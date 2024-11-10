The 1980s housed some of the most iconic horror films ever made. Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Slumber Party Massacre, and Halloween III: Season of the Witch, just to name a few. However, as we get further and further removed from that fright-filled decade, more and more underrated gems are being discovered by the masses. One of those films came at the very beginning of the decade, Motel Hell. The quirky 1980 horror comedy hasn’t gotten much love since its release and never became a major franchise like some of its other genre counterparts. However, it has slowly grown a cult following in the last decade thanks to its various Blu-ray and 4K releases from Scream Factory. Now, the popular horror-centric boutique label is back with a new 4K steelbook for Motel Hell.

The Walmart exclusive 4K/Blu-ray combo pack steelbook features new artwork of one of the Smith family members wearing the iconic severed pig head from the film with a chainsaw at the ready. Behind them is a Motel Hell sign with the slogan “It takes all kinds of critters to make farmer Vincent's fritters!” While the special features aren’t listed for this upcoming release, the steelbook is sure to have all the previous bonuses found in the last 4K release. Scream Factory originally released Motel Hell in a 4K Collector’s Edition slipcover last year. The steelbook will be $32.96 USD.

What Is ‘Motel Hell’ About?

Motel Hell follows Vincent and Ida Smith, who are part of a farming family that runs a seemingly innocent motel off their local highway. They also have a successful food stand where they sell their “high quality” sausages. However, the meat in those sausages is the ill-fated guests that come across their motel. That’s something their sheriff brother Bruce catches on far too late. This is like if Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho had a demented baby with Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Despite its really fun cast composed of Rory Calhoun, Paul Linke, and Nancy Parsons, paired with a script that combines horror and humor like a crazed chief, Motel Hell barely made a dent at the box office.

The film only made just over $6 million in its domestic run. However, as stated previously, this horror comedy is starting to give it some much-needed attention due to its unique genre flavoring. That’s currently reflected in its fresh 67% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Motel Hell is one of the rare 80s horror films that never got a sequel or reboot. Yet it’s only a matter of time till we make our next stop at Motel Hell again.

Where Can You Stream ‘Motel Hell’?

Motel Hell isn’t currently on a traditional streaming service, but you can rent it on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99. You can also pre-order the Scream Factory 4K steelbook now below. It’s set to ship on January 8, 2025. That's just in time for the film's 45th anniversary next year. The trailer for Motel Hell can be viewed above.

Motel Hell Directed by Kevin Connor, Motel Hell is a comedy horror film released in 1980. Known for their unique meat dishes, a kindly farmer and his sister who run the Motel Hello. However, the secret to their success involves kidnapping travelers and converting these unwilling victims into the main course. Release Date October 18, 1980 Director Kevin Connor Cast Rory Calhoun , Paul Linke , Nancy Parsons , Nina Axelrod , Wolfman Jack Runtime 102 Minutes Writers Robert Jaffe , Steven-Charles Jaffe Budget $3 Million Studio(s) Camp Hill Distributor(s) United Artists Expand

