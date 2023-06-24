It's no secret that Pixar's one of the greatest animation studios of all time, and is consistently capable of making movies that look amazing. The company rose to fame in the mid-1990s, breaking ground in the field of animation by making the original Toy Story, which was the first-ever feature film to be made entirely with computer-generated animation. This revolutionized what animated movies could look like and what filmmakers could do, and it was the start of an immensely impressive body of work for Pixar.

The studio's made plenty of classic movies that are beloved for reasons beyond their animation, but not all have been equally great when it comes to things like writing, pacing, and creativity. Still, Pixar always delivers when it comes to visuals, and noticeably seems to improve the level of detail and visual clarity with each subsequent release. The following movies aren't necessarily the studio's greatest overall (though many happen to be great), but the ones that showcase how much Pixar has excelled in creating stunning and groundbreaking visuals for almost 30 years now.

10 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

The original three Toy Story movies are all amazing, and collectively form what has to be one of the greatest trilogies in film history (though since 2010, there has admittedly been a not quite as amazing fourth movie). Of the three classic Toy Story movies, Toy Story 3 has an unfair advantage when it comes to visuals: it's simply more recent than the other two, which were made in the 1990s.

It ensures this bittersweet and very entertaining concluding chapter to the trilogy is also its most visually spectacular, and comparing how the characters and their world look compared to the 1995 original is eye-opening. Toy Story and Toy Story 2 can be appreciated as visually amazing for their time, but technically, Toy Story 3 is the best-looking of the lot.

9 'Inside Out' (2015)

Inside Out has the kind of unique setting where you wonder how anyone could've even come up with the core idea for such a film. It takes place largely inside the mind of an 11-year-old girl named Riley, following her five primary emotions as they struggle to work together to ensure she can emotionally cope with a difficult stage in her life: moving with her family from Minnesota to San Francisco.

Taking place inside someone's mind means there's a natural need to be imaginative, depicting one's imagination and view of the real world through a fantastical, colorful, and visually varied one. From the colors to the shifts in art style to the creative-looking characters representing emotions and other internal concepts, Inside Out is stunning to look at from beginning to end.

8 'WALL-E' (2008)

WALL-E was a movie that questioned what Pixar could bring to the science-fiction genre, and the answer ended up being "a ton." It might well be among the greatest sci-fi movies of all time, taking place in a future where a small trash-collecting robot could end up being an unlikely hero capable of getting the human race - adrift in space for generations - back to an Earth that was abandoned due to pollution.

WALL-E had to be visually striking and direct, seeing as the first act of the movie is mostly dialogue-free, and so much of the storytelling has to be done with the animation alone. It soars in this department, and remains beautiful to look at even after humans enter the picture (the beautiful "Define Dancing" scene is a highlight).

7 'Up' (2009)

After going into space for 2008's Wall-E, 2009's Up brought things back down to Earth, though the results were no less visually spectacular. Up's an emotional and heartwarming adventure story, following an old man going on an ambitious journey to South America - something he'd always wanted to do with his late wife.

There probably aren't any Pixar movies that could be described as "not colorful," yet Up does go the extra distance when it comes to representing a variety of colors on screen. It's bright, everything pops, and the vibrancy of the South American jungle - often seen from the air - still looks amazing to this day.

6 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Before 2003, everything Pixar put out looked good, and those earlier films can still be appreciated to this day for how boundary-pushing they were, even if some limitations are visible when viewed with modern eyes. However, it's Finding Nemo that ultimately represented a step forward that was large enough to ensure the animation feels pretty much timeless.

Purely from a visual perspective, it stood tall above the studio's previous efforts, with underwater life seldom looking more colorful or better than it does here, in any film, animated or otherwise. To think that something this great-looking came out in 2003 is staggering (that it also tells a great adventure/father-and-son story also makes it a classic, if that doesn't already go without saying).

5 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Ratatouille might've been the first Pixar movie to believably create an authentic depiction of a real-world place, and set just about all of its story within it. With one notable exception from a stylized 2004 release (more on that later), Pixar generally stayed away from having numerous human characters, and even when Finding Nemo took place around Sydney, it didn't show much of the city itself (preferring to stay underwater).

As such, Ratatouille stands out for capturing the city of Paris so effectively, and also for having numerous human characters with designs that don't fall into the uncanny valley (they could be pretty hard to look at in Toy Story for example, you'd have to admit). It has a perfect mix of stylized and realistic (for Pixar standards) animation, and proves to be a true visual delicacy.

4 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Brad Bird was the director behind the aforementioned Ratatouille, and in 2004, he also directed The Incredibles. This was technically the first Pixar movie to have a cast of predominantly human characters, but due to taking place in a more stylized reality (and the fictional town of Metroville), it's able to avoid looking uncanny with a believably - and consistently - heightened setting and aesthetic.

It recognizes the mild limits on computer-generated animation in 2004, and therefore made the wise decision to stay away from trying to make things look too real. It also allows the movie to indulge in more wildly exciting superhero action sequences, and though it's not based on a comic book, the film does a great job of evoking a sense of classic comic book style and flash.

3 'Soul' (2020)

It's not surprising that Soul had the same director as Inside Out - Pete Docter - given both present abstract concepts in easily understandable, visually impressive, and creative ways. Soul impresses without feeling derivative or too similar to Inside Out, too, with its story that personifies souls as characters, independent of their bodies.

It gets even more abstract and metaphysical than Inside Out as well, and also stands out for blending those unique visuals in with an almost photo-realistic depiction of New York City. It all leads to a movie with a setting that looks beautiful and feels lived in, populated by some unusual characters with endearing and creative designs.

2 'Coco' (2017)

Coco is another Pixar film that aims to transport viewers into a unique world different from the one they're familiar with, doing so here with dazzling style and color. It largely takes place in the Land of the Dead (or the afterlife), following a young boy who gets transported there accidentally and has to work with his deceased relatives to get back to the land of the living.

Some viewers may struggle to appreciate the visuals through teary eyes, given that Coco is one of Pixar's most effective tearjerkers, with an especially powerful final act. But the visuals do work in tandem with those heavy yet essential emotional moments: both aspects are beautiful, and ensure Coco's one of the studio's best efforts in recent memory.

1 'Elemental' (2023)

Admittedly, Elemental hasn't been the best-received movie from Pixar, even by the standards of the studio's 2010s/early 2020s output (which arguably hasn't been quite as great at their run throughout much of the 2000s). The consensus has generally been, however, that even if the story and characters falter in some regards, Elemental is at least visually breathtaking.

It anthropomorphizes natural elements, making them characters in a movie that ends up being something of a romantic comedy. The animation used to bring these characters to life - and show the world they inhabit - is remarkable, and given it's a release that makes use of the most cutting-edge technology, it's easy to appreciate the look of Elemental, even if the rest of the film isn't amazing.

