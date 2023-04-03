Horror fans have been in the middle of a genre renaissance with a ton of new films and returning franchises scaring up the box office. However, the second component of this resurgence has been classic horror films getting the 4K treatment for the very first time. One of the driving forces behind this has been Scream Factory and the famous boutique label just unveiled its June 2023 slate. This includes the 1980 horror comedy Motel Hell from director Kevin Conner.

The release will be a two-disc set featuring the original theatrical poster art from this crazy thrill ride. While there will be more special features to be announced at a later date, the new edition will include an audio commentary from Conner, various interviews from the cast and crew, and the film’s theatrical trailer. There’s also one confirmed featurette titled “Ida, Be Thy Name: A Look Back At Motel Hell's Frightful Female Protagonist, Ida Smith”. These are all special features that were on Scream Factory’s original Blu-ray release of the film. Fingers crossed there’ll be new special features with this updated version.

What’s Motel Hell About?

This unique horror comedy follows a crazed farmer Vincent Smith (Rory Calhoun) and his sister Ida (Nancy Parsons) who both run a rural motel and food stand that’s main course is their homemade sausages. However, these aren’t just your average sausages as the twisted siblings harvest the meat from their ill-fated guests. If that horrific secret got out, all hell would break loose, and you might even be buried alive.

RELATED: The ‘Slumber Party Massacre’ Films Are Getting the 4K Treatment From Scream Factory

How a Forgotten Horror Comedy Became a Cult Classic

While the 80s was the height of the slasher craze thanks to sequels to Halloween and new franchises like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare On Elm Street, Motel Hell was ahead of its time thanks to its blended genre madness. It does share some thematic connections to Texas Chainsaw thanks to the cannibal plot thread, but it carved its own path with its dark comedic sensibilities. It was as emotionally brutal as something like Texas Chainsaw and Tourist Trap, but it had an energetic identity that would make films like Scream a household name over a decade later. Texas Chainsaw even arguably borrowed some of Motel Hell’s more heightened and morbid sense of humor for its own 1986 sequel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2. In the decades since its release, Motel Hell has reached cult classic status because of how different it was for its time. Horror comedies are commonplace now due to Scream, Ready or Not, Freaky, and Happy Death Day, but for 1980, Motel Hell was in a frightening league of its own. It also is the rare horror film from the 80s that hasn’t been remade yet.

Scream Factory will be releasing its Motel Hell 4K/Blu-ray combo pack on June 27, 2023. You can pre-order the horror comedy on the label’s website for $34.99. While horror fans wait to check back into Motel Hell, you can view the film’s trailer down below.