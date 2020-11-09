Exclusive: ‘Mosul’ Trailer from Russo Brothers Finds Iraqi SWAT Team Fighting ISIS Militants

In between wrapping Avengers: Endgame and directing their upcoming movie Cherry, the Russo brothers found the time to produce the propulsive action-thriller Mosul, and Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the Netflix release.

Written and directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, Mosul is an extraordinary true story of heroism in the face of overwhelming odds, as it follows a group of brave men who fight to take back control of their homes, families and city from ISIS. After inexperienced Iraqi cop Kawa (Adam Bessa) is rescued from a harrowing firefight by the elite Nineveh SWAT team, he’s quickly inducted into the rogue squadron, a band of ten brothers-in-arms led by the wise Major Jasem (Suhail Dabbach). Under constant threat of attack, the unit embarks on a dangerous guerrilla operation, determined to wipe out an enemy base and restore order to the lawless territory.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo produced the foreign language film under their AGBO banner alongside Mike Larocca, Jeremy Steckler and Dawn Ostroff, while Endgame scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely served as executive producers along with Todd Makurath, Mohamed Al-Daradji, Patrick Newall, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei and Felice Bee.

Ishaq Elias co-stars in Mosul, which will be released on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 26. The movie looks explosive, literally, and personally, I caught Hurt Locker vibe from the trailer, so I can’t wait to watch this movie over the Thanksgiving break.

“This true story captures the resilience of the human spirit, when faced with seemingly unwinnable circumstances, and at its core, it celebrates the group of soldiers who stood together to protect their home,” the Russo brothers said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring this inspiring story to the world.”

Carnahan is a veteran screenwriter who penned The Kingdom and Deepwater Horizon for Peter Berg, as well as the recent Chadwick Boseman movie 21 Bridges and Brad Pitt‘s World War Z. Carnahan’s other writing credits include Lions for Lambs, State of Play and last year’s Mark Ruffalo drama Dark Waters, but Mosul marks his feature directorial debut. Watch the trailer below, and click here for the latest on Cherry, which reunites the Russos with Tom Holland.

