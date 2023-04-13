Superhero movies have become a staple in the world of cinema, captivating audiences with their action-packed scenes and thrilling storylines. They generate so much buzz that even movie trailers get fans excited. With so many superhero films being released in recent years, we've seen some of the most impressive trailer campaigns ever created—but which are those?

RELATED: 16 Best Opening Scenes in Superhero Movies

In this article, we'll take a look at the ten most-watched superhero movie trailers of all time, ranked by their total number of views. From epic team-ups to solo adventures, these trailers have amassed millions of views and generated plenty of excitement for their respective films. So sit back and get ready to relive some of the most thrilling moments in superhero movie trailer history!

10 Thor: Ragnarok (2017) - 82 million views

With a humorous and irreverent tone that appealed to audiences, the trailer of Thor: Ragnarok gave a fresh and colorful take on Thor. It also featured the return of fan-favorite characters like Hulk and Loki, as well as new additions like Valkyrie and Hela, played by Cate Blanchett.

Thor is imprisoned on a distant planet and forced to compete in a gladiatorial contest against his former ally, the Hulk. Meanwhile, Hela, the goddess of death, threatens to destroy Asgard and take over the universe. With the help of his allies, Thor must escape captivity and prevent his older sister from unleashing Ragnarok, the prophesized destruction of Asgard.

9 Venom (2018) - 86 million views

The buzz generated by the trailer for Venom made the film stand out for showcasing the iconic Marvel villain in his own standalone film, with a dark and edgy tone while also featuring the charismatic and unpredictable performance of Tom Hardy as the antihero Venom, that set it apart from other superhero movies.

Eddie Brock, a down-on-his-luck journalist, gains incredible powers after he is bonded with an alien symbiote. Together, as Venom, they must confront a powerful and dangerous enemy, while navigating their complicated relationship. The film explores the complex morality of Venom, blurring the lines between hero and villain, and offers a fresh take on the iconic character.

8 Spider-man: Far From Home (2019) - 87 million views

The trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home was popular for its lighthearted and adventurous tone, showcasing the return of Tom Holland's Spider-Man and his school friends on a summer trip to Europe. The trailer also introduced the character of Mysterio, a fan-favorite villain played by Jake Gyllenhaal, and teased a potential romance between Peter Parker and MJ.

RELATED: 'Spider-Man': What Happened to Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio?

Peter Parker is still reeling from the events of Avengers: Endgame as he sets off on a summer trip to Europe with his classmates. However, his plans for relaxation are disrupted when he is recruited by Nick Fury to help Mysterio battle a group of dangerous new villains, known as the Elementals. Along the way, Peter must confront the consequences of his actions and the pressure of living up to the legacy of his mentor, Tony Stark.

7 Captain America: Civil War (2016) - 88 million views

Image via Marvel Studios

A battle between heroes? Popularity for the film, Captain America: Civil War skyrocketed with the release of its trailer which showcased a battle pitting the Avengers against each other in a conflict that challenged their loyalty and beliefs. The trailer featured intense action sequences and a memorable showdown between Captain America and Iron Man.

The Avengers divided over a government initiative to regulate superheroes, with Captain America leading the opposition and Iron Man supporting it. The conflict escalates when a dangerous new villain emerges, forcing the Avengers to confront their differences and put aside their egos to save the world. The film also features the debut of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

6 Spider-man: No Way Home (2021) - 88 million views

Image via Marvel Studios

Rumors surrounding the multiverse storyline hinted at the possible appearance of Spider-man actors from the past gave a lot of buzz to the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The trailer showcased the return of fan-favorite characters, including Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin.

Peter Parker's life is upended when his secret identity is exposed, and he seeks the help of Doctor Strange to undo the damage. However, their actions have unintended consequences, leading to the arrival of dangerous villains from other dimensions. With the help of his allies, including past Spider-Men, Peter must navigate a dangerous multiverse and confront powerful enemies to save his world.

5 Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) - 93 million views

Image via Marvel Studios

The trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron was popular for its high stakes and intense action, as well as its memorable use of the song "I've Got No Strings". The trailer introduced the villainous Ultron and epic battles against his army of robots. The trailer also hinted at new additions to the MCU, Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch and Vision.

RELATED: 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Revisited: "There Is Grace in Their Failings"

The Avengers must once again save the world from destruction, this time facing off against the sentient robot, Ultron, who seeks to wipe out humanity in the name of protecting the Earth. The film culminates in an epic battle that tests the limits of the Avengers' strength and teamwork.

4 Suicide Squad (2016) - 96 million views

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Due to its unique take on the superhero genre, featuring an ensemble cast of antiheroes and a darker, edgier tone, the response to the trailer of Suicide Squad was astounding. The trailer introduced the team of villains-turned-heroes and showcased their distinct personalities and abilities. The trailer's use of popular music, stylish visuals, and intense action sequences generated excitement and curiosity among fans.

A team of villains led by the no-nonsense Rick Flag and the unpredictable Harley Quinn is recruited by the government. The team must navigate a deadly mission that pits them against an ancient and powerful evil while confronting their own demons and working together to complete their mission.

3 Avengers: Endgame (2019) - 154 million views

Image via Marvel Studios

The trailer for Avengers: Endgame teased the culmination of over a decade of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer also revealed the aftermath of Thanos' snap, the return of Hawkeye as Ronin, and the Avengers' desperate attempt to undo the damage caused by the Mad Titan. It set a very emotional and epic tone for the movie.

The surviving Avengers band together to find a way to reverse the effects of the Snap and restore the fallen heroes to life. Their plan involves traveling through time and across different dimensions to gather the Infinity Stones and challenge Thanos in a final, epic battle for the fate of the universe. The film marked the conclusion of the Infinity Saga and set the stage for the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

2 Incredibles 2 (2018) - 164 million views

Image via Disney

After the massive success of the first film, which had become a beloved classic since its release in 2004, Incredibles 2 was highly anticipated. The trailer introduced new elements to the story, including the role reversal of Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, generating excitement and nostalgia for fans.

RELATED: From 'Black Panther' to 'The Incredibles 2': The 10 Highest Grossing Superhero Movies of All Time

In the film, the Parr family must navigate new challenges when Elastigirl is recruited to fight crime and Mr. Incredible stays at home to take care of the kids. The film features stunning animation, action-packed sequences, and a heartwarming story of family and teamwork.

1 Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - 258 million views

Image via Marvel

The trailer for Avengers: Infinity War was highly anticipated due to the success of the franchise, an impressive ensemble cast, and expert marketing. It promised the first epic showdown between the Mad Titan and MCU’s mightiest heroes, generating excitement and hype for the film's release.

The Avengers and their allies unite to stop Thanos from acquiring all six Infinity Stones and destroying half of all life in the universe. It features a massive ensemble cast and intense action sequences, culminating in a shocking and emotional finale.

NEXT: The 10 Most Quotable Superhero Movies