of a shipwreck, depicting the young man's months in a lifeboat with a large Bengal tiger named Richard Parker. In the meantime, the two delve into an epic journey of adventure.

Life of Pi astonished many back in the day; Redditors, for one, are still quite fond of its stunning visuals. "Life of Pi is my go-to movie whenever I get a new TV or Blu-Ray player," a Redditor understandably admits. "The colors, content and camera work were fantastic," iRainMak3r remarks in another post.

9 'Barry Lyndon' (1975)

Stanley Kubrick's awe-inspiring period drama Barry Lyndon is set in 18th-century England and depicts the rise of an Irish rogue (Ryan O'Neal) who wins over the heart of a rich widowed countess, Lady Lyndon (Marisa Berenson), and takes on her dead husband's aristocratic role.

Frankly, it doesn't come as a surprise that the 1975 film takes a place in this list, for it is pretty well-known how much of a — in Calm_Strength's words — "work of art" it is. There's actually no way to describe the film's visuals better. "Every frame looks like a masterpiece painting. Most beautiful film ever," another Redditor added.

10 'The Fall' (2006)

Alexandria (Catinca Untaru), a child recovering from a broken arm at a Los Angeles hospital in the '20s, befriends an injured movie stuntman (Lee Pace). He then proceeds to tell her a detailed fantastical story about six men who seek to kill a corrupt provincial governor.

Tarsem Singh's 2006 motion picture is not fit for everyone's taste. But if there is one thing all can agree on, is The Fall features spellbinding visuals. "Even though I wasn't a big fan of the film, had some of the most outstanding visuals I've ever seen," RandyJackson said.

