In most fairytales, stepmothers are wicked and cruel. A stereotype that Disney films have perpetuated over the years and can all be traced back to one titular character — Cinderella’s Lady Tremaine. She’s cruel, she’s calculating, and whenever anyone mentions “evil stepmothers,” she’s the first to come to mind. While certainly not all stepmothers are quite so horrible, Disney has popularized the trope in enough fairytales that merely the word is now synonymous with evil.

Now, Lady Tremaine may be the most memorable, but there are a few other stepmothers that deserve some recognition as diabolic villainesses that we love to hate (and a few we can’t help but just love). Whether unspeakably cruel, envious and snobbish, or oddly sympathetic, these are some of our favorite evil stepmothers.

Regina Mills (Once Upon a Time)

While Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla) does end up getting a fabulous redemption arc, the show begins with her in the classic evil stepmother role. Before casting the spell to transport their fairytale realm into the real world, Regina was known as the “evil queen” and stepmother to Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) after being forced into a marriage with Snow’s father. Regina is cold-hearted with a penchant for dark magic, using it to become a dominant, malevolent ruler. However, she’s not completely to blame for her cruel actions. Regina’s own mother twisted her once pure heart after murdering her true love, a lowly stable boy, and forcing her to marry the king. And her hatred for Snow White is justified once you find out Snow’s the one who told Regina’s mother about her love for the stable boy. Though she perfectly fulfills her role as a wicked stepmother towards the beginning of the series, our sympathetic villainess thankfully gets a great redemption.

Fiona Montgomery (A Cinderella Story)

Better known as Stifler’s Mom, Jennifer Coolidge’s second-most iconic role is that of the evil stepmother Fiona Montgomery in A Cinderella Story. Fiona marries Hal Montgomery (Whip Hubley), the owner of a '50s-inspired diner, becoming stepmother to Sam (Hilary Duff), as well as bringing along her own two daughters from a previous marriage. After Hal dies in an earthquake, Fiona inherits his estate and diner, which she renames, redecorates in Pepto Bismol pink and gives a salmon motif. Fiona is greedy and incredibly vain, spending most of her time and money on plastic surgery, tanning beds, and Botox. She uses Sam as free child labor, forcing her to spend all of her time waiting on her or working in her diner. Fiona even hides Sam’s acceptance letter to Princeton to keep Sam working for her. Wicked and cruel, you can’t help but love her just a little for some of the hilariously outlandish things she says. But she does get her comeuppance, when it’s revealed in Hal’s will that Sam was supposed to inherit his possessions and Fiona is arrested for fraud.

Queen Narissa (Enchanted)

Queen Narissa (Susan Sarandon) is the ruler of the fantasy realm Andalasia, and stepmother to the handsome Prince Edward (James Marsden). She’s incredibly threatened when her stepson announces his marriage to the sweet Giselle (Amy Adams), fearing her power would be taken from her as she would no longer be queen. However, neither Giselle nor Prince Edward know of her true evil nature, as most of her wicked deeds are performed by her faithful servant Nathaniel whom she manipulates to believe she loves him. She also possesses a powerful dark magic that enables her to transform into various disguises. On the day of the wedding, Queen Narissa uses her magic to disguise herself as an old woman and banishes Giselle to the real world. While trapped there, Narissa’s servant makes multiple attempts to kill Giselle with a poisonous apple as per her instructions, but she takes over after he fails each time. The two only discover her true motivations after she reveals her plot to kill them and tell the citizens of Andalasia that they were killed by a vicious beast, and she couldn’t save them. Queen Narissa goes far beyond the typical wickedness of evil stepmothers into straight-up filicide. Poor Edward.

Baroness Rodmilla de Ghent (Ever After)

Anjelica Huston has made a name for herself portraying some of the most fantastic villains, and the Baroness Rodmilla de Ghent is yet another entry to that list. The wealthy baroness, and mother of two daughters, marries Auguste de Barbarac (Jeroen Krabbé), a kind-hearted estate owner with his own daughter, Danielle (Drew Barrymore). As Auguste suffers a fatal heart attack, he turns away from Rodmilla in his final moments to tell his daughter he loves her. Rodmilla, scorned and jealous, becomes the lady of the estate once he dies and forces Danielle to become another servant of the house. She has a black heart and enacts many cruelties upon Danielle such as stealing her deceased mother’s expensive clothes for her own daughter, whipping her as punishment, and even callously admitting she never once loved Danielle. Danielle does get her revenge, however, once she marries the prince and asks the king to give Rodmilla the same courtesy that she gave her. In the end, she’s stuck forever as a laundry maid. Karma.

Meredith Blake (The Parent Trap)

Technically, Meredith (Elaine Hendrix) and Nick (Dennis Quaid) never actually get married, but there’s no way we couldn’t include this icon on our list. Young, beautiful, and seductive, Meredith Blake hits the jackpot when she meets wealthy vineyard owner Nick Parker, and they get engaged over the summer. Unbeknownst to her new fiancé, Meredith is a spoiled, ambitious gold-digger who plans to marry Nick purely for her own financial gain. As for his daughter Hallie (Lindsay Lohan), she aims to get her shipped off to a boarding school in a foreign country, leaving her to live in the lap of luxury. Her opportunistic plotting falls apart once it’s revealed that Hallie has a twin (Annie, also played by Lohan) and the two girls put their heads together to boot Meredith out of the family. Cruel and cunning as she may be, Meredith is now lauded as something of a style icon and beloved for her cutting lines. Being young and beautiful is not a crime, you know.

Lady Mary Van Tassel (Sleepy Hollow)

Lady Mary Van Tassel (Miranda Richardson) evades the title of evil stepmother for most of Sleepy Hollow until the film’s finale, revealing her as the villain all along. Lady Mary Van Tassel is the aloof second wife of Baltus Van Tassel (Michael Gambon), stepmother to his beautiful young daughter Katrina (Christina Ricci). For the majority of the film, she is unassuming and cold, offering little more than a pretty face. We even believe the worst of her transgressions is merely adultery after the Headless Horseman beheads her in front of Baltus. Though, it turns it was Lady Van Tassel all along who sold her soul to the Devil and conjured the Headless Horseman to do her bidding. She reveals her backstory, how her impoverished family was evicted from their cottage by the Van Garretts in favor of the Van Tassel family. Mary vowed her vengeance, seducing her way into the Van Tassel family and killing off all those who wronged her, leaving her as the sole inheritor of their estates. Before she has the chance to murder Katrina, Ichabod (Johnny Depp) reunites the Headless Horseman with his head and the spell is broken, leaving Mary to be dragged to the depths of hell.

Dame Olga (Ella Enchanted)

A few years after his wife’s death, Sir Peter of Frell (Patrick Bergin) remarries the wealthy Dame Olga (Joanna Lumley) as he is broke and believes his daughter, Ella (Anne Hathway), needs a motherly figure in her life. Upon their marriage, Dame Olga moves to his small estate with her two nasty daughters and is immediately disappointed about the size of his home. She is incredibly nasty, greedy, vain, and, let’s face it, a racist. After her father leaves to sell merchandise, Dame Olga allows her cruel daughters to bully and ridicule Ella, and does the same herself, making Ella’s life as miserable as possible. She even forces Ella to break up her childhood friendship with her best friend Areida (Parminder Nagra). Dame Olga is highly ambitious, stealing Ella’s invitation to the Prince’s ball in order to get one of her daughter’s married into royalty. While not quite as outright malicious as her daughters, Dame Olga is far from kind-hearted, motivated only by her pursuit of wealth and beauty.