‘Mosul’ Action-Thriller from the Russo Brothers Coming to Netflix in November

Mosul, the action-thriller produced by the Russo Brothers, is coming to Netflix next month. The streaming service picked up the film, written and directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, will debut sometime in November. As reported by THR, the film’s distribution rights were originally picked up by 101 Studios back in 2019, but those plans never materialized.

Carnahan, who wrote World War Z and 21 Bridges (also produced by the Russo Brothers), makes his directorial debut with Mosul, which follows an Iraqi SWAT team fighting back against ISIS to defend their city during the terrorist organization’s occupation from 2014 to 2017. The film stars Adam Bessa (Extraction) as a young police officer who joins the renegade police unit after they save his life during a firefight. Suhail Dabbach (The Hurt Locker, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot) plays Jasem, the leader of the group. The movie was inspired by a New Yorker article titled “The Desperate Battle to Destroy ISIS” written by Luke Mogelson and published in January 2017.

It's not surprising that Netflix would end up nabbing Mosul. The Russo Brothers have been working with the streamer on a few projects, including the Chris Hemsworth action film Extraction (and its in-development sequel) and a series adaptation of Magic: The Gathering. Extraction was a ton of fun with some excellent action sequences, so I have high hopes for Mosul being a similar high-quality offering. Also, I'm never going to say no to "something new to watch on Netflix."