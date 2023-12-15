Netflix has proven itself as one of the most successful and well-known outlets of original content in recent memory, setting its stake as the leading force behind the modern wave of streaming efforts. Netflix shows are some of the most watched and successful out there, with hits like Squid Game, Stranger Things, and The Queen's Gambit as a testament to the streamer's dominance. 2023 was no different, as a great number of iconic and successful shows both starting and returning for new seasons.

Netflix recently released their backend numbers for exactly which shows were the most watched from the beginning of January to the end of June. The numbers provide great depth and insight into which series not only had the most draw upon release but which were able to continue said enthusiasm and attention in the months following their initial hype. The wide variety and differences between each of the various top shows prove why Netflix is at the top of the streaming service game, as few services have as consistent a library.

10 'FUBAR' - Season 1 (2023)

Hours Viewed: 226,200,000

FUBAR sees the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger as a leading action star and follows Luke Brunner, a CIA operative who has been hiding his dangerous life from his family and daughter. However, little does he realize that his daughter, Emma, is also a CIA operative, and the two have been hiding their secret lives from each other their entire lives. They suddenly realize the truth of their situation when their superiors force them to work together on dangerous operations together, with Luke acting increasingly protective over Emma.

Serving as a great return for Schwarzenegger, not just to action but to comedy, FUBAR sees the actor drawing into the same energy seen in films like True Lies and Last Action Hero. Uneven but undeniably entertaining, FUBAR features numerous easter eggs about Schwarzenegger's filmography, playing into his best attributes for a glorious, much-appreciated return. The series has already been renewed for a second season, so this is only the beginning of such a promising action-comedy series.

9 'Ginny & Georgia' - Season 1 (2021)

Hours Viewed: 302,100,000

Ginny & Georgia is a comedy-drama series that follows the misadventures of the Miller family, consisting of 30-year-old free-spirited mother Georgia, her 15-year-old daughter Ginny, and her 9-year-old son Austin. After the tragic death of Georgia's husband, the trio attempts a fresh start by moving to the small town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts. However, no matter how much they may try to run away from their struggles and pain, it always finds a way to catch up to them.

Although it premiered in February 2021, the overall love and excitement for the series, as well as the hype surrounding its second season, took the first season to a spot in the early 2023 top 10. Ginny & Georgia's amazing characters are a large reason for the show's continued praise and audience success, even if the storylines often descend into melodrama. Ginny & Georgia strikes the perfect balance between down-to-earth comedy and genuine, heartfelt emotional moments and twists, making for one of Netflix's most stand-out comedy series.

8 'Outer Banks' - Season 3 (2023)

Hours Viewed: 402,500,000

Outer Banks follows the ongoing conflict between two treasure-seeking teenage groups in a coastal town along the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The two groups, known as the 'Kooks' and 'Pogues,' are symbolic of a massive divide in the community as a whole between wealthy seasonal residents and working-class locals. The show primarily focuses on a group of working-class Pogue teenagers attempting to uncover the mystery behind the disappearance of their leader's father and the legendary treasure tied to it.

Addictive and surprisingly thoughtful, Outer Banks is one of the premiere examples of just how successful and prolific Netflix's modern teen dramas can be. The show is a fan favorite among younger viewers, with some highly relatable and resonating characters, as well as equally memorable quotes and storylines to draw people in as the mystery unravels. Outer Banks' upcoming Season 4 will only continue to intrigue and resonate with audiences with its mature and grounded realism and harsh and powerful storyline.

7 'La Reina del Sur' - Season 3 (2022)

Hours Viewed: 429,600,000

Starring Kate del Castillo, La Reina del Sur is a Spanish-language telenovela that follows the rise of Teresa Mendoza, a young woman from Mexico who becomes the most powerful drug trafficker in southern Spain. The third season specifically follows Mendoza escaping a US prison after serving four years for the deaths of DEA agents. However, she soon finds herself on the run in a completely different world, as she is constantly risking her life to clear her name and reunite with her daughter.

La Reina del Sur's massive success on Netflix is a testament not only to the strength and popularity of the show as a whole but also to the growing interest in the telenovela format. While the genre has always been popular in Central and Latin America, Netflix is increasing its telenovela content, taking it to a global scale and furthering its status as a worldwide juggernaut of all genres. More impressively, La Reina del Sur is not available worldwide, making its inclusion as a top-watched show even more noteworthy.

6 'You' - Season 4 (2023)

Hours Viewed: 440,600,000

You is a psychological thriller that follows the story of Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer who finds himself forming numerous dangerous obsessions with various women. Season 4 sees Joe under a false identity in London and bonding with a circle of wealthy socialites, who suddenly begin dying off one by one. Joe soon realizes that he is being framed for these murders, so he must use his expertise and experience to catch this killer while still keeping his identity hidden.

Proving itself as one of the most enthralling and high-stakes Netflix series, You season 4 continued to up the ante and suspense, including a powerful core mystery. Season 4 especially set itself out to be a major game changer, reaching such massive, unpredictable highs that are easily considered some of the series' best moments so far. You will end with season 5, finally bringing Joe's bloody journey to a close.

5 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' (2023)

Hours Viewed: 503,000,000

A limited series prequel to the massively popular Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story follows the youth of Queen Charlotte. The series focused on two different central plotlines, with one beginning in the 1810s Bridgerton after the death of Princess Charlotte and the subsequent succession crisis. The other plotline begins in 1761, with a young Charlotte meeting and marrying King George, exploring their marriage and George's infamous mental illness.

The original Bridgerton series was already massively popular on Netflix. Queen Charlotte successfully capitalized on that popularity, branching out and telling an equally satisfying, steamy, and secluded spin-off story that can be viewed on its own. Queen Charlotte was an instant hit, acting as a bridge between seasons of the main show while still telling a powerful original story of love, loss, and sacrifice. Queen Charlotte's success goes beyond simply high watch numbers, as it has even been nominated for several Emmy awards, including costume design, make-up and hairstyle, and voice-over performance by Julie Andrews.

4 'Wednesday' - Season 1 (2022)

Hours Viewed: 507,700,000

One of Netflix's most successful shows of all time, Wednesday is an adaptation of the classic Addams Family characters, specifically Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), the gloomy older daughter. The show follows Wednesday after she has been expelled from her school and is forced to attend a new private high school for supernatural students. Wednesday's cold and emotionless ways make it difficult for her to connect with her schoolmates, as a flurry of chaos and nightmarish proportions soon finds itself impacting the school.

Wednesday achieved massive success as one of the most-watched shows that Netflix has made. The series was released last November, and a great number of its views came from November and December 2022. Still, the fact Wednesday amassed so many hours watched in the months following its release is a testament to just how much of a popular cultural phenomenon it became. The stage is certainly set for Wednesday to continue to deliver in the frighteningly good time with its highly-anticipated season 2.

3 'The Glory' - Season 1 (2022)

Hours Viewed: 622,800,000

The Glory is a South Korean drama series that follows Moon Dong-eun, a former victim of school violence, who puts into motion a dangerous scheme to get revenge on her bullies. After taking up a job as the homeroom teacher at the elementary school attended by her former bully's child, she puts her dangerous plan into action. With all the cards in her favor, Dong-eun begins to finally get the sweet vengeance that she has been dreaming about for so long.

While many series and films will delve into the power fantasy of revenge and the caveats that come with it, no series understands the ins and outs of revenge like The Glory. The series continues Netflix's fostering of highly dramatic and emotionally engaging South Korean dramas, showing that they have become a go-to hub for resonating stories from across the world. Its limited and split nature increased the show's intrigue and mystery, allowing it to amass such massive viewed hours.

2 'Ginny & Georgia' - Season 2 (2023)

Hours Viewed: 665,100,000

Continuing off from the massive success of the first season, the second season of Ginny & Georgia sees Ginny living with forbidden knowledge about her mother that she was never supposed to know. It proves itself to be only the beginning of numerous unearthed secrets, as Georgia's past always finds its way back to the surface.

Season 2 expanded on the series' themes in nearly every conceivable way, from even more comedy and great character moments to unexpected and emotionally resonating twists and turns. The season ironically gets a lot of mileage out of characters outside the titular duo, allowing a greater exploration of the past and the world that they live in. Ginny & Georgia will surely become one of Netflix's biggest successes as it continuously finds itself topping the services charts and metrics.

1 'The Night Agent' - Season 1 (2023)

Hours Viewed: 812,100,000

The Night Agent is an action thriller series that follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, who finds himself thrown into a massive conspiracy surrounding a mole at the highest levels of the US government. To save the nation from delving into complete chaos and disarray, Peter enters into a dangerous and desperate search for the traitor. At the same time, he is also tasked with protecting former tech CEO Rose Larkin from the people who murdered her aunt and uncle.

Part of what made The Night Agent such a resounding success for Netflix is just how simple yet effective its story and execution are. Especially in a time when every show is filled with massive overarching plots and highly in-depth characters, The Night Agent's embrace of the genre's tropes is appreciated, allowing it to dominate the charts in 2023. The show defied all expectations and became a true phenomenon out of the gate, cementing it as a Netflix classic in the making and a genuine force to be reckoned with on the small screen.

